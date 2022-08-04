ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

By Rebecca
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on krod.com

Comments / 25

CaptainKirk
2d ago

I’ve spent 5 decades living nearby, walking and cycling around White Rock. Never seen a ghost. What you do see is the young guys revving their engines and playing rap music on their subwoofers so they can bother others. People go down there at night to shoot their guns. They toss their dead bodies into the lake. More people are riding electric bikes - guess they think they’re getting exercise. People smoking weed all around the lake.

Reply
11
Coolarrow
2d ago

This is not true. Millions of people use this lake each year. I had a sailboat ⛵️ on the lake at night and even fell in once and nothing happened. Stop posting fake stories

Reply(4)
6
Adam Bryan
2d ago

swimming is prohibited in this lake. Many people use it for rowing and other things, it's not like typical lakes that you think of when you think of a lake though. it's rather small to be considered a lake, imo. Who knows about the ghost stories, but I wouldn't advise anyone to swim in it because it's prohibited and from what I've read, it's dangerous because it is very far from being clean enough for someone to swim in.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wealthofgeeks.com

19 Kid-Friendly Activities in Dallas to Beat the Summer Heat

Summer is here! Whether you are searching for things to do in Dallas with kids or panicking because you don’t know what you will do all summer long with the kids home from school, I have you covered. Summer is a season, so it’s helpful to let it be...
DALLAS, TX
The Daily South

How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas

Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

I Was Today Years Old When I Learned Chili’s Started In Texas

I recently learned that fast food favorite Church's Chicken was launched in San Antonio just outside of the Alamo and since then I've been wondering about what other big national brands and chains got their roots here in the Lone Star State. Little did I know that a restaurant that is literally several yards away from our location here in Tyler also was born in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
greensourcedfw.org

Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth

Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
TEXAS STATE
greensourcedfw.org

'Put water out for wildlife,' urge North Texas rehabbers

A homemade watering station with fountain is built for critters big and small. Water feature and photo by Marshall Hinsley. After a month when most days reached 100 degrees or higher and two months with no measurable rainfall in DFW, the summer of 2022 is proving to be dangerously dry, even for our hardy Texas wildlife.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Park#Swimming#White Rock Lake#United States#Most Haunted
natureworldnews.com

30-Foot Prehistoric Underwater Lizard Found in Dallas, Texas

Paleontologists discovered the striking petrified bones of a 30-foot aquatic lizard in Texas. They used various tools, including shovels, picks, probes, and paintbrushes, to delicately extract the fossil from the clay-like rock in the riverbed. According to reports, the entire process took six days. According to The Dallas Morning News...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Army Veteran, Dallas Gym Owner Highlighted in Strong Magazine

A local U.S. Army veteran, turned fitness enthusiast, can now add cover girl to her resume. Destiny Monroe took her fitness journey to Instagram in hopes of inspiring people, specifically women, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. When the pandemic hit, her platform because even more important, motivating people from their homes to get up and get moving.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Lake Highlands community garden: where neighbors are cultivating food, friendships

Photography by Natalie Murphy. “I wanted a place to grow tomatoes,” neighbor A.L Nickerson says. That’s partially the reason he, Robert Curry and Jerry Allen, council members at the time, started the Lake Highlands Community Garden in 2008. The main purpose was to create a space where families could come together and share their love for gardening.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up

A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Mark Cuban wants to turn a Texan town into a "Jurassic Park"

The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, bought a small ghost town south of Texas in December last year. The town of Mustang is 55 miles south of Texas, in Navarro County, and is located on Interstate 45 near Corsicana. The town, which has a population of just 23, was first listed for sale for $ 4 million in 2017 though Cuban paid less than half that price.
TEXAS STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy