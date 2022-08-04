ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man stabbed on Red Line, but his friends refuse to cooperate with police, officers say

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cwbchicago.com

Comments / 7

Linda Morgan
2d ago

The Witnesses, Who Would Not Give Any Information To The Police On This Incident, Don't Seem To Be Concerned About Helping To DETER CRIME IN CHICAGO!, This Is SAD!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

4 women charged with battering off-duty officer, taking his gun in Boystown

Four women have been charged after an off-duty law enforcement officer was allegedly jumped and had his gun stolen in Boystown early Friday. Officials said four women punched the 58-year-old man in his face and body in the 3700 block of North Broadway around 2:50 a.m. The victim’s silver revolver fell to the ground, and one of the women picked it up and fled, according to prosecutors.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Loop shooting leaves 1 man dead, another injured overnight

One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in the Loop overnight. Chicago police released few details about what happened, and officers at the scene said they were getting little information from bystanders. Police responded to calls of shots fired in the 400 block of South Clark...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second man charged in 2019 fatal shooting that was witnessed by Chicago police

CHICAGO - A second man has been charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in Humboldt Park. Tramell Scott, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to Chicago police, Scott allegedly participated in the murder of 33-year-old Mutasim Sulieman in the 3600 block of West Division Street on May 3, 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Line#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Cpd#Ems#Hispanic#Cta
nypressnews.com

Man fatally shot in Little Village neighborhood

A 41-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Little Village, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the abdomen about 1:50 p.m. while standing in the 2600 block of South Tripp Avenue and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said. His identity has...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

26 shot in Chicago, 4 dead in weekend violence

CHICAGO — Twenty-six people have been shot, four fatally, in Chicago since Friday afternoon, according to police. Around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, a 30-year-old man was found outside on the 4000 West Monroe Street with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Around 3:20 […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors

A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park

A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in West Garfield Park. Omar Polk was located unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck about 5:13 a.m. outside in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building

A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
MORRIS, IL
starvedrock.media

Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed

If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
MORRIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy