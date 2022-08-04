ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

East Locust Street at North Humboldt Boulevard will be closed August 10 – September 2

By Matt Wild
milwaukeerecord.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on milwaukeerecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County

An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Milwaukee, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Police investigate quadruple shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department report four men shot Friday evening near 91st and Allyn streets. The men are ages 31, 30, 27 and 28. Everyone is expected to survive, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police ask anyone with information to contact them...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired near West Allis park; police seek to ID suspect

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect involved in a shots fired incident that happened Monday, Aug. 1 at a park. According to police, around 8:35 p.m. on Aug. 1 officers received 911 calls reporting...
WEST ALLIS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Washington Park shots fired, pursuit, no arrests

MILWAUKEE – Shots were fired at Milwaukee’s Washington Park Thursday night, Aug. 4. Sheriff’s officials said a deputy on regular patrol saw the person fire a gun at another person near the bandshell around 9:30 pm. The shooter then got into a red hatchback vehicle and left...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man critically missing located safe

MILWAUKEE - Alfred Watson, who was reported critically missing Friday night, has been located safe. Watson was last seen leaving home near 37th and Custer around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. He left on foot. Watson is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 165 pounds with gold-and-red...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#North Avenue#The Locust#East Locust Street#East Capitol Drive
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police pursuit, crash in Glendale, 2 taken to hospital

GLENDALE, Wis. - Two people were transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Aug. 5 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. According to police, at appropriately 1:45 a.m. an officer observed a wrong-way driver in the area of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled northbound on Port Washington Road.
GLENDALE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
WAUKESHA, WI
wgtd.org

Update From KPD on 14th Ave. Shooting

On August 3, 2022 just after 6:30 PM Kenosha Police responded to the 5000 block of 14th Avenue for a shooting. Police encountered a hostile crowd and evidence of multiple gunshots that were fired. Two victims were located from the shooting, one juvenile and one adult. Both victims were transported...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa armed robbery, police pursuit, 2 in custody

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning, Aug. 4 following an armed robbery and police pursuit in Wauwatosa. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. officers responded for an armed robbery at the Walgreens on Mayfair Road. Police say two male subjects entered the store and stole...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rollover crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. - Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened Friday morning, Aug. 5 in Glendale. FOX6 crews spotted a vehicle on its side near Port Washington and Bender Roads. No additional details have been released-- including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. This...
GLENDALE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy