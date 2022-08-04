ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022

By Scott Winters
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wgrd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Smell of ribs, music fill the air at Kalamazoo Ribfest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The smell of ribs filled the air in Kalamazoo Friday for the first day of Ribfest. The two day festival made it's big return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Kalamazoo after two years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Haven, MI
Government
Mount Pleasant, MI
Lifestyle
City
Coloma, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Coloma, MI
Government
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Mount Pleasant, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
Lansing, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
State
Alaska State
City
Holland, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Holland, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Holland, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Haven, MI
Lifestyle
Coloma, MI
Lifestyle
City
Colon, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
WOOD

Celebrate African culture this weekend downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re still making your weekend plans, we’ve got one event you don’t want to miss! The Glimpse of Africa Festival is taking place in downtown Grand Rapids all day on Saturday! Today we have the creator of the festival, Fridah and Umi from Lolo’s Kitchen in studio with us today.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Local Culture Comes To Life At The Hispanic Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The annual Hispanic festival is taking place this weekend at the Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. You will not want to miss all the fun taking place, including a fútbol tournament, dancing, great food, and music. There will be lots of dancing as several groups of Hispanic dancers will be there showcasing their culture. All the proceeds from the festival go to support programs at the Hispanic center. There is something special about the festival as so many people from West Michigan come out and showcase their culture.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means

Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Kirkpatrick
Person
Jimmy Buffett
The Flint Journal

Glizzy Fest returns to downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 6

FLINT, MI – The second annual Glizzy Fest will bring outdoor entertainment and festivities to downtown Flint this Saturday. Glizzy Fest, presented by Kerale C, is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at First Street at Saginaw Beach and Buckham Alley. This...
100.5 The River

Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients

I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Arts And Crafts#Music Festival#Cultural Festival#The U S Coast Guard#Aerosmith Tribute Band#The Ultimate Air Dogs#Rock
94.3 Lite FM

Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death

Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Barbecue and X

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, the Kent County Animal Shelter has your new best friend. If you’re wanting to add a dog to you’re family, 4-year-old Barbecue is looking for a family to call his own. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
swmichigandining.com

Monarca’s Ice Cream

Well…we were supposed to be kid free for a few days. My parents like to take the kids for a few days each summer back to their place in Illinois. We set it up this year so they would take the kids home after our weekend at my dad’s cousin’s place near Three Rivers.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
97.9 WGRD

What Is Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Grand Rapids?

A traveling exhibit featuring a 360-degree digital presentation of the artwork of Vincent Van Goh is currently visiting West Michigan. Organizers describe the event as an 'awe-inspiring journey':. Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? Take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Van Gogh, one of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Events and Happenings in Lansing This Week: Aug. 3

Rosé All Day festival is all about the wine, but there’s so much more. The five-hour shindig is stacked with live music from Jackamo, various local artisans and boutiques and food trucks. Adding to the fun is a drag show hosted by Asio Aviance and Caj Monet — it’s no wonder why it’s being promoted as “the most Instagram-worthy event of the year.”
LANSING, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy