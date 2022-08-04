ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Here's a closer look at a few PGA Tour players on the bubble ahead of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTDK2_0h4o6A7C00
Photo: Andrew Wevers/USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour regular season is coming to an end Sunday, meaning the FedEx Cup playoffs begin next week.

The Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, will offer some PGA Tour players one last chance to improve their position or perhaps even make it into the field of 125 for the playoffs.

Since the points structure changed in 2009, an average of fewer than three players per year entered the final week of FedEx Cup regular season outside the top 125 in the standings and went on to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Some players also will look to crack the top 200 in the FedEx Cup Eligibility Points List to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which is set for September 1-4 at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana.

Scottie Scheffler, who has four wins this season, leads the FedEx Cup standings by more than 1,000 points over second-place Cameron Smith. Tony Finau, who has won the past two weeks, is up to No. 7.

Wyndham Championship: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Leaderboard

The three-event playoff series starts at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, next week, but many in the field at the Wyndham Championship this week will be angling to keep their seasons alive.

Here’s a closer look at some interesting names in the FedEx Cup points standings, including some who are in the field and others who need a big week to make the playoffs.

Austin Smotherman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252h5D_0h4o6A7C00
Austin Smotherman watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. (Photo: Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports)

Austin Smotherman is currently the last golfer in the FedEx Cup standings who would qualify for the playoffs if they started today. He’s in the field at the Wyndham Championship, where he is making his seventh straight start. In his rookie season on the PGA Tour, Smotherman has recorded one top-10 finish, coming in eighth at the Barracuda Championship.

He has made the cut in each of his past four events, but a promising start in Detroit at the Rocket Mortgage Classic went south on the weekend when Smotherman shot consecutive rounds over par. He’ll likely need to make the cut and have a strong finish to guarantee he’s playing in Memphis.

Chesson Hadley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RTxD_0h4o6A7C00
Chesson Hadley tees for the first during Round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Thurs., July 28, 2022.

Chesson Hadley was somewhat of a Cinderella story in last year’s FedEx Cup playoffs. At the Wyndham Championship, he shot an 8-under 62 in the final round to move seven spots up and secure the final spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs by a single point.

This year, Hadley is inside the top 125 sitting at No. 121, 24 points ahead of No. 126. He’s in the field this week, and a made cut virtually guarantees he will be in the playoffs again.

Rickie Fowler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44j3Qj_0h4o6A7C00
Rickie Fowler hits the ball out of the rough in the eighth hole during Round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Rickie Fowler missed the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time in his career last season. In his second start this season, he earned 162.5 FedEx Cup points thanks to a T-3 at the CJ Cup at The Summit Club in Las Vegas. Since then, he’s collected just 161.5 points in 18 starts.

Fowler remains one of the fan favorites on the PGA Tour, but he hasn’t placed better than T-21 at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in May. He’s sitting at 123rd in the standings with 20 points between him and the 126th position, but a made cut at the Wyndham Championship would do wonders for Fowler finding his way back into the playoffs.

Max McGreevy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCzJ4_0h4o6A7C00
Max McGreevy waits to tee off on the second hole during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. (Photo: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

If the playoffs began today, McGreevy would be the first man out. Good thing for him they don’t. After finishing second at the Puerto Rico Open in March, McGreevy has made the cut in only four of his 19 starts. He has missed the cut in six of his last seven events, though he finished T-13 at the Barbasol Championship in July. McGreevy needs to find some magic in North Carolina to make the playoffs for the first time, sitting 10 points behind 125th in the standings.

Danny Willett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OC4mO_0h4o6A7C00
Danny Willett hits from a fairway bunker on the 1st hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament. (Photo: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2016 Masters champion has had an up-and-down season to this point. His best finish came two weeks ago at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, finishing T-7. He also tied for 12th at the Masters in April but has missed the cut in eight of his 20 starts.

Willett, who is at 127th in the FedEx Cup standings, sits 11 points behind 125th place.

Cameron Champ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7D9H_0h4o6A7C00
Cameron Champ hits his tee shot on the par 3 ninth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. (Photo: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Cameron Champ has missed the cut in 10 of his 18 starts this season, but he seems to have found a groove in the past couple of weeks. After missing five straight cuts, Champ has finished T-16 and T-20 the past two weeks, moving into striking distance of the top 125. He sits in 130th place right now, 27 points behind 125th. If he has another top-20 finish, there’s a good chance he can make the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Zach Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbOz4_0h4o6A7C00
Zach Johnson tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup captain has some work to do if he wants to make the playoffs. Johnson sits at 142nd in the standings, trailing the final position by 85 points. For Johnson to make the field in Memphis, he’ll likely need a top-5 finish at the Wyndham Championship. In his last three starts at Sedgefield, he has finished T-53, T-7 and missed the cut.

Brandt Snedeker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3acOMk_0h4o6A7C00
Brandt Snedeker reacts to a bad putt during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. (Photo: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports)

Ten years ago, Brandt Snedeker was hoisting the FedEx Cup trophy. This year, however, he won’t be in the playoff field. Snedeker, who hasn’t played since the John Deere Classic, has missed 14 cuts in 22 events this season and hasn’t placed better than T-11. He’s not in the field at the Wyndham Championship, so there’s no chance for him to make a run. It will be the first time he misses the FedEx Cup playoffs in his career.

Harris English

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nAxe1_0h4o6A7C00
Harris English tees off on the second hole during Round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

After a spectacular 2021, hip surgery earlier this year forced Harris English to miss nearly five months, and he has missed three of six cuts since his return, his best finish a T-19 at the Travelers Championship. English will need at least 223 points to make the playoff field, and even that may not be enough. Anything less than a win will likely result in English missing the playoffs.

Justin Lower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahZnD_0h4o6A7C00
Justin Lower of Canal Fulton, Ohio, tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. (Photo: Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports)

Lower is no stranger to being on the bubble. In 2017, he made a 10-footer to advance through Q-school. The next year, he missed a 6-foot putt to earn his PGA Tour card at the Korn Ferry Tour finals. Last year, he got up and down on the final hole of the Korn Ferry Tour finals to earn his PGA Tour card for the first time. This year, the rookie sits at No. 128 in the FedEx Cup standings needing a big week to make the playoffs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf.com

10 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

Two former Masters champs. A former PGA Championship winner. A former world No. 1. An Olympic silver medalist. And a star of one of the wildest moments of this, or maybe any, golf year. All gone. For now at least. This week’s Wyndham Championship, as the last event of the...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tour pro just lost his PGA Tour card in the most BRUTAL way possible

The final event of the PGA Tour season always provides drama. Securing a spot in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup standings can be career changing. If you manage to stay in the top 125 after the Wyndham Championship, you not only lock up your card for next season, but you guarantee a spot in the first playoff event—and the FedEx Cup bonus money that comes with it.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship

The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
Greensboro, NC
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Golf.com

Will Zalatoris emotionally reveals why he broke up with longtime caddie

Will Zalatoris’ business decision was also a personal one, he says. In a surprising move, the world’s 14th-ranked player split with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in between the second and third rounds of the Wyndham Championship, replacing him with one of his coaches for the week, and another veteran looper for the weeks ahead. While these transactions happen, explanations like the one Zalatoris gave sometimes don’t.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Don't destroy what made you": PGA Tour veteran on LIV Golf lawsuit

PGA Tour veteran Rocco Mediate believes the players who are attempting to repeal their PGA Tour suspensions shouldn't be allowed back after choosing the LIV Golf tour. Speaking on the Starter with Taylor Zarzour show on SiriusXM radio, Mediate questioned if anyone would have heard of LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman had it not been for the PGA Tour.
GOLF
Golf.com

This pro made an 8 on his first hole of the tournament. Now he’s tied for the lead

It’s every golfer’s worst nightmare: making a big number on the first hole. Joohynug Kim did exactly that Thursday at the Wyndham Championship. “I was laughing,” Kim said after his round. “There was like nothing I could do. It was just the first hole and gosh, I just got a really bad lie and then didn’t really have another good lie and didn’t really have another good lie, didn’t really have another good lie.”
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.

If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Ryder Cup#Pga#Wyndham Championship#Espn#Curr
Golf Channel

Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie of three years before weekend at Wyndham

Will Zalatoris has split with the caddie that he’s had for most of his young professional career. Zalatoris and caddie Ryan Goble parted ways after Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship, GolfChannel.com has confirmed with Zalatoris’ manager after the news was first reported by The Caddie Network.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten players vote on which team to add to the conference. Who chose the Oregon Ducks?

Though there hasn’t been much news on the conference realignment front lately, but the prospect of teams leaving their conferences and finding a new home is still the talk of the town. In the end, it is likely going to be television deals and major dollars and cents that determine whether or not a team leaves, and where it might end up. However, at Big Ten media day earlier this week, Eleven Warriors, an Ohio State website, asked the 45 players in attendance which team they would add to the conference if they had a vote. No limitations were instituted, though considering...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Davis Love III says "it's tragic" Phil Mickelson still won't answer phone calls

Bryson DeChambeau claimed before the 86th Masters that Phil Mickelson, the de-facto face of the LIV Golf Invitational Series had "gone dark". "There's been no contact," DeChambeau revealed only three months after Lefty's explosive remarks about his Saudi colleagues went public. The fallout has been so severe. Mickelson's private life,...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy