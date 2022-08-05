ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith, Van Buren residents asked to conserve water after plant shuts down for repairs

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkMbc_0h4n5VMz00

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Phase II of emergency water conservation is in effect for Fort Smith and Van Buren after the Lee Creek Water Treatment Plant experienced a mechanical issue and was partially shut down for maintenance.

According to the City of Fort Smith, the plant was still able to produce five million gallons per day by using a small backup system at the start of the maintenance. Lake Fort Smith was also able to increase water production to maintain the water supply to the city.

After the maintenance was completed, staff reportedly began the process to return the plant to full water production, but another maintenance issue was found that required Lee Creek to be completely shut down for repair.

The repairs are projected to be completed by Monday, Aug. 8 with full-water production restored on Friday, Aug. 12. Throughout this 10-day timeframe, the City says there will be no compromise to public health or safety.

Fort Smith says until further notice, lawn watering and irrigation are prohibited, as well as outdoor water use/washing, filling swimming pools, etc. Residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to conserve water at this time.

The requirements of the water conservation declaration are provided below:

  • No person shall use water to such an extent as to allow water to escape from his premises onto public property, such as alleys or streets, nor onto another person’s property.
  • Refrain from the following uses of water: Watering lawns, shrubs, plants, trees, and gardens. The watering of shrubs, plants, trees, and gardens is permitted only by a handheld hose and should be limited to the minimum amounts necessary to sustain plant life. All lawn and turf watering from City sources is prohibited.
  • Washing motor vehicles, trailers, airplanes, or boats. This does not apply to commercial car washes and licensed dealerships, but we ask they use as little water as possible.
  • Filling swimming pools or fountains
  • Washing building exteriors
  • The use of water from fire hydrants at any time for construction purposes, fire drills, or routine hydrant testing is prohibited. Only non-potable water may be used for dirt compaction, earth moving operations, or street base course construction.
  • Golf course watering and other commercial irrigation from City sources shall be done only to the extent necessary to preserve turf and other plant life. Golf courses are permitted to water only greens and tee boxes from City sources. Golf course fairway and rough watering and school football and baseball field watering from City sources is specifically prohibited.
  • The washing of sidewalks, walkways, driveways, patios, parking lots, concrete tennis courts, and other hard-surfaced areas by hosing or by use of water directly from faucets or other City sources is prohibited. Food processing and food service establishments may engage in such use of water only to the extent necessary to maintain and preserve public health and in compliance with any state or federal regulations. Restaurants and other food service establishments may hose or wash only walkways immediately adjacent to entrances and not beyond 10 feet of entrances and not beyond 10 feet of garbage facilities, food delivery or food serving areas.

Highway 71 Water District No. 1 released an identical water conservation notice for its customers for the same issue.

KNWA/FOX24 spoke with Van Buren utilities director Steve Dufresne who said Fort Smith is “working around clock to help us ensure water gets back to Van Buren and he is getting updates by the hour.”

He said once water is restored, there will most likely be a boil order in Van Buren. Right now, the city is opening some valves to allow water from a higher pressure plain to be sent to the most affected areas as temporary assistance.

Dufresne says they want to make sure no one is completely out of water. He said several businesses in Van Buren were out this morning and are now restored due to the rerouted water.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yieldpro.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Buren, AR
Van Buren, AR
Government
Van Buren, AR
Business
Fort Smith, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Business
KHBS

Arkansas schools adding armed presence

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Systems#Water Pressure#Water Rights#Urban Construction
sequoyahcountytimes.com

U.S. Highway 59 bridge make road program’s priority list

(From the Aug. 3 and 7, 1997, issues of the Sequoyah County Times) –Daily temperatures have continued to rise in recent weeks, contributing to the death of a least one elderly county resident and the treatment of many others at Sequoyah Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in Sallisaw. —Governor Frank...
SALLISAW, OK
5NEWS

New Springdale Dollar General selling produce & donating books

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Dollar General announced its new Springdale store is now open and offering up new ways to serve its surrounding community. The Dollar General, located at 1153 Wagon Wheel Road, is open with hours of operation being found on the Dollar General app. The new Springdale Dollar...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash takes place in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Saturday, Aug. 6. It took place at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Albert Pike and Rogers Avenue. All eastbound lanes were impacted for about 40 minutes before reopening. The accident reconstruction team was...
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
5NEWS

Three-year-old child dies in Logan County camper fire

ROSEVILLE, Arkansas — According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, a three-year-old child died on Saturday after a camper caught fire. On Aug. 6, the Roseville Fire Department responded to a report of a camper on fire in the area. The camper was fully engulfed when fire responders arrived and the three-year-old had died, deputies said in a statement.
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Logan County in western Arkansas Northeastern Scott County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cardiff, or 14 miles south of Booneville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Booneville... Magazine Blue Mountain... Stonehouse Recreation Area Cardiff... Gravelly Fourche Valley... Havana Union Hill... Waveland Olio... Waltreak Bluffton... Nola Harvey... Sugar Grove Briggsville... Grayson Blue Ball HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy