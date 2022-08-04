Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022

Read on wgrd.com
Smell of ribs, music fill the air at Kalamazoo Ribfest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The smell of ribs filled the air in Kalamazoo Friday for the first day of Ribfest. The two day festival made it's big return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Kalamazoo after two years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC is...
Ultimate Toddler Activities Guide: 20+ Things to Do in West MI
Toddler Activities in West Michigan & Grand Rapids. You may think you know of the things to do with kids in Grand Rapids, but when your toddler is on the move and ready to play, it’s time to go!. To help you search for the “best toddler activities near...
12,000 Capacity Riverfront Amphitheater Has Been Approved for GR
An agreement has been approved for a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater that will be in downtown Grand Rapids which means more shows for West Michigan. What The New Amphitheater Will Mean to West Michigan. For the last couple of years, there has been a lot of talk about a 12,000-capacity outdoor...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hancock’s chicken brings Nashville heat to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Hancock is serving up authentic Nashville-style hot chicken recipes right here in West Michigan. Located in a renovated service station on the corner of Wealthy Street and Fuller Avenue, Hancock is locally known for its delicious chicken recipes, classic Southern side dishes and refreshing slushy alcoholic drinks.
Celebrate African culture this weekend downtown
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re still making your weekend plans, we’ve got one event you don’t want to miss! The Glimpse of Africa Festival is taking place in downtown Grand Rapids all day on Saturday! Today we have the creator of the festival, Fridah and Umi from Lolo’s Kitchen in studio with us today.
Local Culture Comes To Life At The Hispanic Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The annual Hispanic festival is taking place this weekend at the Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. You will not want to miss all the fun taking place, including a fútbol tournament, dancing, great food, and music. There will be lots of dancing as several groups of Hispanic dancers will be there showcasing their culture. All the proceeds from the festival go to support programs at the Hispanic center. There is something special about the festival as so many people from West Michigan come out and showcase their culture.
Map Shows You ‘The Most Notable’ Person From Every West Michigan Town
An interactive map shows you who they feel is the most noted person from every town in the world, here's what West Michigan looks like. Who Is The Most Well Known Person From Rockford? Cedar Springs? Hudsonville?. The interactive map is available here, and shows every city on the planet....
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
Glizzy Fest returns to downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 6
FLINT, MI – The second annual Glizzy Fest will bring outdoor entertainment and festivities to downtown Flint this Saturday. Glizzy Fest, presented by Kerale C, is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at First Street at Saginaw Beach and Buckham Alley. This...
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
It’s Rent Pay Day! Grand Rapids is 6th Most Competitive Rent Market in the Country
Moving to Grand Rapids felt like I was on a track tournament to finding the perfect apartment. I felt like I was racing against every single person in Grand Rapids. Thankfully, I found a fantastic space that is close to work. On average, a single apartment has as many as...
How to Win the 2022 Rocker Classic Ride – Vintage 1981 Honda CB750K
For the first time in the Rocker's history, this summer's classic ride is on two wheels instead of four. Check out this vintage 1981 Honda CB750K. We're giving it away at the end of summer and it could be yours. How to win the 2022 Rocker Classic Ride. There are...
Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death
Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
KCAS Pets of the Week: Barbecue and X
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, the Kent County Animal Shelter has your new best friend. If you’re wanting to add a dog to you’re family, 4-year-old Barbecue is looking for a family to call his own. The...
You can pick your own sunflowers at this West Michigan farm
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A local family farm is inviting the community to come explore their sunflower fields. Bremer Produce in Hudsonville is free to enter and flowers are $1 per stem or $10 for a whole bouquet. The family says its a great way to get outside and make...
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
Monarca’s Ice Cream
Well…we were supposed to be kid free for a few days. My parents like to take the kids for a few days each summer back to their place in Illinois. We set it up this year so they would take the kids home after our weekend at my dad’s cousin’s place near Three Rivers.
What Is Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Grand Rapids?
A traveling exhibit featuring a 360-degree digital presentation of the artwork of Vincent Van Goh is currently visiting West Michigan. Organizers describe the event as an 'awe-inspiring journey':. Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? Take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Van Gogh, one of...
Ready to go ‘Running Up That Hill’ Michigan-style? Try these 10 dune, stair climbs
Ever since “Stranger Things” put Kate Bush’s classic tune “Running Up That Hill” on repeat, we’ve been thinking about some of our favorite places to get our cardio fix along Lake Michigan. The gorgeous sand dunes that hug the edge of Lake Michigan not...
Events and Happenings in Lansing This Week: Aug. 3
Rosé All Day festival is all about the wine, but there’s so much more. The five-hour shindig is stacked with live music from Jackamo, various local artisans and boutiques and food trucks. Adding to the fun is a drag show hosted by Asio Aviance and Caj Monet — it’s no wonder why it’s being promoted as “the most Instagram-worthy event of the year.”
