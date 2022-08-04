ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

An Ontario Man Bought A Dundas Square Ad To Trade A Cheese String & He's Gotten 200 Offers

By Brooke Houghton
Narcity
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.narcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

Woman demands that waiter at restaurant fetch phone she dropped in the toilet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I spent years and years of my life waitressing and a number of different kids of establishments and feel like I could fill a book with all the stories I have of the wacky things people did to me and my fellow servers during that time.
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
BUSINESS
SheKnows

This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese#Persian
Popculture

McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years

That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores

We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Thrillist

Little Caesars Is Launching a Pepperoni-Decked 'Old World' Pizza

Inflation combined with big corporations making record profits has made for some very strange promotions. Little Caesars, known for slinging low-cost pizzas, is joining that fray. It says it's making "gourmet flavors more accessible to everyone" with its new menu item. You might not expect to see gourmet and Little Caesars sitting side by side, but here we are. The company is launching a new pizza called the Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni.
RESTAURANTS
Narcity

You Can Pick Your Own Peaches At This Orchard Near Toronto & It Has Apples In The Fall

It's peach season in Ontario and you may have noticed more peach-flavoured treats popping up at local bakeries or home-grown fruit at the grocery store. If you love this sweet fruit, you can visit Parkway Orchards in Ontario and pick your own peaches. It's open now so if you're in the Niagara region you can visit the orchard this weekend to pick fruit right off the trees.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Beloved Breakfast Classic

For weeks McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report had a Tweet pinned to the top of its Twitter feed that simply said "bring back..." It was an invite for fans to share which menu favorites from the past they wanted to see return. Some of the responses were, of...
RESTAURANTS
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Majorly Drop Tomorrow & It'll Be The Lowest Since February

Ontario gas prices are set to drop to the lowest they've been since the winter on Saturday, and holding off on filling up is a must. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, drivers are in for a pleasant Saturday, thanks to a possible 8-cent drop bringing areas like Toronto, Niagara, Windsor, and Ottawa down to 159.9 cents per litre.
TRAFFIC
restaurantbusinessonline.com

In Tim Hortons, Burger King could have a model for a U.S. comeback

The Bottom Line: The wars will be fought on mobile phones and in local markets rather than through big national discount deals. Food delivery defies inflation as sales chug along. Tech Check: Delivery's growth is still slowing, but not as much as you’d expect given the circumstances. The story...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy