What We’re Reading: Executive Order Protects Abortion Travel; Lilly to Pay Millions in Medicaid Lawsuit; CVS in Primary Care

thecentersquare.com
Attorney who represented Mississippi abortion clinic nominated for federal bench
(The Center Square) – A lawyer who represented a women’s health care clinic from Jackson, Mississippi, in the landmark overturn of the national abortion law could wind up sitting on a federal bench. President Joe Biden said Friday that Julie Rikelman of New York City has been nominated...
CNBC
Biden to sign executive order to help cover costs for women traveling for abortions
President Joe Biden will sign an executive to help cover costs for women traveling to receive abortions in states where the procedure remains legal. The order directs HHS to encourage states to write rules so their state Medicaid plans cover certain costs for women traveling to receive abortions. A senior...
Louisiana Supreme Court receives emergency request to halt abortion ban
An abortion rights group filed a request for an emergency injunction to stop Louisiana's abortion ban, which has been halted and reinstated multiple times since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.
Biden signs executive order that 'paves the way' for Medicaid to pay for abortions
President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday that would provide for taxpayer-funded abortions. "I believe Roe got it right, and it’s been the law for close to 50 years," the president said at the signing, which he attended virtually due to his COVID-19 diagnosis. "And I commit to the American people we're doing everything in our power to safeguard access to health care, including the right to choose that women had under Roe v. Wade, which was ripped away by this extreme court."
U.S. says insurers must still cover birth control after Supreme Court abortion ruling
July 28 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday warned U.S. businesses and health insurance providers that limiting coverage of contraceptives, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, would violate federal law.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade
Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
WebMD
Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance
July 15, 2022 – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance that says hospitals are required to provide emergency abortions regardless of state law. The complaint filed by Texas says that the law...
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
Hundreds may have contracted polio after the virus was detected in wastewater, New York Health Department warns
"What we do know is clear: the danger of polio is present in New York today," New York health officials said after detecting the virus in wastewater.
Washington Examiner
West Virginia judge finds transgender surgeries must be covered by Medicaid
West Virginia 's Medicaid program is required to cover gender transition surgeries for transgender residents, a federal judge in Huntington ruled this week. U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by LGBT interest group Lambda Legal, saying that a Medicaid exclusion for low-income residents with gender dysphoria would violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, the Affordable Care Act, and the Medicaid Act.
Federal law that protects emergency life-saving abortions challenged in Texas suit
WASHINGTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration Thursday, arguing that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who perform abortions to save the patient’s life. “This administration has a hard time following the law, and...
First on CNN: Justice Department employees ask for expanded benefits to protect abortion access
A group of Justice Department employees sent a list of demands to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, asking for the administration to expand health care coverage to include abortion-related benefits like paid leave to travel out of state and reimbursement for travel expenses.
Abortion ban in Idaho faces first U.S. legal challenge since Roe
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States sued Idaho on Tuesday to block a state law that it said imposes a "near-absolute ban" on abortion, marking its first legal challenge to state abortion laws since the Supreme Court in June overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
Republicans amplify Bernie Sanders’s criticisms of Democrats’ climate and health care legislation
Republicans on social media have praised Senator Bernie Sanders’s criticisms that Democrats’ proposed climate and spending legislation would have minimal impact on inflation.The independent socialist from Vermont took to the Senate floor while it voted on a motion to proceed to pass their proposed legislation called the Inflation Reduction Act. Mr Sanders made his remarks just as vice president Kamala Harris arrived to break the tie to allow debate to begin.Mr Sanders spent a few minutes as the vote was occurring on the Senate floor by himself before he pointed out that the Congressional Budget Office downplayed the effect on...
Anti-abortion pregnancy centers see chance to grow in wake of Supreme Court's ruling
Washington — The Supreme Court's decision last month nullifying the constitutional right to an abortion has opened a path for organizations that aim to dissuade women from having abortions to expand their operations, especially in states that have banned the procedure or restricted access, prompting their few abortion clinics to shutter.
Slate
The Fall of Roe v. Wade Is Already Damaging Basic Obstetric Care in Red States
The fallout from the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overturning Roe v. Wade has been predictably brutal for pregnant patients with a medical emergency. The ruling unleashed a new crop of abortion bans with vague, narrow exceptions for the “life of the mother” that force doctors to decide when a patient is sufficiently close to death to justify termination. The court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has pushed hospitals into a frightening and dangerous position: If they follow the long-established standards of care, they might face prosecution; if they follow state law, they might kill their patients.
Minnesota Pharmacist Sued After Refusing to Fill Woman's Emergency Contraceptive Prescription
A Minnesota pharmacist is set to go on trial after refusing to fill a woman's prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson is suing longtime pharmacist George Badeaux under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after an incident in 2019 where he refused to fill her prescription for a morning-after pill based on his religious beliefs. The state law prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth.
ajmc.com
A Kidney Diagnostic’s Impact on Physician Decision-Making in Diabetic Kidney Disease
Manasi Datar, PhD, Saranya Ramakrishnan, MPH, Jennifer Chong, BA, Elizabeth Montgomery, BS, Thomas F. Goss, PharmD, Steven G. Coca, MD, Joseph A. Vassalotti, MD. The KidneyIntelX test would affect primary care physician (PCP) decision-making, and PCPs would use the results of KidneyIntelX more than albuminuria and estimated glomerular filtration rate when making decisions about diabetic kidney disease management.
ajmc.com
A Data-Based Foundation for Managing Hypertension Services
David J. Cook, MD, MHA, Kenneth Cohen, MD, Mariefel Nicole Deypalan, MS. The American Journal of Managed Care, August 2022, Volume 28, Issue 8. Analysis of more than 16 million visits for hypertension care suggests that a large fraction of face-to-face care is low value and could be provided differently or potentially eliminated.
