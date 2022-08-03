ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shortage of bus drivers eliminates in-town pickup

By By Jamie Taylor
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

In addition to an elevated price for fuel, companies that operate school buses nationwide are also finding it difficult to recruit and retain drivers, and that effect is being felt locally with Malliette Bus Company Inc. looking at the possibility of not being able to field enough buses to continue providing rides to in-town students who live within 2 miles of their school.

That was the gloomy prediction presented to the Antigo School Board’s finance committee Monday along with an addendum to the contract with Malliette for the 2022-23 school year. Included in that addendum would be money for an increase of $3 per hour for drivers.

“Obviously, we have a contract with our bus company that goes through the 2024-25 school years,” said Dave Bardo, committee co-chair. “And each year, they provide us with new numbers. This is the bad news”

He then turned the floor over to Tim Prunty, director of business services. Prunty said the idea behind the addendum was to set the prices for the next school year, as stated in the master contract, not reopen the contract totally.

Prunty then explained the logic behind his proposal in the addendum that he worked out with Malliette Vice President Tim Grosskurth.

“I wanted to make sure that we offered raises to the drivers. We’re experiencing a really significant driver shortage,” Prunty said. “Right now, we’re going to be down four routes because we don’t have drivers.”

Prunty said $3 more an hour is needed to attract people to a job where they work about four hours in the morning and four hours again in the afternoon.

In an email reply seeking comment, Grosskurth confirmed his company is short between four and six drivers.

“I wish not to comment on the base pay rate of drivers as Malliette Bus contract rates are still pending with the Antigo Unified School District, but we are trying to achieve a fair and competitive wage within the school bus driving industry and compete with local part-time employee wages which has drastically increased due to worker shortages,” Grosskurth said. “The 22-23 school year in Antigo will be the highest average school bus driver wage paid by Malliette Bus Company.”

“Tim also wouldn’t agree to anything less than 4% across the board for his operation,” Prunty said. ”So the overall increase (from last year) is 9%. So at that rate, you’re talking $45,000 per bus route. If you’re down four routes, his overhead is going to go through the roof.”

He was asked to clarify if the bus company was providing four less routes, and Prunty answered in the affirmative.

Grosskurth agreed the bus driver shortage is not just a local problem.

“In a recent survey from Student Transportation News, 87% of school student transporters in the nation are short of drivers to some degree. School bus drivers are added in with the nation wide worker shortage that is plaguing all business large and small,” he said.

“As it is right now, and that’s with everyone in the office driving,” Prunty said.

Currently Malliette can staff 20 regular and four special education routes.

While it was pointed out that results in a significant cost savings for the district, the downside is students who live within the city will not be able to ride the bus.

“Our largest ridership, with consolidation, because we told everybody we would pick you up if you live beyond three blocks from school,” Prunty said. “We had 400 students last year who lived within 2 miles. And we’re not required to pick them up. But being down that many routes, we’re going to significantly impact those in the mile-plus range. The buses are going to be full.”

He noted this will also start forcing the length of rides to increase over an hour on many routes.

“If I remember correctly, that was one of the things that took the sting out of consolidation for some families,” District Administrator Julie Sprague noted, adding she “really regrets” having to go to city parents and go back on that.

In his email, Grosskurth said while there are no direct city routes, “In the past, rural routes would pick up city students that requested a ride on the way to the schools for student drop off.

“With the driver shortage some rural routes were consolidated, not allowing space and time for students within the two mile boundary of the school.”

Prunty said it is his understanding that if the addendum goes through and the wage increase can attract more drivers, the routes eliminated would be added back.

He also suggested that if co-curricular coaches could obtain their commercial drivers’ license (CDL), they could not only help ease the driver shortage, but make $20 an hour while they do it.

The catch is there are no CDL programs in the area that offer instruction for driving a school bus.

Sprague said that the word has to be gotten out now, so parents of in-town students can make alternate plans.

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

