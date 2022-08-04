Read on minnesotasnewcountry.com
ST. CLOUD -- Calling it the city's top economic development priority, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the city will be holding a Downtown Summit sometime this fall. Kleis says we need to look to Rochester and Duluth and the success they have had lobbying for big state funding dollars in their downtowns.
Miranda Lambert sings about her favorite dog "Under that live oak," buried in the yard. Chris Stapleton sings about a dog he found in a shopping cart that changed his life named Maggie, who he buried on a hill on the farm. Losing a beloved pet is one of the hardest things a person can go through, and what to do with their remains is a question many have to consider after their death.
SAUK RAPIDS -- Another year of the Benton County Fair is almost in the books. As is tradition, veterans were honored Sunday morning with a brief program beside the 4-H exhibit building and parade around the fairgrounds. The program included the pledge of allegiance, national anthem, poem reading, flag folding,...
After having to delay his show in Minnesota two times due to the pandemic, Kenny Chesney was finally able to bring his 'Here And Now Tour' to U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday. The tour, which currently includes Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, and Old Dominion arrived in Minnesota on August 6 and over 50,000 people were more than ready to party, including me.
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
It was a season to remember for the Waite Park 9U AAA baseball team. The squad recently wrapped up a trip to the Midwest Plains Regionals in Missouri with a 5-1 record, which earned them the tournament championship. The team, nicknamed the "Red Machine," beat Fargo by a 10-5 final...
RAMSEY -- The annual Game Fair will be held in Ramsey over the next two weekends. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. this Friday through Sunday and also next Friday through Sunday at the Armstrong Ranch Kennels 4 1/2 miles west of Anoka. Tickets are $14 for...
SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids non-profit has reached another milestone. Tanner's Team Foundation announced Tuesday they have surpassed the $500,000 mark in grants awarded to families. Founder and CEO John Fuls says each grant awarded is about $1,000 which families can use for a variety of expenses. They list...
ST. CLOUD -- There are some changes coming to the dress code for students at Stride Academy this fall. Over the summer the board voted to eliminate the uniform policy which required students to wear dark pants and a polo shirt. Executive Director Eric Skanson says after reviewing the policy,...
It has been a long summer waiting for this reopening announcement to be made. The Red Barn Dairy Queen on Hwy 10 in St. Cloud is finally reopening today after a major remodel. The good news was shared in a message posted on Facebook:. The good news was met with...
ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
WJON's small town series brings us to Duelm in St. George township in Benton County. Duelm is an unincorporated community located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community. Duelm was originally settled by Germans from the town of Dülmen The spelling is different with the two community names but the pronunciation is close to the same.
When you go to the Benton County Fair in Sauk Rapids, don't skip out on taking a lap through the Sportsman's Club building. It was my first stop at the fair this year and I saw something I never thought I would see in my life. I love all things...
ST. CLOUD -- The largest collection of monster trucks in the United States is based right here in St. Cloud. James Trantina says owning monster trucks started out as a hobby for him back in 2016 and now with 14 trucks in his fleet, it has grown into a business.
33rd Street South in St. Cloud is expected numerous development opportunities in both housing and commercial expansion in the near future. St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman joined me on WJON. He says the Klein Landscaping location will include retail along 33rd Street South with multi-family housing and park land on the southern portion of the property.
HGTV has a series that began last year called "The Ugliest Home in America" where Retta, best known from Parks and Recreation, goes from state to state in search of the "Ugliest Home in America" and if they "win" they will get a remodel worth $150,000 from designer Alison Victoria from "Windy City Rehab", which is another GHTV production.
Get ready to take in local artists' and creators' stunning works of art. Art Crawl is taking over Downtown St. Cloud on Friday, August 12th. Come Downtown St. Cloud for great food, specialty shopping, and inspiring local art! Walking is recommended, but crawling is welcome. Check with your favorite downtown hot spots for details on who they will be displaying in August!
The Benton County fair has been going on all this week, and if you don't get there early in the day, you may wind up parking a few blocks away. But this isn't all bad. Yes, I did wind up walking a bit further than I may have wanted to, being that it was an every day event at the fair, but walking along the sidewalk provided some positive feelings. Inspiration, even.
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
