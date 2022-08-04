Man stabbed on Red Line, but his friends refuse to cooperate with police, officers say

Read on cwbchicago.com
Linda Morgan
2d ago
The Witnesses, Who Would Not Give Any Information To The Police On This Incident, Don't Seem To Be Concerned About Helping To DETER CRIME IN CHICAGO!, This Is SAD!
5
cwbchicago.com
4 women charged with battering off-duty officer, taking his gun in Boystown
Four women have been charged after an off-duty law enforcement officer was allegedly jumped and had his gun stolen in Boystown early Friday. Officials said four women punched the 58-year-old man in his face and body in the 3700 block of North Broadway around 2:50 a.m. The victim’s silver revolver fell to the ground, and one of the women picked it up and fled, according to prosecutors.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed while standing with group in West Chatham parking lot, police say
A man was shot and killed in a South Side parking lot, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on CTA Red Line train in Chatham, police say
A man was shot and killed on a CTA train car overnight Saturday, Chicago police said.
Near North Side security guard attacked with hammer; Chicago police investigating
A security guard was attacked on Chicago's Near North Side Friday night, according to police.
cwbchicago.com
Loop shooting leaves 1 man dead, another injured overnight
One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in the Loop overnight. Chicago police released few details about what happened, and officers at the scene said they were getting little information from bystanders. Police responded to calls of shots fired in the 400 block of South Clark...
Stevenson expressway shooting involving off-duty CPD officer leaves woman critically injured
A woman was critically wounded in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night involving an off-duty Chicago police officer, authorities said.
Grocery store security guard attacked with hammer by man caught shoplifting
A bizarre incident involving a hammer occurred at a grocery story on the Near North Side Friday night. A man working as a security guard at the Jewel-Osco at Clark and Division was attacked by a man with a hammer, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Second man charged in 2019 fatal shooting that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A second man has been charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in Humboldt Park. Tramell Scott, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to Chicago police, Scott allegedly participated in the murder of 33-year-old Mutasim Sulieman in the 3600 block of West Division Street on May 3, 2019.
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
A party bus driver is in custody after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Wounded security guard questions why no charges filed in Chicago shootout that injured 4 people
CHICAGO - Berrie McCormick is a former Marine who served in Afghanistan. On Monday, he says, his old training kicked in during a wild shootout at an apartment complex in University Village while he was working security. McCormick was hit twice, a 19-year-old man yards away was shot 13 times,...
nypressnews.com
Man fatally shot in Little Village neighborhood
A 41-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Little Village, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the abdomen about 1:50 p.m. while standing in the 2600 block of South Tripp Avenue and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said. His identity has...
26 shot in Chicago, 4 dead in weekend violence
CHICAGO — Twenty-six people have been shot, four fatally, in Chicago since Friday afternoon, according to police. Around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, a 30-year-old man was found outside on the 4000 West Monroe Street with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Around 3:20 […]
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors
A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
nypressnews.com
Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park
A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in West Garfield Park. Omar Polk was located unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck about 5:13 a.m. outside in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man killed, another wounded after shots fired in Loop parking lot, police say
CHICAGO -- One man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a parking lot in the Loop. A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were standing in a parking lot about 3:20 a.m. in the 400 block of South Clark Street when someone in a black sedan fired gunshots, Chicago police said.
wjol.com
Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building
A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park traffic stop leads to a cache of guns, pot, cash, cops say; 5 charged
Three adults and two juveniles are facing a variety of charges after Chicago police allegedly discovered a cache of guns, armor-piercing bullets, marijuana, and cash during a traffic stop investigation that began in Lincoln Park. Prosecutors said officers stopped a transport van in the 2600 block of North Clark around...
Security guard wounded in shootout near UIC questions why charges haven’t been filed
CHICAGO — A security guard who was among four people wounded in a shootout in University Village is questioning why charges haven’t been filed in the shooting. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 14th Street. Police said officers responded to the scene and found multiple people shot. Further […]
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Party bus hits 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood (Warning - Foul Language)
WARNING: LANGUAGE. Watch as a party bus hits multiple cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood. Police say about 13 cars were damaged and the driver was taken into custody.
starvedrock.media
Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed
If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
