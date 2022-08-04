From Emme Muniz to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, See the Cutest 2022 Summer Celebrity Kids’ Looks

Many celebrity kids stepped out during the 2022 summer season wearing the best and brightest outfits alongside their famous parents. Whether it was a lavish vacation or a simple trip to the store, Hollywood youngsters were dressed in their coolest styles.

Jennifer Lopez ’s child Emme Muñiz was seen several times strolling with their mom wearing super cool looks. In July, the two jetted off to Paris with Emme’s twin, Max , to celebrate J. Lo’s Las Vegas wedding to husband Ben Affleck , along with his daughters, Seraphina and Violet , whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner . The “Jenny From the Block” artist shares her two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony .

During their first French outing, Emme was seen wearing a graphic T-shirt that read “Rolling Stone” in addition to jeans, maroon combat boots and a green jacket. Later on, the blended fam went out for dinner, where the talented teenager donned a chic black and white collared shirt , black flared pants and matching shoes. No matter where they went, Emme made sure to shake things up with their summer style from France to Italy.

Angelina Jolie also brought her children to Italy over the summer, where her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was seen several times rocking all-black outfits. During an ice cream run in Rome, the teen rocked a pair of overalls and shorts with sneakers, whereas she donned a similar black ensemble at a concert with her mom.

Back in the U.S., Shiloh opted for another incognito look while she ran an errand to pick up a birthday balloon in Los Feliz, California.

Aside from the two famous young adults, many younger kiddos were also spotted making grand entrances with their fashion taste. Several of these fashionistas were none other than the Kardashian-Jenner children.

Kim Kardashian ’s eldest child, North West , accompanied the Kardashians star to Paris Fashion Week , where she absolutely slayed in a unique ensemble that featured a black skirt and matching combat boots with a vest and tie over a white long-sleeved shirt. North also completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and a nose chain, which matched Kim, as the mother of four wore a form-fitting black dress with nude breast panels.

North even paid tribute to her dad, Kanye “Ye” West , by wearing his early 2000s blue varsity jacket, complemented by chunky black boots and a pair of blue sunglasses.

Scroll through the gallery to see which famous kids brought out their best summer chic!