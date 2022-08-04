Read on mesquitelocalnews.com
Mesquite police: Tip leads to arrest of two on stolen property charges
Two Utah women are facing multiple charges related to a series of vehicle burglaries, including possession of stolen credit cards and possession of stolen property, Mesquite police said.
Community Calendar, Aug 4 – 5
COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/. Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494. Cricut...
Utah Fugitives Arrested in Connection with Several Burglaries
Utah Fugitives Arrested in Connection with Several Burglaries. Mesquite, NV – On Wednesday, August 3, Mesquite Police Department detectives received a tip that two female fugitives from northern Utah were possibly staying in Mesquite. Detectives followed up on this information and discovered both females were registered to a hotel room.
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
Man shot and killed by police near Utah state border
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday near the Utah and Arizona Stateline, according to St. George Police. At approximately 7:21 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Stateline. Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an […]
Missing teen girl found in St. George man's bedroom
A St. George man was arrested and faces a felony charge after a missing 14-year-old girl was located by police in his bedroom.
St. George man faces felony charge after missing 14-year-old girl is found in his bedroom
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing 14-year-old girl has been found after allegedly being enticed by a 21-year-old man in St. George. On Saturday, July 30, Enoch Police received a call regarding the missing juvenile. The girl was reportedly staying at her grandmother’s before going missing the next morning. The mother was able to […]
