The side effects of medication increase during heat wave

ohmymag.co.uk
These medications increase risk of heart attack in hot weather, research shows
With temperatures still high in many parts of the world, you should take extra caution if you are on certain medications as they could put you at an increased risk of getting a heart attack, new research suggests. High risk medication. In a study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, researchers...
People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
MedicalXpress
Difficulty swallowing linked to chronic opioid use
Chronic use of opioid painkillers like hydrocodone and oxycodone significantly increases the risk of dysphagia, difficulty swallowing, according to researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. While opioid use was not associated with rare swallowing disorders such as achalasia, patients on opioids had a significantly higher burden of symptoms than non-users,...
verywellhealth.com
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?
Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is Paxlovid? COVID medication prescribed to Biden is specifically for older people with heart disease and was only approved by the FDA for pharmacists two weeks ago
Joe Biden is taking the drug Paxlovid in his battle against COVID-19, the White House said while announcing the president's diagnosis. 'He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,' said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Medical News Today
What is the best prescription medication for acid reflux?
Acid reflux is when some of the acid content of a person’s stomach travels up into their esophagus. Recurrent acid reflux may indicate a person has gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Doctors have developed several ways to treat this condition, including prescription medications. GERD is a common condition that affects...
Medical News Today
When is medication necessary for cholesterol? Everything you need to know
High cholesterol levels may require more than lifestyle and habit changes for some people to bring them down to a level in the typical healthy range. For these people, medications can play a helpful role in reducing their risk of heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol medication can help lower a...
Aspirin and beta-blockers linked to higher heart attack risk in hot weather, study suggests
Yale research suggests medications like aspirin and blood pressure drugs increase the risk of heart attacks during heat waves, even in younger people.
