CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Daily Mail

'For the good of America, we have to get him out of office:' NYC Mayor Eric Adams takes shot at Texas Governor Greg Abbott for busing migrants to the Big Apple and says he is 'deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers' to the state to doorknock voters

Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams wants to take his quarrel with Governor Greg Abbott to Texas, threatening on Tuesday to bus New Yorkers to the Lone Star state to get out the vote against the southwestern Republican. 'I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how...
