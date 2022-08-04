ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing 14-year-old girl has been found after allegedly being enticed by a 21-year-old man in St. George. On Saturday, July 30, Enoch Police received a call regarding the missing juvenile. The girl was reportedly staying at her grandmother’s before going missing the next morning. The mother was able to […]

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO