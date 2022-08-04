Watch: HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Gifts THE WARNING's Singer A Guitar Onstage

Read on metalinjection.net
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
guitar.com
Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
Watch Slipknot play new single The Dying Song (Time to Sing) for the first time
Slipknot played The Dying Song (Time to Sing) for the first time last night in the Czech Republic, dismiss break-up rumours
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Here Are the Lyrics to Slipknot’s New Song ‘Yen’
Slipknot just released their latest new song "Yen" off the forthcoming The End, So Far album. Get a closer look at the lyrics for the song below. "Yen" comes fourth in the running order for Slipknot's latest album, right on the heels of the previously released "The Chapeltown Rag" and ahead of the intriguingly titled new track "Hive Mind."
Did the ‘Rock Me Tonite’ Video Really Destroy Billy Squier’s Career?
Billy Squier spent the early '80s on a hot streak, releasing two multi-platinum Top 5 albums (1981's Don't Say No and 1982's Emotions in Motion) in a two-year span. For a brief while, it looked like he'd end up being one of the biggest rock acts of the '80s — and then, in the summer of 1984, it all came crashing down when he released one of the worst videos ever made.
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Ozzy Osbourne Was ‘Paranoid as F—‘ About Eric Clapton
Ozzy Osbourne revealed he was once “paranoid as fuck” about Eric Clapton, and believed the famed guitarist held a grudge against him. The Prince of Darkness recalled the story during the latest episode of his Sirius XM show Ozzy Speaks. “Many, many years ago, me and Sharon were...
Phil Anselmo believes Dimebag and Vinnie Paul "would want the legacy and the name of Pantera to go on and on"
Speaking ahead of the news of the Pantera 'reunion', Phil Anselmo shared his belief that the Abbott brothers "always wanted this band to be a legacy band"
Miley Cyrus Once Covered The Beatles’ ‘A Day in the Life’ With a Psychedelic Rock Band
Miley Cyrus covered The Beatles' "A Day in the Life" in one take with a rock star who admired her skills as a vocalist.
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Collen says today’s bands lack “star power” and argues that “the TikTok and YouTube crowd” are part of the problem
Collen is yet to hear an artist Def Leppard can “pass the baton” to, and is waiting to hear bands of a similar caliber to Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Nirvana and The Sex Pistols. Phil Collen was recently asked to name an artist that Def Leppard...
Kiss’ Paul Stanley Revealed How Alice Cooper Inspired His Band
Kiss' Paul Stanley revealed what he thought after watching Alice Cooper's Billion Dollar Babies Tour. The associated album was a huge hit.
NME
Listen to Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock cover ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’
Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock has covered ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’ for a new documentary. Check out his cover below. The song is being used in the upcoming documentary Claydream, which follows the life of Oscar-winning claymation pioneer Will Vinton. A synopsis of the film reads:...
39 Years Ago: Metallica Start the Thrash Revolution With ‘Kill ‘Em All’
When Dave Mustaine was abruptly fired from Metallica and shipped off to Los Angeles on a Greyhound bus, he sputtered to James Hetfield, “Don’t use any of my shit!”. Metallica didn’t obey his request, either out of spite or from the conviction that the rest of the band contributed to the songs, as well, so they belonged to the entire group and not just to Mustaine. While they gave their former guitarist writing credit for “Jump in the Fire,” “”Phantom Lord,” “Metal Militia” and “The Four Horsemen” -- an expansion of their No Life Til Leather demo track “The Mechanix” -- they didn’t ask him if they could use them. Had they done so, Metallica’s debut Kill 'Em All, which came out on July 25, 1983, might have sounded pretty different.
The Story Behind the Band Name: Metallica
Music fan to music fan: We’ve all had a metal phase. In fact, some of us are still committed to the poetic doom and gloom of the genre. It’s a wonderful release to rock out to the heaviness of it all. But to get into the specifics, one of the most prominent bands in this space, and one that has shaped metal music as we know it today, is the San Francisco-based group Metallica.
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Demmel to fill in for Willie Adler on Lamb of God’s European dates
The Vio-lence and ex-Machine Head guitarist will serve once more as six-string stand-in for the Richmond, VA metal stalwarts. Phil Demmel of Vio-lence has announced he’ll be hitting the road with Lamb of God for the band’s upcoming string of European shows, which kicks off this month. The...
Jeff Berlin to release tribute to the late Cream bassist Jack Bruce
Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Tony Levin, Gary Husband, Sammy Hagar and more feature on Jeff Berlin's Jack Songs tribute album
Guitar World Magazine
Guitars played by Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison, Ace Frehley go up for auction
Auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll is set to put a number of electric guitars – including instruments played by Ace Frehley, George Harrison and Jimi Hendrix – under the auction block. Also on offer is a guitar... neck, that was destroyed – along with the guitar...
Fans React to Slipknot’s Heavy Melodic Ballad ‘Yen’
Fans are reacting to "Yen," Slipknot's melodic and heavy ballad that has just been released as the third single on The End, So Far, their new album which will be released on Sept. 30. The track now sits near "The Chapeltown Rag," the first taste of the successor to 2019's...
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto
Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
