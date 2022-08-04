Read on www.williamsonhomepage.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
williamsonhomepage.com
Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria
When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville Kids Triathlon returns on Aug. 14, spots filling up quickly
Tennessee’s largest kids triathlon is back again. The Nolensville Kids Triathlon will kick off on Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Williamson County Recreation Complex in Nolensville. All proceeds from the triathlon will benefit Harvest Hands and the Nashville Dolphins. The race will kick off at 7 a.m. and conclude...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race
Nashville's 5th District is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper. Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the reconfigured congressional district.
Pride Publishing
Lynda Jones wins by a landslide, Charlane Oliver wins District 19
Judge Lynda F. Jones has won re-election to General Sessions Judge Div IX, by beating her Republican opponent, Brian Horowitz. Jones’s victory was a landslide, with over 71% of the vote. “I’m humbled and honored to serve another 8 years,” said Jones. “Thank you, Nashville!”. In...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood office building changes hands for $13.8M
A Brentwood office building accommodating a music publishing company with clients including CeCe Winans, TobyMac, Mandisa, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Newsboys has sold for $13.8 million. According to a source who asked to go unnamed, the new owner of the property, located at 101 Winners Circle N. in...
handymantips.org
Which HVAC Nashville Company Should You Choose?
There are many HVAC Nashville companies to choose from. Among them are Hiller, Lanham’s A/C Service, David Brown Heating & Air Conditioning, and South Nashville Heating & Cooling. But which one is the best? In this article, we’ll examine the pros and cons of each company, and discuss how to select the right one for your home.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
Storms down trees, delay Music City Grand Prix
Storm damage was reported throughout Middle Tennessee as strong wind and rain moved into the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
williamsonhomepage.com
WCS school board race sees victories for 4 incumbents, but District 12’s Garrett loses her seat to Beasley
Four of the five incumbents in the school board race for Williamson County Schools held on to their seats after Thursday night’s general election, with the lone exception coming in District 12 where independent candidate Nancy Garrett lost to Republican Drason Beasley. Garrett has served on the board since...
Adorable Nashville Tiny Cottage Airbnb Featured in Southern Living & USA Today [PHOTOS]
If you're heading to Music City and you're looking for the perfect place to stay the most wish-listed Airbnb is located right in Nashville. Tiny houses are becoming somewhat of a very popular thing in the world. The idea of living simply is something a lot of people desire. Maybe you couldn't do it every day of your life because you have children or lots of pets but being able to enjoy it for a split moment in time can somehow satisfy the want.
williamsonhomepage.com
"Granny" Hazel Adell Coleman Jones
“Granny” Hazel Adell Coleman Jones, age 82 of Spring Hill, passed away Aug. 3. “Granny," as she was known by everyone, loved her family and everyone she met. She was always there for everyone who needed her. She gave of herself and always put everyone’s needs, wishes, and wants...
WSMV
Spring Hill lab owner, 7 others indicted in Medicare billing scheme
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An owner of a Spring Hill laboratory, along with seven others, have now been indicted in a fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid billing scheme related to genetic testing. A federal grand jury in Nashville on Monday returned a 40-count second superseding indictment, charging eight people with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee Election Results: Republican Primary Races
Election results for the Tennessee Republican primary, including races in the U.S. and TN House and TN Senate, from August 4, 2022.
Who will face Gov. Bill Lee? Martin declares victory
One Democrat will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The numbers are coming in as the polls close.
visitfranklin.com
Butter Your Biscuit at the Best Breakfast & Brunch Spots in Franklin
Whether you’re craving a savory Southern breakfast with all the fixings, a decadent cocktail-fueled brunch, or a healthy morning meal on the go, Franklin has plenty of breakfast and brunch options to satisfy every appetite. Here are a few of our favorite spots to butter your biscuit in Franklin and Williamson County.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Children’s Librarian Missy Dillingham dies, remembered for her 'dedication'
Longtime Brentwood Children’s Librarian Missy Dillingham has died, according to the City of Brentwood. "It this with great sadness that the John P. Holt Brentwood Library acknowledge the passing of our beloved Children’s Services Manager Missy Dillingham," the city said in a news release. Dillingham died suddenly Monday...
Comments / 0