Man stabbed on Red Line, but his friends refuse to cooperate with police, officers say

Four women have been charged after an off-duty law enforcement officer was allegedly jumped and had his gun stolen in Boystown early Friday. Officials said four women punched the 58-year-old man in his face and body in the 3700 block of North Broadway around 2:50 a.m. The victim’s silver revolver fell to the ground, and one of the women picked it up and fled, according to prosecutors.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO