Dallas residents eligible for internet subsidy from Federal Communications Commission

This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.
A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
Monkeypox Outbreak Now a Health Emergency in Dallas County
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency health declaration as the county deals with monkeypox cases.Mufid Majnun/Unsplash. The monkeypox outbreak is continuing to create havoc across the United States and now it has reached Dallas County. According to Dallas News, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency declaration on Friday, now that cases of the virus have reached 200.
Dallas property taxes rates could see biggest cut in decades, but many could still pay more
DALLAS - Homeowners in Dallas could see the largest cut to their property tax rate in decades. As part of the Dallas's new budget, city manager T.C. Broadnax proposed a property tax cut of 2.75 cents per $100 valuation. If passed, the average Dallas homeowner a $410,000 dollar home would...
Local Organizations Providing Job Opportunity Assistance
Some local organizations are helping business owners meet the demand for workers by providing work readiness services and employee placement services to those who may need a helping hand. Goodwill North Central Texas, through its “Earn and Learn” summer program, works with students with disabilities in an interactive and realistic...
Local County’s Food Bank Expands Services
The Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) is stepping up efforts to help residents in the wake of increased demand across Tarrant County. TAFB is expanding hours and moving mobile events to indoor facilities to keep people out of the summer heat and accommodate the growing number of people in need of food.
Poll: Dallas Blacks & Hispanics Unhappy with City Council on Crime
The Dallas Express recently conducted exclusive polling of Dallas residents on crime and their perceptions of how city government is handling this critical issue. With violent crimes such as murder on the rise, gauging the public’s perception is more important now than ever. While it may seem commonsensical to...
DeSoto implements Stage 2 watering restrictions
No more suggestions - DeSoto’s watering restrictions are now a mandate. The City of DeSoto has implemented Stage 2 watering restrictions, as water usage in the city remains at record levels.
Dallas City Council committee passes resolution to limit impact of Texas abortion law
(DALLAS) -- A Dallas City Council committee passed a resolution Tuesday looking to limit the impact of Texas's strict abortion law. The council's Quality of Life, Arts, and Culture Committee voted to adopt the ordinance, which directs law enforcement to make investigating or prosecuting any allegation related to abortion outcomes their lowest priority.
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board approves process for making recapture payment in 2022-23
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD's board of trustees approved purchasing attendance credits for the district's Robin Hood payment to the state. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board of trustees unanimously approved the purchase of average daily attendance credits for the district’s recapture payment to the state at its July 25...
Former DISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa May Be Dallas’s Next Mayor
Dr. Michael Hinojosa has left Dallas ISD early once again, this time two years before his contract was up in 2024. But he says, “It’s always good to go when you can leave on your own terms,” and for him, at 65, the time is now. It’s...
Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up
A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
Dallas Launches Home Improvement and Revitalization Program
The City of Dallas is launching an initiative to help people rehabilitate their homes. The Home Improvement and Preservation Program has two options: Major Home Rehabilitation and Home Reconstruction. The Major Home Rehabilitation Program offers a zero-interest forgivable loan to homeowners of up to $73,170. The Home Reconstruction Program provides...
Bidding wars are cooling off in Dallas. This is what the data shows.
According to a new report by Redfin, the housing market is seeing fewer bidding wars. The report says that the bidding-war rate has dropped below 50% for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2022. “On an unadjusted basis, June’s bidding-war rate was 51.5%, down...
The legacy of civil rights attorney Fred Finch Jr.
Fred James Finch Jr. was a prominent civils rights attorney, leader, newspaper publisher and founder of The Dallas Examiner. A native of Dallas, Finch was born May 3, 1921. He graduated high school with honors and earned a basketball scholarship to attend Wiley College in 1938. During his time at Wiley, he joined Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. He graduated with honors and married Mildred Newton who he met at Wiley. In 1943, they they had their first and only child, Mollie Marie.
Lewisville ISD board talks budget, tax rate for 2022-23
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees will meet to adopt its fiscal year 2022-23 budget Aug. 29. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville ISD school board is expected to vote on a lower tax rate on Aug. 29. The board will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 to discuss...
Dallas, Tarrant County back-to-school fairs help families with free school supplies
DALLAS - Families in Dallas and Tarrant County are getting ready for school. But first, many will head to back-to-school fairs. The Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair kicked off Friday morning in Fair Park. It was the first time it had been fully in-person in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So Long, Swimply? Palm Springs Says Pool Sharing is Illegal in Residential Neighborhoods
People across the country are trying to go for one last dip in the record-breaking heat this summer — but some are saying “not so fast” to a national pool-sharing program. We reported last week on the gaining popularity of Swimply, a social platform like Airbnb where...
Fort Worth using digital water meters to track who's violating restrictions
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is using its new digital water meters during the ongoing drought to figure out who is likely trying to keep their grass green on days when they're not supposed to.The first batch of 6,000 postcards went out last week, telling home and business owners data showed they may be in violation of the city's rule against watering their yards on a Monday. It's just an informational notice, not a warning that could eventually lead to a fine or a water shut off.Fort Worth has had permanent water restrictions in place since 2014. Properties are assigned...
Fort Worth City Council to consider rezoning nearly 300 acres for development that could include soccer stadium
This concept shows what a soccer stadium could look like in Fort Worth. (Rendering courtesy HNTB and city of Fort Worth) Fort Worth City Council will consider rezoning nearly 300 acres for a variety of uses, including a potential soccer stadium, at its upcoming Aug. 9 meeting. The proposal for...
Code violations concentrated in some of Fort Worth’s most impoverished neighborhoods, data show
Manicured lawns sit beside overgrown, abandoned lots in the Historic Southside. Choking brush, piles of trash and used tires wait for the neighborhood code compliance officer to take notice. Historic Southside is situated in the 76104 ZIP code, where the majority of weed and high grass violations are issued in...
