Marguerite Kelly passed away on August 3rd, 2022 at the age of 92 after a brief illness. Peg was lively and alert up until a few short weeks before her passing. Her smile and laughter will continue to provide a legacy for all who loved her. She never missed a chance to say “I love you.” Peg spent a lifetime caring for people as a nurse. Her greatest pleasure was when surrounded by her family. She especially enjoyed spending the holidays with them.

QUINCY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO