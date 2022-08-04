ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria

When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
FRANKLIN, TN
Pride Publishing

Lynda Jones wins by a landslide, Charlane Oliver wins District 19

Judge Lynda F. Jones has won re-election to General Sessions Judge Div IX, by beating her Republican opponent, Brian Horowitz. Jones’s victory was a landslide, with over 71% of the vote. “I’m humbled and honored to serve another 8 years,” said Jones. “Thank you, Nashville!”. In...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood office building changes hands for $13.8M

A Brentwood office building accommodating a music publishing company with clients including CeCe Winans, TobyMac, Mandisa, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Newsboys has sold for $13.8 million. According to a source who asked to go unnamed, the new owner of the property, located at 101 Winners Circle N. in...
BRENTWOOD, TN
handymantips.org

Which HVAC Nashville Company Should You Choose?

There are many HVAC Nashville companies to choose from. Among them are Hiller, Lanham’s A/C Service, David Brown Heating & Air Conditioning, and South Nashville Heating & Cooling. But which one is the best? In this article, we’ll examine the pros and cons of each company, and discuss how to select the right one for your home.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Adorable Nashville Tiny Cottage Airbnb Featured in Southern Living & USA Today [PHOTOS]

If you're heading to Music City and you're looking for the perfect place to stay the most wish-listed Airbnb is located right in Nashville. Tiny houses are becoming somewhat of a very popular thing in the world. The idea of living simply is something a lot of people desire. Maybe you couldn't do it every day of your life because you have children or lots of pets but being able to enjoy it for a split moment in time can somehow satisfy the want.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

"Granny" Hazel Adell Coleman Jones

“Granny” Hazel Adell Coleman Jones, age 82 of Spring Hill, passed away Aug. 3. “Granny," as she was known by everyone, loved her family and everyone she met. She was always there for everyone who needed her. She gave of herself and always put everyone’s needs, wishes, and wants...
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Spring Hill lab owner, 7 others indicted in Medicare billing scheme

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An owner of a Spring Hill laboratory, along with seven others, have now been indicted in a fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid billing scheme related to genetic testing. A federal grand jury in Nashville on Monday returned a 40-count second superseding indictment, charging eight people with...
SPRING HILL, TN
visitfranklin.com

Butter Your Biscuit at the Best Breakfast & Brunch Spots in Franklin

Whether you’re craving a savory Southern breakfast with all the fixings, a decadent cocktail-fueled brunch, or a healthy morning meal on the go, Franklin has plenty of breakfast and brunch options to satisfy every appetite. Here are a few of our favorite spots to butter your biscuit in Franklin and Williamson County.
FRANKLIN, TN

