Superior Schools + Police Start New Emotional Support Program For Students This Fall

Hermantown Police Department Adds Additional Officers To Fight Crime
Residential and commercial growth in Hermantown has been significant over the past couple of decades since its origin in 1975. In fact, census data shows that "at one point [it was] the only city in [St. Louis] County to grow in population". With that growth unfortunately, comes problems - like...
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
The City Of Superior Is Looking To Hire Multiple Police Officers
The City of Superior is looking for a few good men and women, seven to be exact to become part of the Superior Police Department. The city will start seeking applications this week which is the second time since June the city has been putting a list together of applicants.
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
Historic Contents From Duluth Central High School Are Up For Auction
Whether you're an alumni or not, if you have any history in Duluth, you're likely well aware of Duluth Central High School. From the historic Duluth Central High School, which dates back to 1882 in downtown Duluth, to the Duluth Central High School that was built in 1971 near the intersection of Central Entrance and Pecan Avenue, it was a very important part of the city's history.
Downtown Two Harbors Businesses Prepare For Festival Of Sail Visitors
There are a lot of folks making their way to Two Harbors this weekend for the Festival of Sail. The Festival of Sail usually happens in Duluth, but due to major construction projects on Duluth's freeway interchange, the festival was moved up the shore to the small town of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
Highway Road Work South Of Superior Starts August 8
A heavily-traveled section of Wisconsin Highway 53 is about to see some maintenance work. The end results should create a better driving experience on the route south of Superior, near Solon Springs. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is about to start a road construction project on Monday, August 8 on...
WATCH: Paving At Duluth’s Twin Ports Interchange Project Starts
It looks slow, but it's definitely part of the fast progress being made at the Twin Ports Interchange project. Earlier this week, officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared video of the start of the paving process on the lanes that will eventually become the northbound side of I-35 within that project area. Surface pavement means that the work crews are done with the below-surface prep in that area.
Bike Duluth Festival Rides Into Spirit Mountain This Weekend
There's a lot going on across the Northland this weekend. The Tall Ships have arrived in Two Harbors, the Head of The Lakes Fair in Superior continues, West Duluth hosts Spirit Valley Days, there's the Bloody Bash On The Hill and the list goes on. For biking and outdoor enthusiasts,...
New City Voting Precinct Boundaries will Affect Some Duluth Voters in Next Election
With the next Primary Election Day set for next Tuesday, August 9th, the City of Duluth wants residents to be aware of changes to precinct boundaries that will have an impact on some Duluth voters. According to the City, the changes are in response to the 2020 census, the results...
Duluth Police Department Issues Traffic Advisory For Spirit Valley Days Parade
Summer is flying by and the beginning of August always means a West Duluth tradition! Spirit Valley Days kicks off on Thursday (August 4th) and it will be the start of an amazing weekend. Spirit Valley Days is an annual tradition and this year is no different. The weekend-long event...
Investigation Into Wisconsin Senator Janet Bewley Crash Continues
Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in an automobile accident that led to the death of a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year old child. Now, state and local authorities are working together to dig deeper into the cause and aftermath of the incident. Details about the accident are still...
WATCH: Duluth Boy Captures Sweetest Video Of A Deer And Dog In His Front Yard
We see them everywhere in this area, on the side of the road, running in and out of traffic, in our yards. Of course, I am talking about deer. For some people, they are a nuisance in eating their flowers or shrubs but I think they are some of the most beautiful animals on earth. Yes maybe I have watched Bambi one too many times but those big brown eyes and long eyelashes, ugh.
Chilfest 2.0 Music Festival Bringing Live Music To Cloquet
Live music - and more - is coming to Cloquet later this month with Chilfest 2.0. The day-long event will be packed with art, merchandise and more. While it may seem summer is almost over, we still have a month left to enjoy all that it has to offer and that means live music and fun outdoor events. One of those is Spirit Valley Days in West Duluth.
New Storefront Opens In Downtown Duluth
Another business is calling downtown Duluth home. The spot is called The Culture: Pop-Up Co Lab and it's unlike any other store in the area. There have been some awesome additions to the downtown Duluth area recently. Earlier this year, a new restaurant opened in the old Toasty's location. The spot, called Loaf and Ladle, offers classics like soup and sandwiches.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Campground Hour North Of Duluth Had The Cleanest Toilets I’ve Ever Seen
Sometimes when you are camping, "roughing it" means you have to use a bathroom that isn't in the best shape. It's a real bummer. This summer we had a great trip to a campground just an hour north of Duluth, and one of the perks was it was the cleanest vault toilet I've ever seen.
Minnesota State Fair Features 46 New Brews & Drinks for 2022 Including Some From Duluth
The Minnesota State Fair still has some surprises up its sleeve for this year's fair, they've just announced a whopping 46 new specialty brews and beverages will be available for 2022. Of those 46 new drink choices, all of them are Minnesota State Fair exclusives or are premiering to the...
West Duluth’s 2022 Spirit Valley Days Features A Full Schedule of Events
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Book Sale by Friends of the Library (West Duluth Library) Proceeds go to help funding the Library. 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Italian American Club – Sandwich and Sausage Sale (Mr. D’s Bar & Grill) 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Open House Health & Resource...
Places To Get Vegan Ice Cream In The Duluth Area
Who doesn't love ice cream? The delicious treat is even better when summer rolls around but let's be honest, it is amazing no matter the time of the year. Those that have a big sweet tooth may want to enjoy ice cream but can't due to an allergy, intolerance, or personal preference. These days, more and more people are going vegan and thankfully, businesses are taking notice and creating more options for everyone.
