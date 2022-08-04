James Gunn Claims John Cena’s “Peacemaker” Is Safe Amid Recent WB-Discovery Shakeups

Read on www.ewrestlingnews.com
Related
Leah McSweeney Denies Getting Fired From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Over Poop Incident
Throwing more than just ticki torches? It was recently alleged that Leah McSweeney was fired for throwing excrement at a cast mate while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The Real Housewives of New York alum denied the rumor, but let’s face it, Leah is so unpredictable that some fans believed this story to be […] The post Leah McSweeney Denies Getting Fired From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Over Poop Incident appeared first on Reality Tea.
ewrestlingnews.com
Full Description Of AEW’s ‘All Elite Women’ Trademark
There was a report last week that may’ve hinted at an AEW reality television series focusing on the women on the roster. The trademark, “All Elite Women,” was filed on August 1st for multiple goods and services, including live-action content. It was later reported that the trademark...
Jennette McCurdy says she was 'pissed' at 'Sam & Cat' costar Ariana Grande for missing work to focus on music: 'I didn't like her'
In her memoir titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the former Nickelodeon star spoke about feeling resentment toward Grande while working on their sitcom.
Marlon Wayan’s HBO Comedy ‘Book Of Marlon’ Headed To STARZ
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayan’s upcoming comedy, Book of Marlon, has found a new home at STARZ. According to Deadline, the show was greenlit in 2020 and slated for a HBO Max premiere, but Warner Bros. Discovery stalled the comedy after their merger. Book of Marlon will star Wayans in a fictionalized version of his life. The STARZ project will explore his professional and personal life in his pursuit of balance as a comedian and father. Wayans’ new show will serve as a followup to his NBC comedy, Marlon, which aired for two seasons. More from VIBE.comKyla Pratt, Vivica A....
Comments / 0