ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentleyville, PA

Quick-Thinking Pennsylvania Teen Uses Trampoline to Help Residents Escape Fire

By Inside Edition Staff
insideedition.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.insideedition.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98online.com

Pennsylvania teen hero saves neighbors from raging house fire by pulling trampoline across lawn so that they could jump out of their second-story windows

(DailyMail) A Pennsylvania teen sprung into action to save several apartment residents after a fire broke out at a complex early Monday morning. Falon O’Regan, 17, was about to go to bed in the four-unit building located at the 100 block of Church Street in Bentleyville when he saw the flames coming from the front porch of the complex.
BENTLEYVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Death at Jeannette home under investigation

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A death investigation is underway at a home in Jeannette, Westmoreland County. Watch the breaking news report from Jeannette in the video above. Police and the coroner were at the scene on Wylie Avenue Thursday afternoon. The person who died has not been identified, and investigators...
JEANNETTE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bentleyville, PA
Bentleyville, PA
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Man breaks into Pennsylvania home only stealing kids toy jeep

A man is facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into a Pennsylvania home and stealing a child’s toy. While on a cross-country trip with a friend, Orxan Huseynov, 29, “decided to pull over in the New Stanton area,” trooper Stephen Limani said according to KDKA. “For some reason, he decided to go for a walk.” […]
NEW STANTON, PA
WTRF- 7News

A 6-year-old Pennsylvania boy’s feet had to be amputated after accident

A 6-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a tragic accident over the weekend that resulted in both his feet being amputated. According to WPXI, the accident occurred on Richmond Drive in Penn Township on Saturday night. Liam Lavelle was life-flighted to Children’s Hospital where he was immediately rushed into surgery. WPXI reported that […]
PENN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trampoline#Escape Fire#Windows#Accident#Wtae#Medics
WJAC TV

Coroner: Man killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Somerset

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank has confirmed that a man was killed Thursday morning in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash along Route 281. Swank did not release the identity of the victim and says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning. According to PennDOT's...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road

At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
SAXONBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
wtae.com

VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County

PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
PLEASANT UNITY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Man dead after serious crash on Route 51 in Pleasant Hills

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man is dead after a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Route 51 Wednesday night. The crash happened near the Sheetz and Bowser Automotive on North Lewis Run Road in Pleasant Hills around 8:40 p.m. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office...
PLEASANT HILLS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy