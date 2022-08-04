Good Times Restaurants to Release Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results on August 11, 2022

Read on www.benzinga.com
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
Analyst Ratings for SBA Communications
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on SBA Communications SBAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MGM Resorts Intl Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, MGM Resorts Intl MGM earned $1.62 billion, a 4763.65% increase from the preceding quarter. MGM Resorts Intl also posted a total of $3.27 billion in sales, a 14.4% increase since Q1. MGM Resorts Intl collected $2.85 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $34.79 million loss.
Gain Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Gain Therapeutics GANX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gain Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 38.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.31. Revenue was up $5 thousand from the same...
Neoleukin Therapeutics Earnings Preview
Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Neoleukin Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Copa Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q1, Copa Holdings CPA earned $115.46 million, a 127.84% increase from the preceding quarter. Copa Holdings's sales decreased to $571.58 million, a 0.59% change since Q4. In Q4, Copa Holdings brought in $575.00 million in sales but lost $414.69 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE...
8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share
One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
Earnings Outlook For Cricut
Cricut CRCT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Cricut will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Cricut bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy OceanPal Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from OceanPal OP. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 1 per share. On Thursday, OceanPal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
AMC Networks AMCX - P/E: 4.72. Salem Media Group's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.33, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.77%, which has increased by 1.87% from 6.9% in the previous quarter. Zedge's earnings per share for Q3 sits...
Jones Lang LaSalle's Return On Capital Employed Overview
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Jones Lang LaSalle JLL earned $335.50 million, a 133.15% increase from the preceding quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle also posted a total of $2.14 billion in sales, a 12.52% increase since Q1. In Q1, Jones Lang LaSalle earned $143.90 million, and total sales reached $1.90 billion.
Preview: Seer's Earnings
SEER is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Seer will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.39. Seer bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that...
A Bullish Sign Appears On Pinduoduo's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Pinduoduo PDD. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
What’s Next For Palantir Technologies $PLTR?
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
$2 Million Bet On This Industrial Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Kevin O'Leary's Crypto Market Outlook: 'The Mega Opportunity For Bitcoin'
O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shared his outlook on the current crypto market, in a recent interview with Stansberry Research. O'Leary argued that the present cryptocurrency market desperately needs policy and regulation. He said, "There was a bill just two weeks ago that was contemplated...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg CERE stock increased by 18.0% to $39.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. Eargo EAR stock increased by 17.88% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Dow Drops 150 Points, Crude Oil Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, following the release of jobs data. The Dow traded down 0.48% to 32,571.32 while the NASDAQ fell 1.53% to 12,525.77. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.90% to 4,114.76. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the...
