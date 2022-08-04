ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Legal to Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Minnesota

Miranda Lambert sings about her favorite dog "Under that live oak," buried in the yard. Chris Stapleton sings about a dog he found in a shopping cart that changed his life named Maggie, who he buried on a hill on the farm. Losing a beloved pet is one of the hardest things a person can go through, and what to do with their remains is a question many have to consider after their death.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kenny Chesney Sends Minnesota Message Of Appreciation After U.S. Bank Stadium Show

After having to delay his show in Minnesota two times due to the pandemic, Kenny Chesney was finally able to bring his 'Here And Now Tour' to U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday. The tour, which currently includes Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, and Old Dominion arrived in Minnesota on August 6 and over 50,000 people were more than ready to party, including me.
MINNESOTA STATE
First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize

ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
FOREST LAKE, MN
The History of and Why People Settled in Duelm

WJON's small town series brings us to Duelm in St. George township in Benton County. Duelm is an unincorporated community located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community. Duelm was originally settled by Germans from the town of Dülmen The spelling is different with the two community names but the pronunciation is close to the same.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
More Commercial Development Expected Along 33rd Street in South St. Cloud

33rd Street South in St. Cloud is expected numerous development opportunities in both housing and commercial expansion in the near future. St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman joined me on WJON. He says the Klein Landscaping location will include retail along 33rd Street South with multi-family housing and park land on the southern portion of the property.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Art Crawl Taking Over Downtown St. Cloud August 12th

Get ready to take in local artists' and creators' stunning works of art. Art Crawl is taking over Downtown St. Cloud on Friday, August 12th. Come Downtown St. Cloud for great food, specialty shopping, and inspiring local art! Walking is recommended, but crawling is welcome. Check with your favorite downtown hot spots for details on who they will be displaying in August!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Sidewalk Art in Sauk Rapids Provides Inspiration

The Benton County fair has been going on all this week, and if you don't get there early in the day, you may wind up parking a few blocks away. But this isn't all bad. Yes, I did wind up walking a bit further than I may have wanted to, being that it was an every day event at the fair, but walking along the sidewalk provided some positive feelings. Inspiration, even.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
[PHOTOS]This 1961 Minnesota Lake Home was Listed at $1.4 Million

At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
VICTORIA, MN
