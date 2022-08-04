ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

What We’re Reading: Executive Order Protects Abortion Travel; Lilly to Pay Millions in Medicaid Lawsuit; CVS in Primary Care

By AJMC Staff
ajmc.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Fox News

Biden signs executive order that 'paves the way' for Medicaid to pay for abortions

President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday that would provide for taxpayer-funded abortions. "I believe Roe got it right, and it’s been the law for close to 50 years," the president said at the signing, which he attended virtually due to his COVID-19 diagnosis. "And I commit to the American people we're doing everything in our power to safeguard access to health care, including the right to choose that women had under Roe v. Wade, which was ripped away by this extreme court."
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Karen Lynch
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
WebMD

Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance

July 15, 2022 – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance that says hospitals are required to provide emergency abortions regardless of state law. The complaint filed by Texas says that the law...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Abortion Issues#Drugs#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Medical Insurance#General Health#The Associated Press#Hhs#The White House#Eli Lilly Ordered#Stat News#Cms
Washington Examiner

West Virginia judge finds transgender surgeries must be covered by Medicaid

West Virginia 's Medicaid program is required to cover gender transition surgeries for transgender residents, a federal judge in Huntington ruled this week. U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by LGBT interest group Lambda Legal, saying that a Medicaid exclusion for low-income residents with gender dysphoria would violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, the Affordable Care Act, and the Medicaid Act.
HUNTINGTON, WV
ajmc.com

A Kidney Diagnostic’s Impact on Physician Decision-Making in Diabetic Kidney Disease

Manasi Datar, PhD, Saranya Ramakrishnan, MPH, Jennifer Chong, BA, Elizabeth Montgomery, BS, Thomas F. Goss, PharmD, Steven G. Coca, MD, Joseph A. Vassalotti, MD. The KidneyIntelX test would affect primary care physician (PCP) decision-making, and PCPs would use the results of KidneyIntelX more than albuminuria and estimated glomerular filtration rate when making decisions about diabetic kidney disease management.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

A Data-Based Foundation for Managing Hypertension Services

David J. Cook, MD, MHA, Kenneth Cohen, MD, Mariefel Nicole Deypalan, MS. The American Journal of Managed Care, August 2022, Volume 28, Issue 8. Analysis of more than 16 million visits for hypertension care suggests that a large fraction of face-to-face care is low value and could be provided differently or potentially eliminated.
HEALTH

