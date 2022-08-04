Read on www.fox61.com
Related
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
fox61.com
More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Nearly 30 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) in Connecticut as of Friday, according to Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES). Since Tuesday's update, Stamford found four more positive mosquitoes, with West Haven finding one positive mosquito. Ledyard also found one positive mosquito, bringing...
fox61.com
FORECAST: Heat Advisory expanded for all of Connecticut until 8pm Monday
Heat Wave continues through Tuesday. Chance for few scattered hit or miss showers & storms each afternoon; but mainly dry for most.
fox61.com
SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
GALLUP, New Mexico — A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox61.com
Indiana becomes first state to approve new abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has become the first state in the nation to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade. The Indiana Legislature on Friday approved the near-total abortion ban with some exceptions, including in cases...
Comments / 0