Quick-Thinking Pennsylvania Teen Uses Trampoline to Help Residents Escape Fire

98online.com
Pennsylvania teen hero saves neighbors from raging house fire by pulling trampoline across lawn so that they could jump out of their second-story windows
(DailyMail) A Pennsylvania teen sprung into action to save several apartment residents after a fire broke out at a complex early Monday morning. Falon O’Regan, 17, was about to go to bed in the four-unit building located at the 100 block of Church Street in Bentleyville when he saw the flames coming from the front porch of the complex.
Lower Burrell man killed after being hit by car in Somerset County
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Lower Burrell is dead after he was hit by a car in Somerset County Thursday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. at the intersection of New Centerville Road and Aberdeen Drive in Somerset Township. Police said a...
No criminal charges expected after group of children allegedly ransack Fayette County home
A Fayette County man came home Wednesday to find his Masontown house ransacked, windows broken and a complete mess inside — allegedly at the hands of several children. ”My side door was open to my house and came up on the porch and found a big pile of all my food, everything,” Justin Fenton said.
wtae.com
Death at Jeannette home under investigation
JEANNETTE, Pa. — A death investigation is underway at a home in Jeannette, Westmoreland County. Watch the breaking news report from Jeannette in the video above. Police and the coroner were at the scene on Wylie Avenue Thursday afternoon. The person who died has not been identified, and investigators...
Man breaks into Pennsylvania home only stealing kids toy jeep
A man is facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into a Pennsylvania home and stealing a child’s toy. While on a cross-country trip with a friend, Orxan Huseynov, 29, “decided to pull over in the New Stanton area,” trooper Stephen Limani said according to KDKA. “For some reason, he decided to go for a walk.” […]
wtae.com
Penn Township responds to family of boy who lost both feet in lawnmower accident
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Many residents in the Penn Township community were troubled after hearing that 6-year-old Liam Lavelle lost his feet following an accident during the weekend. They responded with a flood of donations through a GoFundMe account started by Liam's aunt, Ashley Dimperio. Watch the report from...
Two Shot in Hail of Gunfire Saturday Morning in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – Residents of the Homewood section of Pittsburgh were woken up early on...
A 6-year-old Pennsylvania boy’s feet had to be amputated after accident
A 6-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a tragic accident over the weekend that resulted in both his feet being amputated. According to WPXI, the accident occurred on Richmond Drive in Penn Township on Saturday night. Liam Lavelle was life-flighted to Children’s Hospital where he was immediately rushed into surgery. WPXI reported that […]
Men arrested after posting stolen flooring for sale on Facebook
Two Morgantown men are charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods after they were allegedly in possession of approximately $9,000 of stolen vinyl plank flooring. Monongalia Count. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
UPDATE: Man killed after getting hit by truck in Somerset identified
SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have released the identity of a man that was hit and killed by a truck on Thursday in Somerset County. UPDATE: Somerset County Coroner, Cullen Swank confirmed Dylan Michael Corey, 31, died after being struck by a vehicle on the 1000 block of Tayman Road. An autopsy is scheduled […]
WJAC TV
Coroner: Man killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Somerset
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank has confirmed that a man was killed Thursday morning in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash along Route 281. Swank did not release the identity of the victim and says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning. According to PennDOT's...
butlerradio.com
Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road
At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
wtae.com
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
Penn Township man accused of killing father, aunt, now accused of attacking jail guard
A Penn Township man accused of killing his father and aunt was arraigned Thursday on police accusations that he attacked a guard at the Westmoreland County Prison, according to court papers. Neal M. Hubish, 42, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and institutional vandalism. Westmoreland County detectives said Hubish...
wtae.com
Man dead after serious crash on Route 51 in Pleasant Hills
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man is dead after a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Route 51 Wednesday night. The crash happened near the Sheetz and Bowser Automotive on North Lewis Run Road in Pleasant Hills around 8:40 p.m. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office...
Catalytic converters stolen from pick-up trucks at local dealership
PITTSBURGH — Police sources tell Channel 11 that thieves stole catalytic converters from pickup trucks right on the lot of the Cochran Dealership on Racetrack Road in North Strabane Township. That dealership isn’t far from the Meadowlands Racetrack and Casino. Pictures show the truck allegedly involved in the...
UPDATE: Pittsburgh Police say missing teen safely located
Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl. Alison Vivas was last seen in Oakland Tuesday evening. She’s 4-10, weighs 70 pounds, wears glasses and has black hair with some yellow in the back.
Local teacher facing charges after 18 kids found drinking alcohol at her home
LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A Burrell School District teacher is facing charges after police found 18 kids drinking alcohol at her home in late July. The school district told our partners at the Trib that Heather McKallip is employed as health and physical education teacher at the high school.
CDC: Allegheny, Westmoreland counties move to 'high' covid-19 level
Rising cases and hospitalizations pushed Allegheny and Westmoreland counties into the “high” covid-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which set standards for defining the amount of the virus within a community. Allegheny County, which recorded nearly 2,700 additional infections over the past...
