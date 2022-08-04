'This is everything': Native fans inspired by, excited about second season of 'Reservation Dogs'

Many times over the past 15 years, an attempt has been made to revive the Predator franchise. After stalling out in the wake of the first two movies and limping its way to minor success with Alien crossovers, Predator was rebooted twice in 2010 and 2018, both with the intention of kickstarting a new series of films. Though their successes as movies may be argued, neither offered a jolt to the system. With this week's Prey, yet another attempt has been made, and the third time was the charm, as the filmmakers have given us the best entry in the Predator franchise since the original movie. And they did it by subverting what you might expect, while also letting things play out.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO