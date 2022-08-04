Governor Parson scheduled to address Missouri Drought Assessment Committee

Read on khqa.com
Missourians will get to vote on recreational marijuana in November
Missouri voters will get to decide if they want to make recreational marijuana legal next November. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft certified the initiative petition on Tuesday. “I encourage Missourians to study and educate themselves on any ballot initiative,” Ashcroft said in a press release. “Initiative 2022-059 that voters will see on the November ballot is particularly lengthy and should be given careful consideration.”
Bailey gets Fraternal Order of Police endorsement
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Fraternal Order of Police had endorsed Senator Bailey for Governor of Illinois. According to the president of the Illinois chapter, they picked Bailey because he promises to repeal the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act states all defendants shall be presumed eligible for pretrial release unless...
How Indiana's abortion ban will affect Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Indiana has passed a near-total ban on abortions, with limited exceptions in the case of rape, incest or to preserve the mother's life. Indiana's governor signed the measure into law over the weekend. Abortion providers in Illinois believe this will bring more people into the...
Longer wait times for appointments at Illinois abortion clinics
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The reversal of Roe v. Wade caused a surge in the number of out-of-state patients traveling to Illinois for abortions. Planned Parenthood of Illinois expects there will be an additional 14,000 out-of-state patients in southern Illinois alone, over a year-long period. Right now, there are only two clinics in that region, so people have to wait longer for an appointment.
93 counties in Illinois rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of...
Unclaimed property program breaks another record
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs has broken yet another record with the Unclaimed Property Program. The program, also known as I-Cash, returned a record $280 million to taxpayers from July 2021 through the end of June 2022. “We reached a new high-water mark in reuniting...
IDOT releases new aviation system plan
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has released its aviation system plan. The plan will identify the short- and long-term needs and goals of the state’s airports. It marks the first comprehensive study of its kind in more than 25 years. The plan will also...
Despite endangered list placement, some monarch butterfly populations see steady numbers
OTTUMWA, Iowa — In July, the monarch butterfly was placed on the endangered species list by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Over the last couple of decades, the insect has seen a decline in their numbers. KTVO wanted to learn if this decrease is also being...
