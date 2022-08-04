ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Uncoupled’s Tuc Watkins And Emerson Brooks Discuss The Evolution Of Gay Characters On TV And How The Netflix Show Avoids Tropes

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWO0o_0h4nRKet00

Uncoupled has a lot to offer its viewers. The Neil Patrick Harris-led show has camp , drama, humor and plenty of heart, so there are plenty of reasons as to why it would resonate with audiences. One of the key things that’s worth noting about the show is its depiction of the LGBTQ+ community. Instead of catering to stereotypes that have been present within the media landscape for sometime, the dramedy fleshes out its characters and makes them layered individuals. This is something that series stars Emerson Brooks and Tuc Watkins are aware of this and recently opened up about the evolution of gay characters and how their show avoids tropes.

The LGBTQ+ community has waited quite some time for authentic representation within the realms of TV and film. Though I myself cannot speak for members of the community, I would say that Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman’s new show (which can be accessed with a Netflix subscription ) seems to be a step in the right direction. Uncoupled , which features a recognizable cast , centers on realtor Michael Lawson who navigates the dating scene after his partner of 17 years abruptly leaves him. What’s most interesting about the series is that it’s one of the few series to provide an intimate look at the professional and personal lives of gay men over the age of 40.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Tuc Watkins (who plays Michael’s ex flame, Colin) and Emerson Brooks (who portrays Michael’s good friend, Billy) during the show’s press junket. During our conversation, I asked the two about the show’s approach to its characters, and Watkins provided a thoughtful response:

We’re seeing a gay breakup comedy about members of the LGBT community. It wasn’t long ago that we saw members of our community as the gay clown or the terribly troubled person or the psychopath. So the fact that we’ve come to where we are, that we have this kind of comedy with fleshed out characters that are more well-written, more layered shows we’re not waiting for the change to happen. The change is actually here, and we’re seeing more and more of that.

I’m sure people can count on their hand just how many characters they’ve encountered that fit into the boxes that Tuc Watkins mentioned. But as he says, the change is here. That’s evident from the fact that there are a number of recent TV shows centered on LGBTQ+ romances and more. Series like Pose , Euphoria , and Schitt’s Creek have really helped to blaze trails in regard to representation. To that end, Emerson Brooks doubled down on his co-star’s sentiments, making note of the progress that’s steadily being made:

It’s not just the happy friend with the witty advice or the magical neighbor. It’s just a real human that’s going through real things that everyone on this planet goes through, so it’s great to have a show that can show that in a wide, global format on Netflix and [in] an honest way that portrays it just as life.

Uncoupled is indeed honest when it comes to the ups and downs of romance and the professional and personal setbacks that we all go through. The cast also gives it their all when it comes to bringing these stories to life. Series stars Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, who learned from one another while working on set, are among those who give memorable performances.

Most would probably agree that there’s still definitely work to be done. Though one has to appreciate the amount of change that’s already occurring and, hopefully, things continue to move in a positive direction as time goes on.

Uncoupled is now streaming alongside other movies and shows with great LGBTQ+ representation on Netflix .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tuc Watkins
Person
Marcia Gay Harden
Person
Tisha Campbell
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Collider

Kate Winslet Set to Star in HBO Limited Series 'The Palace'

Following the immense success of her starring role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown and the 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce, it’s no surprise as to why Kate Winslet would want to keep her relationship with the network going. And that’s exactly what’s happening as the actress heads into what will now be her fourth HBO project, The Palace. Today it was announced that the Academy Award-winning actress will star in the Will Tracy (Succession) created drama.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay People#Racism
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
Us Weekly

Meet the New Residents of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane and More

New docs on the block! Grey’s Anatomy will feature a few fresh faces when season 19 premieres this fall — and the residents all have very different backstories. During the season 18 finale, which aired in May, viewers said goodbye to Grey Sloan’s surgical residents following the shutdown on the teaching program. The new season will see the return of the program, but the aspiring doctors who are learning from Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her peers will be new.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Angelica Ross Is First Openly Trans Actress to Play Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway

Angelica Ross is set to become the first openly trans actress to play Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Ross, who played Candy Ferocity in FX’s groundbreaking show Pose, will perform for eight weeks beginning Sept 12. Ross is also founder and CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises, a firm that helps employ trans people in the tech sphere. Her stint in Broadway’s longest-running revival is the latest in a series of significant roles for trans actors on Broadway, following the history-making Tony nomination this year for L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop)—the first time a trans person has been nominated in any acting category. In 2018 Peppermint became the first openly trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway in Head Over Heels. In a statement, Anthony Allen Ramos, VP of communications and talent at LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD, said, “Chicago’s Roxie Hart is one of the most recognizable, iconic, and beloved characters in the history of Broadway, and a true talent like Angelica Ross will delight audiences with her impressive acting, singing and performance skills.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Reveals Season 24 Premiere Title

Law & Order: SVU will premiere its 24th season on September 22, 2022. Graziano took to Instagram to announce the episode with a post of the season premiere’s script. David Graziano co-wrote the script along with Julie Martin. According to a picture of the script, the first episode this season will be called “The One You Feed.”
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film

Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a man living with obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
138K+
Followers
36K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy