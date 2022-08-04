Visit Thomas Kinkade Showcase by the Sea

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
–A few short blocks from the iconic Pismo Beach Pier, on the corner of Cypress Street and Stimson Avenue stands a brick building with double doors swung wide open. As you step inside the Thomas Kinkade Showcase-By-The-Sea Gallery, the bright sunshine, salty sea air and the tantalizing scent of Pismo Fish & Chips fades away as your eyes adjust to the dim lighting. Spotlight illuminated paintings wink at you from every corner, eliciting hushed tones as you wander the cool, quiet gallery.

“Thom’s peaceful paintings reach a variety of people. Anyone is bound to fall in love with one of his many styles and scenes,” explains long-time gallery owner Ann Smith. “Thom’s paintings draw you into a place where you would like to be.”

While Kinkade’s work is most often associated with whimsical landscapes and cozy English cottages, a stroll through the gallery will broaden your horizons with Kinkade’s interpretation of Baseball, Nascar, and the “ever popular Disney Collection.”

A California native, Kinkade was known as the “Painter of Light,” using techniques perfected by a distinguished group of nineteenth century American painters, known as the Luminists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpjQZ_0h4o5NYQ00

“I try to create paintings that are a window for the imagination,” Kinkade once said. “If people look at my work and are reminded of the way things once were, or perhaps, the way they could be, then I’ve done my job.”

Smith and her team have done their job as well, showcasing Kinkade’s work in the best light. “Dimmer” switches positioned next to the paintings allow you to experience the beautiful transformation Kinkades pieces make throughout the day – a single painting appears new at dawn, dusk and noon.

Since it was first established in 1993 the gallery has built countless relationships with collectors and tourists alike, offering a quiet cultural reprieve from the busy-ness of Pismo Beach.

“Through the years we have helped many decorate their home, with what I believe is timeless, superb art,” Smith said. “We work in a most peaceful setting at the beach and have made many wonder friends through the years.”

“Come on in,” Smith said. The doors are open, and Kinkade’s light-filled, “window for the imagination,” is there for you to explore in Pismo Beach, California.

For more information contact Thomas Kinkade Showcase by the Sea, located at 500 Cypress S-5 in Pismo Beach, CA or call (805) 773-9424. Check out the gallery’s website showcasegalleries.com to keep informed of upcoming events.

– Katie Marchetti

