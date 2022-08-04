Height, weight and jersey number for Kansas football's newcomers

It's hard to pinpoint exactly where and when Rock & Roll began. But the small Kansas town of Atchison can boast that one of its own residents played a part in its creation. As part of KPR's occasional series on Kansas history, Commentator Bobbi Athon tells us about a music prodigy who helped lay the foundation for what we know today as rock and roll.

ATCHISON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO