ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers Believes in ‘Possibility of Reconciliation’ With Family ‘At Some Point’: ‘I Have No Resentment’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B22H7_0h4nMP4t00

Good times head? Aaron Rodgers made a rare — and cryptically optimistic — comment regarding his falling out with his family, including brother Jordan Rodgers .

Jordan vs. Aaron Rodgers: Everything We Know About Their Feud

Read article

"Many people have issues with family and deal with them in their own ways. For me, I've always tried to deal with it quietly behind closed doors,” the 38-year-old NFL quarterback said on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast” on Wednesday, August 3. “That hasn't always been the case or hasn't been good enough for a lot of people who want to write about it, or pick it apart, or talk about it, or even some things that my family has said or done over the years that's been public. But at the core, I have deep gratitude and love for the way I was raised, the lessons that I was taught, the environment that I was in. The fact that my dad made a point to make my and my brothers’ sporting events the No. 1 priority.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqTia_0h4nMP4t00
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The Rodgers family drama made headlines when Jordan, 33, competed on JoJo Fletcher ’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016. During his hometown date , Jordan admitted that he wasn’t close to Aaron as his parents and brother Luke Rodgers were the only ones there to meet JoJo, 31.

"The fact that [my dad] was willing to take a chance and go through the poverty that we experienced to make a better life for his kids by going back to school as a middle-aged man,” the Green Bay Packers player continued on Wednesday . “My age, he went back to chiropractic college trying to give us a better life — I have deep, deep gratitude for that and really appreciate the sacrifices that were made on our behalf to give us a better life."

Famous Family Feuds

Read article

Aaron noted that he does “believe in healing” and “in the possibility of reconciliation at some point.”

He continued: “But it's a different journey for all of us. And to judge on the outside about what should be, or what it should look like, or who's wrong and who's right, it's just a game I've never wanted to play and still don't want to play."

The athlete added that the “most important” thing is “deep love and gratitude” for his family. Us Weekly previously confirmed, however, that Aaron was missing from Jordan and Fletcher’s nuptials in May.

“Who knows what that future is going to look like, when it's going to look like, when the time is going to come," Aaron said. "But I have no bitterness in my heart, I have no resentment. I just have deep love and appreciation for the lessons that I learned and the fact that if I hadn't been raised that way, all the good and all the frustrating, there's no way I'd be sitting here today. So to not have that perspective that because of the things that I experienced I turned out the way I did is looking at the glass as half empty and I just won't do that. I look at it as there were experiences that were important. I chose to be in this family and to deal with everything that I dealt with positive and difficult and I have deep love and gratitude for them and their journeys and hope for the future."

‘Bachelorette’ Success! JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers' Relationship Timeline

Read article

Aaron and Jordan’s father, Ed Rodgers , is the most recent member of the family to comment on the rift, telling USA Today that he was “proud” of his son amid the controversy regarding his COVID-19 vaccination status.

“The main thing [is] I just support him,” Ed said, telling the newspaper that “things are progressing” between the father-son duo. “I’m proud of him. I trust his judgment and decisions. I think that’s what I would’ve done.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Made A Rare Admission On Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers hadn't spoken much about his split from Danica Patrick, but that changed this week. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on a podcast and discussed a wide variety of topics, including his relationship with Patrick. "I was dating Danica, and that relationship was great for me because she...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Danica Patrick: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick formed quite the power couple for a while. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the former racing star dated for a couple of years, before calling it quits during the pandemic. Recently, Rodgers opened up about Patrick, revealing a story from their relationship. “I...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Society
Green Bay, WI
Entertainment
Deadline

ESPY Red Carpet Photos: Lindsey Vonn, Aaron Donald, Stephan Curry, Michelle Wie West & Many More

The red carpet for tonight’s ESPY Awards hosted by Stephan Curry on ESPN was a glittery collision of Hollywood and the sports world. Curry and wife Aisha brought the family and walked the carpet with the likes of Olympic Gold Medalists Lindsey Vonn, Eileen Gu, Allyson Felix and Aly Raisman; Super Bowl Champ Russell Wilson and singer Ciara; and Albert Pujols and Odell Beckham Jr. Also well-represented were the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend's Favorite Beach Photos

It's almost football season, which means summer is coming to a close. It's been a fun summer for Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback. Buffett and Dak Prescott have been dating for multiple years. The former Texas college student was there with Prescott during his recovery from serious leg injury.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Rodgers
Person
Jojo Fletcher
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Luke Rodgers
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys

Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Golf Legend Greg Norman

Few athlete divorces, if any, have garnered more attention than the divorce of Greg Norman and Laura Andrassy. Norman and Andrassy split in 2007, following more than two decades of marriage. The golf legend and his ex-wife were married in 1981. They were together until 2007. The Street had more...
TENNIS
Us Weekly

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Always in our hearts. Hollywood mourned the loss of icons such as Betty White and John Madden in the final days of 2021 — and unfortunately, 2022 also came with celebrity deaths that have fans reeling. The sports world lost a football great in Dan Reeves who passed away on January 1. The 77-year-old Georgia […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
Us Weekly

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Family Album: Pics

Brady’s bunch! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen started their family in 2009 and have been documenting their fun-filled lives with their kids ever since. The couple, who were set up in 2006 on a blind date, welcomed their son, Benjamin, three years later. He became a big brother when Vivian was born in 2012. The […]
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Boat Photo

Former racing star Danica Patrick had some fun on the water earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver caught her first fish and has the photos to prove it. Patrick shared some racy photos of her first fishing outing on social media, including a photo of her kissing her first caught fish on the boat.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rumored Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Photo

Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be in a new relationship. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has moved on from his failed engagement to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley. Rodgers is now rumored to be dating a woman named Blu. Her Instagram handle is @bluofearth. Rodgers' rumored girlfriend was...
GREEN BAY, WI
Us Weekly

Aaron Rodgers Reacts After Podcaster Asks How Many People He ‘Killed’ by Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

A very pointed question. Aaron Rodgers wasn't happy after a podcaster asked him about the potential consequences of his controversial stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. "How many people do you think you killed?" Eric "PFT Commenter" Sollenberger, cohost of Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, asked the NFL player, 38, during the Monday, August 8, […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

182K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy