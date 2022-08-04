In StateImpact conversation, Tulsa high schoolers ask peers ‘Will you accept me as I am?’

Read on www.kgou.org
Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year
TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
CSC Tulsa provides help, support for homeless OK vets
With the temperatures continuing to stay near the triple digits, it can be extremely dangerous to be outside for an extended period.
TPS board president to Hofmeister: Reconsider HB 1755 violation vote
In late July, the State BOE voted for a more severe penalty than recommended to TPS. The vote demoted the district to have an "accreditation with warning."
Tulsa police, Special Olympics Oklahoma team up for ‘Tip a Cop’ day
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police joined other law enforcement agencies from across the state for “Tip a Cop” day. Officers served coffee and breakfast to customers at Back Bear Diner on Friday. Each department who took part got part 100 percent of the tips for their department...
Native American woman reaches Green Country on walk across U.S.
CATOOSA, Okla. — A Native American woman has reached Green Country on her walk across the U.S. to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people. Seraphine Warren started her journey in Arizona and will continue walking to Washington, D.C. Friday morning, Warren is leaving Catoosa and headed towards...
News On 6
70th Annual Tulsa Powwow Happening This Weekend
The 70th Annual Historic Tulsa Powwow is happening this weekend. The event is going on at the Cox Business Convention Center until 11 p.m. Saturday and will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are arts and crafts, food vendors, contests and more. Outgoing Osage princess, Jasmine...
Longtime City of Tulsa leader dies after lifetime of public service
Dwain E. Midget, Director of the Working In Neighborhoods Department, worked in various full-time roles for decades after working as a refuse collector as a summer job in 1972 and 1973.
kgou.org
PM NewsBrief: Aug. 5, 2022
Oil company agrees to $850k settlement for 2016 Oklahoma earthquake damages. Residents around Pawnee and Cushing are one step closer to winning a class-action settlement involving earthquake damage. The lawsuit was filed following two 2016 earthquakes — one of which set a state record for the largest magnitude ever recorded.
Broken Arrow Public Schools in need of support staff ahead of new school year
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The second largest school district in Green Country is still looking to hire support staff for key positions before students return to class on August 24th. The Broken Arrow School District is holding a Support Job Fair Aug. 5 until 4 p.m. in the Broken...
Rescue Task Force On Scene Of Wreck In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - The Rescue Task Force is on the scene of a wreck near East 11th Street in Tulsa Friday afternoon. This is a developing story.
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
City of Bixby responds to neighborhood's complaints over sewage leak
This is happening in the Seven Lakes addition just south of 121st and Sheridan. Calls to the City of Bixby, the Tulsa Health Department and the builder didn't seem to fix the problem.
cherokeephoenix.org
Sellers looks back on nearly 30 years of teaching youth
TAHLEQUAH – After teaching second grade for 28 years, Cherokee Nation citizen Glenda Sellers retired as a teacher but did not leave the rural Cherokee County school of Grand View behind. Sellers is now the school’s family services coordinator and continues to help mold the children who come through...
News On 6
Watch: Bryan McGruder From 'Sneaker ER' Offers Tips On Getting Old Sneakers Clean
TULSA, Okla. - If you are a sneaker head, then you know sometimes the inevitable happens and your kicks get a little worn out and dirty. On Friday, Bryan McGruder with 'Sneaker ER' joined the News On 6 team to offer some tips on cleaning those old shoes to get them looking practically brand new again.
KWQC
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first-ever Pride Fest get pushback from community members, online
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first planned Pride Fest are getting pushback from several community members and online. People came to the Broken Arrow City Council meeting Monday night’s sharing their religious based opposition. People in opposition of Pride Fest calling it “wicked” and a “sin.”
KTUL
OKC residents arrested in Tulsa with meth, fentanyl and a firearm
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have arrested three OKC residents for drugs, a firearm and a stolen car. Police responded to reports of stolen car from a used car dealership near 41st and Memorial. Officers said they saw the stolen Buick and found Brittany Jefferson, who had taken...
Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns
TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
Cherokee Nation invests $2 million in MRI technology
Cherokee Nation leaders celebrated a $2 million investment into a mobile MRI unit Friday at W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah.
KTUL
Graffiti plaguing town of Muskogee, police ask for information
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department is looking to identify the culprit or culprits behind graffiti around the town. Police posted photos of the graffiti on a social media post on Thursday. "We are actively investigating the graffiti and any possible suspects," MPD said. Anyone with information is...
