emporiaindependentmessenger.com
19 graduating students receive $1,000 Avery Drew memorial scholarships
According to all who knew her, Avery Drew Swenson was intelligent, thoughtful, and showed leadership capabilities beyond her years. At Greensville Elementary School, she participated in Girl Scouts, the student council, and the Art Enrichment Program. Most importantly, she was a kind-hearted, selfless spirit who touched so many in her few years of life.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Former Greensville County star Alford signs with Bluefield University
Daniel Alford earned second-team All Tri-Rivers basketball honors for the 2020 Tri-Rivers district champion GreensvilleCounty Eagles. COVID-19 ruined the 2021 season for Greensville County High School, but Alford continued playing basketball at Life Christian in Chester. The former Eagle also excelled on the AAU circuit in route to catching the eye of Bluefield University coach Richard Morgan.
cbs17
Billboard in Wake County offers up to $10k for teachers to work in Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Virginia may be trying to take some teachers out of North Carolina, and they’re offering some big incentives. A billboard on I-440 in Raleigh offers up to $10,000 for any teachers who go to work in Richmond Public Schools in Virginia. “The billboard is...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County graduate Stephens signs with Norfolk State
Greensville County standout athlete Isaiah Stephens did it all for the Eagles. He played vital roles on offense, defense, and the kicking game for the Tri-Rivers District championship football team. He excelled in track and field, qualifying for state meets. Stephens was a force in the paint for a state semifinalist GCHS basketball team.
warrenrecord.com
Maria Parham Health welcomes new orthopedic provider
Maria Parham Health is pleased to announce that Scott F. Riley, PA-C has joined the Maria Parham Orthopaedics Team and will be seeing patients at 120 Charles Rollins Rd., Henderson. “We are excited to continue growing orthopedic access in the communities we serve with the addition of Scott,” commented Maria...
Durham community center damaged, vandalized for 2nd time in a week
Durham, N.C. — Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to find out vandals got into the TA Grady Recreation Center for a second time. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time, computer monitors were found in the Burton Park area," said Sanders.
WDBJ7.com
Rep. Good meets with Danville organization focused on fighting food insecurity
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every Wednesday, the line is down the street with residents and Danville Public School families who are in need of food. That’s where God’s Final Call and Warning comes in, providing for families in need. “We have partnered with the City Council and the...
'Good morning Grandma': NC woman, 85, texts 42 people every single day
Timberlake, N.C. — Doris Johnson texts 42 people every morning. The 85-year-old retired nurse moved from Durham to Person County six years ago to be close to her daughter and son-in-law once her husband, Ronald, developed Parkinson's disease. He died three years ago. Johnson met her husband in Georgetown,...
cardinalnews.org
There are few statues to Black women. Both Roanoke and South Boston aim to change that.
Groups in South Boston and Roanoke are doing the same thing: They’re both raising money to erect statues to Henrietta Lacks, the woman whose cells were scraped out of her body in 1951 (without her family’s knowledge) and used to generate a line of cells that has been considered vital to medical research since.
WSET
133 Danville teachers resigned last school year, report says
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide teacher shortage is being felt on the Southside after more than a hundred teachers resigned last year. A July report from Danville Public Schools showed there were 520 teachers for the 2021-2022 school year, but the number of resignations hit 133. Danville city...
WDBJ7.com
City of Danville retakes ownership of welcome center
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many years, the City of Danville owned its welcome center. But in 2008, the ownership was transferred over to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, while the city continued to oversee its everyday operations. “For some reason, nobody is really clear why, the city transferred ownership of...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Northampton DSS makes preparations for staff shortages
JACKSON – In an effort to be proactive about staff shortages in the department, Northampton County Department of Social Services (DSS) Director Rhonda Taylor requested approval for a contract with a staffing service during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 1. “Currently, we are down to three Child...
cbs17
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: McDougald Terrace community must find new place to hold programs after community center vandalized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A community center in Durham can no longer use its space after a break-in occurred on Monday. The TA Grady Community Center is on Lakeland Street in Durham. The center holds the Jobs Plus Program and hosts community meetings for residents. Officials said the building...
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham considers demolishing structures
Two derelict structures in Chatham are on the cusp of being taken down thanks to a unanimous vote in the last week’s Growth and Renewal Committee meeting. Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris stated both the county and the town have inspected two structures in 2019 at 137 Clement and 207 Collie streets and they were determined to be unsafe.
North Carolina beer, wine seller pleads guilty to embezzling $518K, gets 7 days in prison
A Wake Forest wine and beer store owner has plead guilty to several felony tax charges.
WSET
Temporary road closure in Halifax due to a water tank being filled
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax police department would like to inform the public to be aware of a closed street. A section of Houston street is closed temporarily behind Patient Transport Inc. The County Service Authority has a section of hose stretched across the road and barricades...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville City Council approves agreement with federal judges
Federal trials will soon be held at the Danville Courthouse. Danville City Council last week adopted a resolution allowing the U.S. District Court, Western District of Virginia to hold trials in the James F. Ingram Justice Center. Last year, the U.S. Marshal and Western District Judge Michael Urbanski suspended criminal...
WSLS
Town of Hurt officials ask for community help ID’ing those behind ‘propaganda pamphlets’
HURT, Va. – Town of Hurt officials are looking for information regarding pamphlets that were found in the town on Wednesday. Mike Jones, Deputy Town Manager for Public Safety for the Town of Hurt said they have received several complaints about propaganda reported around the area. The pamphlets contain...
ClickOnDetroit.com
After record violent crime and gang wars, this police department is finding solutions
Danville, VA. – Gangs shooting at police — that’s how bad things were in Danville, Virginia when violent crime hit all-time highs less than a decade ago. It’s taken years and a lot of work to turn the city around. The solutions they found could work for other cities battling gun violence.
Durham giving out Visa gift cards for handguns and rifles on Saturday
Durham, N.C. — Two gun buyback events in Durham on Saturday will help people who need to safely get rid of their firearms. Both events will take place Saturday, Aug. 6, at 9:30 a.m. Gun buyback sites include Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 1007 South Roxboro St. and the Durham County Stadium on Wisteria Avenue.
