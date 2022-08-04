ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Height, weight and jersey number for Kansas football's newcomers

By Michael Swain
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Topeka High alumni take over basketball coaching positions

TOPEKA (KSNT) – At the end of last season, Topeka High School was left looking for new basketball coaches for both the boys’ and girls’ teams. Both programs hired alumni. The boys’ hired George Lyons out of Kansas City Schlagle, where he was also a head coach. Lyons wasn’t absent from the Trojans’ basketball program, […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
Kansas Public Radio

Remembering the Atchison Man Who Helped Invent Rock & Roll

It's hard to pinpoint exactly where and when Rock & Roll began. But the small Kansas town of Atchison can boast that one of its own residents played a part in its creation. As part of KPR's occasional series on Kansas history, Commentator Bobbi Athon tells us about a music prodigy who helped lay the foundation for what we know today as rock and roll.
ATCHISON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
Person
Dean Miller
KAKE TV

Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday. Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt,...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence

TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#Espn#American Football#College Football
WIBW

Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

1 murdered in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBW

Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman was hospitalized in Topeka after a Lawrence woman hit her vehicle along Highway 24 in Shawnee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Meriden Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crash along I-470 reported after Mustang attempts to cut off semi

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash along I-470 in Topeka slowed traffic Friday morning after a Mustang attempted to cut off a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of mile marker 177.1 on eastbound I-470 around Topeka with reports of an accident.
TOPEKA, KS
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy