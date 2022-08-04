ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

A taste of Tuscany at CaliPaso

Take a step into Tuscany without the flight

—CaliPaso Winery and Villa, in the heart of Paso Robles wine country, delivers an authentic Italian experience through wine tasting, accommodations in the stunning villa, and delicious meals at the restaurant. With a tasting room located in bustling downtown Paso Robles and the winery in the serene countryside, visitors are sure to have an unforgettable experience.

“CaliPaso is like stepping into Tuscany without the flight,” said chief operating officer, Jaime Glenn. “The tasting room has a fun, lively atmosphere. Located among Paso’s finest restaurants, it’s a great place to have a glass of wine before heading to dinner at the restaurant located at the winery. The ambiance is relaxing and the meal will be memorable,”

CaliPaso Winery and Villa has welcomed locals and tourists since 2011. With seven vineyard suites, the expansive estate vineyards can be admired from the main courtyard and the winemaker residence is also located on the property. Just steps away from the villas is CaliPaso Restaurant, opened April 2021, with indoor and outdoor seating. For lunch, make sure to try the Grilled Pesto Shrimp with Lemon Mascarpone appetizer, the Seasonal Tuscan Caesar Salad, or many of the other delicious options. Highlights from the dinner menu include a 10oz Red Oak Grilled Ribeye, Farmer’s Market Vegetable Stack with all the season has to offer, and the delicious Lobster, Scallop, and Shrimp Scampi. Glenn notes that the restaurant has “excellent steaks and our chicken parmesan is amazing”.

The CaliPaso tasting room is located on 13th St. and is surrounded by clothing boutiques, fine dining restaurants, and art galleries. When embarking on the wine tasting experience with CaliPaso, just a handful of the popular wines to try include the 2018 CaliPaso Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, the Sauvignon Blanc, and the 2014 ‘The Kinne’ Reserve Tempranillo. The wines are high-quality and affordable, starting from under $30. Members of the wine club enjoy quarterly shipments, as well as discounts at the winery, restaurant, and villas.

CaliPaso will be offering new, exciting classes and events every Thursday evening. There will be a variety of offerings to choose from such as Paint and Sips, cooking classes, and other fun things like classic movies in the courtyard. Check out the calendar on their website for more details.

CaliPaso is a staple to the Central Coast. The estate has hosted numerous weddings and special events and provides support to local charities and youth sports groups. With their generosity to the region, renowned wines, and the dining experience at the estate, CaliPaso Winery and Villa offers an enjoyable experience to guests.

CaliPaso Tasting Room is located at 809 13th St in Paso Robles. Open Sun – Wed from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Thurs – Sat from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. CaliPaso Restaurant is located at the CaliPaso Winery and Villa at 4230 Buena Vista Dr in Paso Robles. For more information and restaurant reservations (recommended due to frequent special events), call (805) 226-9296 or visit calipasowinery.com.

—Sadie Mae Mace

