Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

I’ve spent 5 decades living nearby, walking and cycling around White Rock. Never seen a ghost. What you do see is the young guys revving their engines and playing rap music on their subwoofers so they can bother others. People go down there at night to shoot their guns. They toss their dead bodies into the lake. More people are riding electric bikes - guess they think they’re getting exercise. People smoking weed all around the lake.
This is not true. Millions of people use this lake each year. I had a sailboat ⛵️ on the lake at night and even fell in once and nothing happened. Stop posting fake stories
swimming is prohibited in this lake. Many people use it for rowing and other things, it's not like typical lakes that you think of when you think of a lake though. it's rather small to be considered a lake, imo. Who knows about the ghost stories, but I wouldn't advise anyone to swim in it because it's prohibited and from what I've read, it's dangerous because it is very far from being clean enough for someone to swim in.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
