ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas residents eligible for internet subsidy from Federal Communications Commission

By Jackson King
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.

A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
FRISCO, TX
Larry Lease

Monkeypox Outbreak Now a Health Emergency in Dallas County

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency health declaration as the county deals with monkeypox cases.Mufid Majnun/Unsplash. The monkeypox outbreak is continuing to create havoc across the United States and now it has reached Dallas County. According to Dallas News, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency declaration on Friday, now that cases of the virus have reached 200.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Organizations Providing Job Opportunity Assistance

Some local organizations are helping business owners meet the demand for workers by providing work readiness services and employee placement services to those who may need a helping hand. Goodwill North Central Texas, through its “Earn and Learn” summer program, works with students with disabilities in an interactive and realistic...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Tool, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
dallasexpress.com

Local County’s Food Bank Expands Services

The Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) is stepping up efforts to help residents in the wake of increased demand across Tarrant County. TAFB is expanding hours and moving mobile events to indoor facilities to keep people out of the summer heat and accommodate the growing number of people in need of food.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Dallas Blacks & Hispanics Unhappy with City Council on Crime

The Dallas Express recently conducted exclusive polling of Dallas residents on crime and their perceptions of how city government is handling this critical issue. With violent crimes such as murder on the rise, gauging the public’s perception is more important now than ever. While it may seem commonsensical to...
DALLAS, TX
ktbb.com

Dallas City Council committee passes resolution to limit impact of Texas abortion law

(DALLAS) -- A Dallas City Council committee passed a resolution Tuesday looking to limit the impact of Texas's strict abortion law. The council's Quality of Life, Arts, and Culture Committee voted to adopt the ordinance, which directs law enforcement to make investigating or prosecuting any allegation related to abortion outcomes their lowest priority.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas City Council#Broadband Internet
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board approves process for making recapture payment in 2022-23

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD's board of trustees approved purchasing attendance credits for the district's Robin Hood payment to the state. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board of trustees unanimously approved the purchase of average daily attendance credits for the district’s recapture payment to the state at its July 25...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up

A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Launches Home Improvement and Revitalization Program

The City of Dallas is launching an initiative to help people rehabilitate their homes. The Home Improvement and Preservation Program has two options: Major Home Rehabilitation and Home Reconstruction. The Major Home Rehabilitation Program offers a zero-interest forgivable loan to homeowners of up to $73,170. The Home Reconstruction Program provides...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
checkoutdfw.com

Bidding wars are cooling off in Dallas. This is what the data shows.

According to a new report by Redfin, the housing market is seeing fewer bidding wars. The report says that the bidding-war rate has dropped below 50% for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2022. “On an unadjusted basis, June’s bidding-war rate was 51.5%, down...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

The legacy of civil rights attorney Fred Finch Jr.

Fred James Finch Jr. was a prominent civils rights attorney, leader, newspaper publisher and founder of The Dallas Examiner. A native of Dallas, Finch was born May 3, 1921. He graduated high school with honors and earned a basketball scholarship to attend Wiley College in 1938. During his time at Wiley, he joined Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. He graduated with honors and married Mildred Newton who he met at Wiley. In 1943, they they had their first and only child, Mollie Marie.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth using digital water meters to track who's violating restrictions

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is using its new digital water meters during the ongoing drought to figure out who is likely trying to keep their grass green on days when they're not supposed to.The first batch of 6,000 postcards went out last week, telling home and business owners data showed they may be in violation of the city's rule against watering their yards on a Monday. It's just an informational notice, not a warning that could eventually lead to a fine or a water shut off.Fort Worth has had permanent water restrictions in place since 2014. Properties are assigned...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy