Saint Cloud, MN

MIX 94.9

St. Paul Celebrating All Things Irish This Weekend

I always thought the only time anywhere in Minnesota celebrates Irish anything was around St. Patrick's Day. I would be wrong. Enter Irish Fair of Minnesota 2022! This is happening all this weekend, starting today, Friday through Sunday with lots of entertainment, vendors with crafts and food!. We are excited...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 94.9

School Nutrition Conference in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of school nutrition experts spent this week in St. Cloud. The Minnesota School Nutrition Association’s annual conference wrapped up Wednesday at the River’s Edge Convention Center. This year, a trend was emerging. The more than 700 participants were interested in how to buy local...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Rox Walk-Off Mud Puppies Again; Clinch Division Best Record

The St. Cloud Rox got a walk-off RBI single from Will Worthington in the 9th inning to complete the 7-6 come from behind win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies Thursday night. Charlie Condon singled in John Nett to tie the game earlier in the 9th inning as St. Cloud overcame a 6-5 9th inning deficit to earn the win.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Save Money – It’s Money Matters

ST. CLOUD -- A recall of chocolate truffles, a reason to save receipts from “back to school” shopping, the best vehicles in holding their value and news on the St. Cloud housing market headline this week’s episode of “It’s Money Matters” with Kelly Cordes on WJON.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Downtown St. Cloud Hosting Art Crawl on Friday Night

ST. CLOUD -- There will be a lot of people strolling around downtown St. Cloud Friday night for another Art Crawl. Organizer Michelle Henderson says about 20 businesses will have artists' work on display between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. She says every venue will be marked with a black...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Food Banks Express Concern to Congress

MONTICELLO -- To prepare for the upcoming Farm Bill negotiations, Second Harvest Heartland is holding a series of listening sessions across the state. More than 75% of Farm Bill spending goes to nutrition programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), to provide food to more than 40 million Americans.
MONTICELLO, MN
MIX 94.9

Rural Life Celebrated This Sunday

PRINCETON -- Area Catholics will celebrate rural life and century farms this Sunday from 10:00am to 3:00pm in Princeton. The 2022 Diocesan Rural Life Celebration begins with an outdoor Mass with Bishop Donald J. Kettler at the David Trunk Farm near Princeton. During the Mass, the Diocese will award the Catholic Century Farm and Catholic Rural Business Awards.
PRINCETON, MN
MIX 94.9

The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota

Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud

Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
NEW LONDON, MN
MIX 94.9

Sartell Making Improvements to Neighborhood Parks

SARTELL -- The city of Sartell has been upgrading multiple park amenities this summer throughout the community. Parks Supervisor Tony Krueger says they've recently installed new playground structures at The Wilds Park and Morningstar Park. He says there are a few criteria they look at before replacing the equipment. We...
SARTELL, MN
MIX 94.9

St Joseph Considered One of the Safest Small Towns

When you think of safe cities in Minnesota, small towns always come to mind first. Especially with the unrest that has been happening in the Twin Cities area for the last year or more, this is especially true. I have heard so many people mention how they appreciate the small town living that you can experience in greater Minnesota.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
MIX 94.9

Granite City Food & Brewery Sold

MINNETONKA -- The parent company of Granite City Food & Brewery has sold the business. BBQ Holdings Inc. in Minnetonka has entered into an agreement with MTY Food Group Inc. based in Montreal in which MTY would acquire all of BBQ's holdings valued at about $200 million. BBQ Holdings is...
MINNETONKA, MN
MIX 94.9

Viking Festival this Saturday in Brainerd

BRAINERD -- Vikings will be featured at an event in Brainerd this Saturday. The annual Crow Wing Viking Festival will be at the county fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The family-friendly Viking Festival features Viking-age crafts, costumes, weapons, mock battles, music, and games. The event strives to be...
BRAINERD, MN
MIX 94.9

Are You a True Minnesotan? Hot Dish? Casserole? And Others

Hot Dish- it's a Minnesota thing. Virtually ANYWHERE else this would be considered a casserole. But here is the thing... all hot dishes are casseroles but not all casseroles are hot dishes?? Maybe. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Casseroles came about during the Great Depression. It was a way to stretch...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

