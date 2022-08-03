ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

19 graduating students receive $1,000 Avery Drew memorial scholarships

According to all who knew her, Avery Drew Swenson was intelligent, thoughtful, and showed leadership capabilities beyond her years. At Greensville Elementary School, she participated in Girl Scouts, the student council, and the Art Enrichment Program. Most importantly, she was a kind-hearted, selfless spirit who touched so many in her few years of life.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Former Greensville County star Alford signs with Bluefield University

Daniel Alford earned second-team All Tri-Rivers basketball honors for the 2020 Tri-Rivers district champion GreensvilleCounty Eagles. COVID-19 ruined the 2021 season for Greensville County High School, but Alford continued playing basketball at Life Christian in Chester. The former Eagle also excelled on the AAU circuit in route to catching the eye of Bluefield University coach Richard Morgan.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County graduate Stephens signs with Norfolk State

Greensville County standout athlete Isaiah Stephens did it all for the Eagles. He played vital roles on offense, defense, and the kicking game for the Tri-Rivers District championship football team. He excelled in track and field, qualifying for state meets. Stephens was a force in the paint for a state semifinalist GCHS basketball team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Mecklenburg County, VA
Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Baskerville, VA
County
Mecklenburg County, VA
warrenrecord.com

Maria Parham Health welcomes new orthopedic provider

Maria Parham Health is pleased to announce that Scott F. Riley, PA-C has joined the Maria Parham Orthopaedics Team and will be seeing patients at 120 Charles Rollins Rd., Henderson. “We are excited to continue growing orthopedic access in the communities we serve with the addition of Scott,” commented Maria...
HENDERSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool
WSET

133 Danville teachers resigned last school year, report says

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide teacher shortage is being felt on the Southside after more than a hundred teachers resigned last year. A July report from Danville Public Schools showed there were 520 teachers for the 2021-2022 school year, but the number of resignations hit 133. Danville city...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

City of Danville retakes ownership of welcome center

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many years, the City of Danville owned its welcome center. But in 2008, the ownership was transferred over to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, while the city continued to oversee its everyday operations. “For some reason, nobody is really clear why, the city transferred ownership of...
DANVILLE, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton DSS makes preparations for staff shortages

JACKSON – In an effort to be proactive about staff shortages in the department, Northampton County Department of Social Services (DSS) Director Rhonda Taylor requested approval for a contract with a staffing service during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 1. “Currently, we are down to three Child...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham considers demolishing structures

Two derelict structures in Chatham are on the cusp of being taken down thanks to a unanimous vote in the last week’s Growth and Renewal Committee meeting. Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris stated both the county and the town have inspected two structures in 2019 at 137 Clement and 207 Collie streets and they were determined to be unsafe.
CHATHAM, VA
WSET

Temporary road closure in Halifax due to a water tank being filled

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax police department would like to inform the public to be aware of a closed street. A section of Houston street is closed temporarily behind Patient Transport Inc. The County Service Authority has a section of hose stretched across the road and barricades...
HALIFAX, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville City Council approves agreement with federal judges

Federal trials will soon be held at the Danville Courthouse. Danville City Council last week adopted a resolution allowing the U.S. District Court, Western District of Virginia to hold trials in the James F. Ingram Justice Center. Last year, the U.S. Marshal and Western District Judge Michael Urbanski suspended criminal...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy