ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Amgen Bets on ChemoCentryx's Rare Disease Drug in $3.7 Billion Deal

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Posts Loss as Trading Volumes Plunge

(Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc reported a loss for the second quarter on Tuesday, hurt by a plunge in trading volumes as this year's rout in risky assets curbed investor appetite for trading in cryptocurrencies. Shares of the company were down 6% in extended trading. Investors have dumped speculative assets from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Long-Term China Problems Would Hit Adidas Targets to 2025 - Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Any longer-term collapse of China as a growth market could undermine Adidas sales and profit targets up to 2025, the sports goods company told Handelsblatt business daily on Tuesday. "If the original assumptions change permanently, we would also have to adjust our targets," Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

U.S. Utility MDU Resources Backs Its Strategy After Meister's Corvex Takes Stake

(Reuters) - MDU Resources Group Inc is confident in its current strategy, the company said on Tuesday, after activist investor Corvex Management unveiled a nearly 5% stake in the U.S. utility. Corvex, which is controlled by Keith Meister, said in a regulatory filing late on Monday it bought shares in...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

New Treasury ETFs Launch as Fixed Income ETFs Enter 'Sweet Spot'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A new series of exchange-traded funds launched on Tuesday will make it easier for individual and institutional investors to trade the most current individual benchmark U.S. Treasuries, highlighting the maturing of ETFs in the fixed income space. Treasuries are among the world's most liquid securities but...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alexion Pharmaceuticals#Immune System#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Amgen Bets#Rare Disease Drug#Chemocentryx Inc#Svb Securities
US News and World Report

Few U.S. Patients With Hepatitis C Get Timely Treatment, CDC Says

(Reuters) - Few U.S. adults diagnosed with hepatitis C virus infections receive timely treatment with antiviral drugs, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday. The drugs cure hepatitis C in more than 95% of patients, but a study of more than 47,000 adults diagnosed in 2019...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Tesla Discloses Lobbying Effort to Set up Factory in Canada

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is lobbying the Ontario government as part of an effort to set up an "advanced manufacturing facility" in Canada, a filing by the electric-vehicle maker to the province's Office of the Integrity Commissioner showed. The company's Canadian unit is working with the government to "identify opportunities...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Nasdaq Closes Lower as Chipmaker Micron's Warning Renews Tech Rout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed down on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology pulled chip makers and tech stocks lower as investors await U.S. inflation data that could lead the Federal Reserve to further tighten its efforts to curb inflation. High inflation numbers on Wednesday, following...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Qualcomm to Spend $4.2 Billion More on Chips From GlobalFoundries

(Reuters) -Qualcomm agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries's New York factory, bringing its total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028, according to a filing released Monday. The announcement expands on a prior $3.2 billion purchasing agreement between the two companies and will...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
US News and World Report

U.S. Productivity Posts Biggest Ever Annual Drop in Second Quarter

(Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948 when the Labor Department began tracking it, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy