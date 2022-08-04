ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Lucas County greenlights two levy requests

Two renewal levies will be on the ballot this November for voters to decide upon. At the July 26 meeting, the Lucas County commissioners approved a request by Imagination Station to place a 0.17-mill, five-year renewalproperty tax levy on the November 8 ballot. According to the county auditor, the levy...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
James Goetz Files for Recount of Primary Votes

Blissfield, MI – The tightest Primary race in Lenawee County earlier this week will see a recount. Kevon Martis defeated incumbent James Goetz in the Republican Primary for District 7 County Commission by four votes. County Clerk Roxann Holloway told WLEN News that Goetz has filed for a recount....
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Waterville Planning Commission Tables Hearing On Amphitheater

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “Good things come to those who wait,” said Hunter Brucks, as he watched dozens of Waterville residents exit the Planning Commission meeting on August 1. Brucks, a musician and concert venue developer and manager, drove from Maybee, Mich., to join...
WATERVILLE, OH
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says its has implemented its incident response plan after network monitoring tools identified some “technical anomalies.”. The nature of those anomalies is unknown at this time. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the city said there is no reason to believe...
TOLEDO, OH
Residents of Deigle Drive in Toledo voice concerns about road work

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Deigle Drive residents have been having issues since around 2018 when a waterline replacement left their road in bad shape. The city of Toledo is now replacing part of the road, but neighbors are still worried that it won’t be done right. “They did start...
TOLEDO, OH
Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23

The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - You might notice the flow of traffic change, as there are now two new roundabouts in Monclova and Richfield townships. The latest two roundabouts mark the 23rd and 24th for the county. The first opened on Wednesday and is located at the intersection at Monclova...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Milan will buy 47 acres to expand park, with eyes on a future sports complex

MILAN, MI - Could 47 acres of farmland next to a Milan city park in southeastern Washtenaw County one day be a sports complex drawing athletes to the area?. That’s a dream of Milan leaders, who jumped at the opportunity to purchase the land, voting unanimously on Monday, July 25 to improve an installment agreement that could see them pay the $237,000 price tag over the next 15 years.
MILAN, MI
Cancer kicked Pettit — and he kicked back

PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee. He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side. But the race last year was different. “By no means am I a runner, but I can finish without...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court

(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Wood County apartment complex up in flames Thursday morning

WESTON, Ohio — Several families have been displaced after a fire at the Broad Oak apartment complex Thursday morning. Crews from seven local fire departments were called to scene for the blaze that was reported around 7:45 a.m... in the apartment complex at 20200 Oak St. in Weston, a village about nine miles west of Bowling Green.
WESTON, OH
Get ready to “Zip the Burg” on August 5

On August 5 at 6:30pm in Perrysburg, the “Zip the Burg 4.3551 Mile Race” will be taking place, sponsored by Mercy Health and Dave’s Running Shop. Hosting this event is Downtown Perrysburg Inc., a community based non-profit organization that has been hugely invested in the growth and well-being of the Perrysburg community.
PERRYSBURG, OH
Investigators Offering $5,000 Award For Information In Sylvania Arson

SYLVANIA, Ohio. —The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a residential fire in Sylvania, Ohio (Lucas County). On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:26 p.m., the Sylvania Township Fire Department responded to 2695 N. Crissey Road in...
SYLVANIA, OH

