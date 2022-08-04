ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — Nearly 30 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) in Connecticut as of Friday, according to Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES). Since Tuesday's update, Stamford found four more positive mosquitoes, with West Haven finding one positive mosquito. Ledyard also found one positive mosquito, bringing...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

GALLUP, New Mexico — A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces...
GALLUP, NM
Connecticut State
fox61.com

Indiana becomes first state to approve new abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has become the first state in the nation to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade. The Indiana Legislature on Friday approved the near-total abortion ban with some exceptions, including in cases...
INDIANA STATE

