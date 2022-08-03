Governor Parson announces $2.5 million budget allocation for tobacco prevention

Read on khqa.com
Lee County Health Department receives grant for education
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — The Lee County Health Department (LCHD) has received a $547,302 grant from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The grant comes as part of the Health Resources & Services Administration federal grant program. This is the first grant that the Lee County...
khqa.com
HLGU back on track following financial crisis
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Months after Hannibal LaGrange University announced they were faced with a financial crisis, the university now says HLGU is alive. The university saw great financial support from individuals, churches, the community and religious organizations and just last month announced the end of financial exigency effective August 1st.
tspr.org
Re-raising a barn: 1880s Bolton Barn moved to new site in Hancock County
A Hancock County barn that dates back to the 1880s has a new home. But despite the barn moving less than 10 miles, it's been quite a journey. It’s known as the Bolton Barn, because it was built on Alexander Bolton’s farm in Sonora Township north of Nauvoo.
khqa.com
Quincy Boat Club discusses possible marina closure
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Boat Club held a meeting Thursday night concerning the possible closure of the Art Keller Marina. At the meeting they discussed their reasoning for the closure, and what they could possibly do to prevent it. Right now, club members don't have any concrete...
muddyrivernews.com
Southern Airways Express gets committee recommendation for Quincy Regional Airport service
QUINCY — Quincy’s Aeronautics Committee has recommended Southern Airways Express to be the city’s next Essential Air Service provider. The unanimous recommendation came during a late Wednesday afternoon meeting inside City Hall. The measure now moves to City Council, which meets at 7 p.m. Monday. Formal approval...
khqa.com
Illinois sandwich shop making changes after menu controversy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A sandwich shop in Quincy, which came under fire on social media over the past week, is making changes. Psycho-Riffic Sandwich received heavy criticism for its menu. Community members were upset with how subs were named after health disorders, such as subs like "Bipolar" and...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from July 18-22, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Brian Harris of Hull sold a residence at 29723 2000th in...
muddyrivernews.com
Can we continue to trust the leadership of the Adams County Board?
Bret Austin and Kent Snider at the Monday, August 1 meeting of the executive committee of the Adams County Board — Photo by David Adam. Members of the Adams County Board discussed their political futures behind closed doors during a closed session of their May 10 meeting. Bret Austin, Adams County Board vice chairman and Finance Committee chairman, assured his fellow board members these discussions would remain private, despite the fact they were being recorded.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
wlds.com
Memorial Care-Jacksonville Adds Two Physicians
Memorial Care in Jacksonville is welcoming two new physicians. Dr. Drake Gashkoff and Dr. Hasan Othman have started practicing family medicine and pediatric medicine, respectively, with Memorial Care in Jacksonville. Gashkoff most recently served as a family physician with Duly Health and Care, previously known as DuPage Medical Group, in...
muddyrivernews.com
Benson Financial Group in Hannibal adds five employees to staff
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Benson Financial Group, a financial planning company, recently added five people to its staff. Jason Nichols of Hannibal serves as director of operations. He previously served as athletic director and head women’s soccer coach at Hannibal-LaGrange University for 24 years. He received his bachelor’s degree in human services from Westmar University and his master’s degree in education from William Woods University.
khqa.com
Crowds ready to rock on day one of RiverFest
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — RiverFest kicked off on Thursday and a lot people including Hunter Voth are looking forward to three days full of live music. "Just seeing these rock bands tonight and Saturday, for myself," Voth said. "You know me, I'm a rock kind of guy, but it's going to be a good weekend here in Adams County."
khqa.com
Dangerous heat hits this weekend
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Summer is not done, yet. Brace yourself for feels-like temperatures in 100s this weekend. A heat advisory is in effect on Saturday until 8 p.m. with the heat index values up to 105 in portions of west central Illinois, northeast Missouri, and southeast Iowa. We...
khqa.com
Quincy sandwich shop menu causing controversy online
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One of the newest businesses in Quincy, Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop, has come under fire on social media because of its menu. The controversy is something the owner says was never his intent. Local resident Ashlea Goerlich shared her feelings in a Facebook post about the...
tspr.org
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
muddyriversports.com
From sea to shining sea: Quincy native tackling TransAmerica Bicycle Trail
QUINCY — Michael Longo kept searching for an edge he couldn’t find. Having played soccer the majority of his life — the former Quincy High School all-stater enjoyed a stellar collegiate career at Lewis & Clark Community College and Millikin University — he found himself missing the drive it provided.
khqa.com
Bag a good deal on books, help Hannibal library
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Here's a chance to bag a good deal on books. The Hannibal Free Public Library is holding a Book Sale from Friday, August 12 through Saturday, August 20. Everything is $3 a bag, and the library will supply the bags. “The Book Sale will be...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 4, 2022
Raven C Brandon, 24, 233 Locust St, FTA Suspended Registration and Seatbelt at N 20th St and Broadway St. Lodged 147. Trista A Wade, 36, 1210 N 3rd St, DWLS at N 15th St and Lind St. NTA 122. Shannon N Dean, 38, 820 S 20th St, reports on 07/26/2022...
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in Wednesday night ATV crash
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in a Wednesday night ATV crash in Scotland County. It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Madison Street, east of Adams Street, in Memphis, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Allen D. Garrett, 56, of...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department blotter for Aug. 3, 2022
Lynne M Sparrow, 49, 2136 Hampshire St, Battery at 315 S 5th St from an incident that occurred on 04/27/2022. 154. Andrew D Harris, 31, Macomb, was located at ACJ on separate charges and lodged on FTA Malicious Mischief. Lodged 177. Alexis J French, 19, Homeless, Public Indecency at 2309...
