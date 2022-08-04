Juniata Township to Survey Campgrounds for Amusement Tax Ordinance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Early this morning, the Senate voted on an amendment filed by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, to the Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spending bill that would have enacted strong permitting reforms aimed at reducing burdensome regulations currently delaying key energy and infrastructure projects across the country.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO