SWAT situation at McDonald's in North Austin, suspect in custody

Austin PD working SWAT situation in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night. APD tweeted shortly after 11 p.m. that officers were responding to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane. The public...
One dead, another injured in Downtown Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were shot in Downtown Austin early Saturday morning. While one is recovering in the hospital, Austin police say the other person died at the scene. It happened near the intersection of East Seventh and Red River streets. Austin police said they heard gunshots just...
ATCEMS finds 1 dead at Mount Bonnell during search for fall victim
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of an individual that had fallen off of a cliff at Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. While crews were searching for the fallen individual, they discovered a second person in the area who appeared to be dead. ATCEMS, Austin Fire, Austin...
1 dead in shooting at southeast Austin gas station
Police are responding to shooting in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Association.
Police investigate shooting in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting in southeast Austin. Police said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of East Ben White Blvd. No other information has been released at this time. If anyone has any information about this crime please contact the APD...
First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
Man arrested in North Austin after injuring McDonald's employee then barricading inside
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a man was taken into custody Thursday after injuring a McDonald's employee while barricading himself inside the restaurant in North Austin. APD says at 8:01 a.m. dispatch received reports of an armed man hitting people inside the McDonald's at 9422 North...
Man arrested after SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested following a SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department said it received 911 calls at around 8:10 a.m. about a man with a weapon hitting people inside a McDonalds located at 9422 N. Lamar Blvd., near Rundberg Lane. Officers headed to the scene minutes later to find an injured victim and the suspect.
Scene no longer active after Austin SWAT responds to business in north Austin
The Austin SWAT team is responding to north Austin Thursday morning after reports that a person, who may be armed, is refusing to cooperate with officers.
Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
Nearly $3K worth of brisket stolen from la Barbecue in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue, an East Austin barbecue, early Thursday morning. General Manager Alison Clem says the thief hopped a fence around 4 a.m. and beelined for a smoker. "We're kind of speculating that he's been watching. You know, somebody that used to cook...
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
Police searching for suspect involved in possible north Austin road rage incident
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for a man involved in a possible road rage incident that took place last week in north Austin. According to a woman that didn’t want to be identified, she and her son were driving on Dessau Rd. when a man pulled up behind them and was honking at them to speed up.
70-year-old woman's body found in Williamson County road
FLORENCE, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found shot to death. WCSO said around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting on County Road 245, south of Florence. When deputies arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman in the middle of the...
APD: Man arrested after injuring scooter rider, leaving scene in central Austin
A man was arrested Saturday for intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid after he admitted to hitting a person riding a scooter with his vehicle.
WCSO investigates Thursday night homicide after woman found shot near Florence
Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday an investigation was underway after a woman was shot and killed Thursday night in the 4500 block of County Road 245, outside the City of Florence.
Police: Woman charged with murder after trying to clean up evidence
COMAL COUNTY – After self-reporting her crime, a woman has been charged with murder in Comal County. At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman stating her boyfriend was dead due to a domestic dispute, according to CCSO. Comal County deputies,...
Person airlifted after falling off cliff at Mt. Bonnell; Another body found while conducting rescue
A person was airlifted to a hospital after falling off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell Saturday evening.
Thief breaks into Austin's la Barbecue, steals more than 20 briskets
The barbecue is essentially worth its weight in gold.
Structure Fire in South Austin, 2 people are being evaluated
AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire was reported in South Austin on Thursday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire occurred in the 2400 block of West Slaughter Lane. The fire is out and the case is still under investigation. Two people are being evaluated for injuries by EMS.
