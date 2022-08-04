Read on awesome923.com
SFCC Promotes Welcome Back Bash August 31
Student Engagement at State Fair Community College is inviting community partners to participate at no cost in welcoming back new and returning students to the fall semester. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31 outside in the quad and Lamm’s Landing area of the Sedalia campus. SFCC student clubs, organizations and departments also will be participating.
SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17
All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
Pettis County Kids Can Get School Supplies Monday & Tuesday
School children from Kindergarten through grade 12 who need school supplies can get them for free in Sedalia Monday and Tuesday next week from C.A.C.T.U.S., Community and Children Teaming Up 4 Success. C.A.C.T.U.S. is a nonprofit organization located here in Sedalia which acquires and distributes school supplies who need them...
Donate Blood Before The Fair With The CBC
The Community Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Sedalia on Tuesday, August 9th. The need for blood donations is constant, as you know, because I've told you quite a few times. But now we've got another chance for you to do a little give back before we get into the fun of the Fair.
Assistant Coach Rupard Promoted to SFCC Head Softball Coach
The State Fair Community College Softball program will have a new leader for the 2022-2023 season. Assistant Softball Coach Michele Rupard has been named SFCC’s Head Softball Coach. “I have been at SFCC for the past four years,” said Rupard. “I have grown a love in my heart for...
Warrensburg Looking for New Restaurants and Retail Opportunities
The City of Warrensburg has hired a company to help the City attract new business to town including retailers and restaurants. This is according to a release from the firm hired by the City, Retail Strategies. City Manager Danielle Dulin is quoted in the release, “The city leadership in Warrensburg...
Memorial Park Cemetery, Highland Sacred Gardens Acquired by Page-Dady Enterprises
Effective August 1, 2022, Memorial Park Cemetery and Highland Sacred Gardens in Sedalia were acquired by Page-Dady Enterprises, LLC, owned by local funeral directors Jeff Page and Chris Dady and their families. Jeff and Chris were motivated to return the cemeteries to local ownership and control after many years of...
Pettis County Republicans Raise $1250 for Vest for K-9 Lord
Money raised at the annual McKinley Day in Sedalia was forwarded to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders at a political campaign stop on Thursday, July 28 at Best Western, 32nd and Limit. A total of $1250 was raised from various individuals and the Pettis County Republican Committee to be used...
Firefighter Burton Promoted to Driver-Operator
Monday night's City Council meeting led off with a presentation to Sedalia Firefighter Bradley Burton, who recently earned his driver's badge and helmet shield. Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin said that Burton began his service with the SFD in May of 2018 for a total so far of four years, two months.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to an intoxicated subject with a weapon. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the subject, who was intoxicated, but carrying a BB gun. The victim stated that while the subject was walking, they pointed the weapon at them. Sergio Marcos, 44, Homeless, was arrested for Assault in the 4th Degree. Marcos was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges.
Sing Your Way Into The Homegrown Singer Contest at the State Fair
We've got your last chance to get into the Homegrown Singer Contest on The Bud Stage at the Missouri State Fair. All you need to do is sing your way in. Open our app and use the talk-back mic and record a small sample of your singing, around 30 seconds, and submit it to us by 11:59 PM CDT on Friday, August 5. Townsquare Media Sedalia / Warrensburg with a winner being chosen on Monday, August 8.
‘Get Ready, Get Set, Shop Local’ Is This Saturday
“Get Ready, Get Set, Shop Local” is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sedalia. The event is a city-wide sidewalk sale that includes 21 local businesses. Sedalia Shop Local is a partnership between the City of Sedalia and the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce to help highlight and support local businesses.
Sedalia Parks & Rec Sets Dog Days Doggie Dives
Some dogs just love the water. They love to jump in the water. They love to splash around the pool. They love paddling around. If this describes your pup, then maybe you should think about heading to Centennial or Liberty Pool for one of Sedalia Parks & Rec's two Doggie Dives.
Yes, There Is A Million Dollar Home In Sedalia And It’s For Sale
When you think of Sedalia homes, you probably think of those large nice homes on Broadway as you head towards the historic downtown. Or maybe the new neighborhood out by Clover Dell Park. The home you grew up in. Or the two homes perched on what seems like Missouri State Fair property. You're probably not thinking million dollar homes. Yet our town has a few, and one of them is currently for sale.
A Popular Barbecue Restaurant Chain Is Closing Two Locations In Kansas City
There are a lot of places to grab great barbecue in Missouri. I understand more than ever why barbecue is so popular. Sedalia and our surrounding towns have a lot of options. One particular location for BBQ is in Marshall. You also made have had some of their barbecue at Arrowhead Stadium. Plowboys Barbecue has been around about 10 years, and have two locations in Kansas City. Well, they used to.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 2, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless and imprudent driving. The driver began to accelerate away from the Deputy at a high rate of speed west bound out of the Sedalia City Limits. The vehicle hit speeds in excess of 120 MPH, running two stop signs in the process. Deputies pursued the driver into Johnson County, where they eventually exited onto Highway 23. Deputies briefly lost sight of the suspect before spotting them on Irish Lane, parallel to US 50 Highway. The vehicle was eventually stopped in the area of Angus Lane and 6th Street Court in Knob Noster. Tristan Smith was arrested for Resisting Arrest by Fleeing (Creating Substantial Risk). Smith was transported back to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold.
There’ll Be a Full Moon The First Night Of The Missouri State Fair
Okay, guys, I know you've heard it, and I've heard it, too. It seems like I've heard all my life that "the crazies" come out during the full moon. My Grandmother and even my Mom would always tell us to be extra careful on those nights. And I'm pretty in touch with local incidents and crime, so if people are acting crazy that night, that may or may not mean more work for me. There will be a lot of people from out of town in Sedalia during the Missouri State Fair, combine that with a full moon...should we be worried?
Burn Ban for Sedalia Lifted
Due to significant rainfall amounts and cooler weather, the burn ban that was recently issued for the City of Sedalia has been lifted, according to Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Please note that any open burning requires a permit and inspection by the fire department. Recreational burn pits that meet...
Felon Arrested at Budget Inn
Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
