ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Greece Says Tourism Rebound Will Help Ease Cost of Energy Crisis

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Energy Crisis#Europe#Greek
Markets Insider

Saudi Arabia is on track for its first budget surplus in nearly a decade as the Kingdom rakes in oil revenues amid a global energy crunch

Saudi Arabia's budget surplus jumped to $21 billion in the second quarter as it raked in profits from expensive crude prices. The surplus was 35% higher compared to the first quarter, Saudi Arabia's finance ministry said Thursday. The budget surplus soared even as spending for the Kingdom increased 16% from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Russia faces 'economic oblivion' despite claims of short-term resilience, economists say

The International Monetary Fund last week upgraded Russia's GDP estimate for 2022 by 2.5 percentage points, meaning the economy is now projected to contract by 6% this year. However, many economists see long-lasting costs to the Russian economy from the exit of foreign firms, the loss of its long-term oil and gas markets, and its diminished access to critical imports of technology and inputs.
BUSINESS
deseret.com

Charge it: Inflation driving record increase in consumer debt

U.S. credit card user balances shot up $46 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a 13% spike that’s the biggest year-over-year jump in 20 years and evidence consumers are taking on increasing debt to cope with ongoing, record-high inflation. That’s according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Gas Price
wallstreetwindow.com

Can We “Export Inflation?” Yes We Can, Yes We Are – Charles Hugh Smith

A strong currency exports inflation to those nations which do not issue the currency. Though it’s difficult to be confident of anything in the current flux, I am pretty confident of three things:. 1) price is set on the margins. 2) currencies are the foundation of every economy. 3)...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

UN's Nuclear Watchdog Warns on Ukraine Plant; Russia Shells 'Dozens' of Towns

(Reuters) -The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency raised grave concern about shelling at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, as its military said Russian forces had attacked dozens of front-line towns. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what President Vladimir Putin termed a "special military operation",...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

U.S. Urges China Not to Overeact to Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan

(Reuters) - The United States urged China not to overeact to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan after Beijing deployed planes and fired live missiles near Taiwan, some of which Japan said appeared to land in its economic zone. "We're watching this closely. We continue to...
FOREIGN POLICY
TechCrunch

UAE aims to convert oil wealth into tech prowess

For the first half of 2022, the Middle East region brought in $1.73 billion in investments across 354 deals, up from more than $1.2 billion in the first half of 2021 — a 64% year over year growth. The UAE took in 46% of the total venture capital received in the Middle East and Africa in 2021, according to the country’s Ministry of Economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip

Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
TRAFFIC
AFP

US warns Pacific islands of struggle against coercive regimes

A top US diplomat warned Pacific Islands of a new struggle against violent power-hungry regimes Sunday, as she visited the Solomon Islands to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II's Battle of Guadalcanal. The battle of Guadalcanal was a turning point in World War II. The brutal seven-month land, sea and air fight between Allied and Japanese forces killed tens of thousands of troops -- most Japanese.
FOREIGN POLICY
TechCrunch

India eyes a seat at the global M&A table

New Delhi proposed amendments to its Competition Act, 2002 Friday to introduce a number of changes, including requiring the permission of local watchdog (Competition Commission of India) for all overseas deals exceeding $252 million in value for firms with “substantial business operations in India.”. India, the world’s second largest...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy