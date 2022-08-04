Dinner, dancing and bourbon tasting event to benefit Indiana Wish

Read on fox59.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Related
indyschild.com
The Rocky Ripple Festival of the Arts
The Rocky Ripple Festival of the Arts is held each year in a unique Indianapolis midtown neighborhood, just across the Central Canal from Butler University. The event is staged entirely through volunteer efforts from the community, with proceeds supporting parks and community events in Rocky Ripple. An eclectic set of...
readthereporter.com
No more fresh Dilly Bars
Noblesville’s original DQ dies for Unpleasant Street project. Cathy Zeller has worked at Noblesville’s Dairy Queen, 798 S. 10th St., since it was on a different corner of the same intersection. Today she will serve the last handmade Dilly Bars and Buster Bars in Hamilton County. On Saturday...
Fox 59
Celebrating IPA Day with Noblesville’s Primeval Brewing
INDIANAPOLIS — After 20 combined years of homebrewing, Nathan Compton and Tim Palmer decided it was time to abandon their 9-to-5 lives and bring craft beer to the market. Primeval Brewing opened in November 2019, right before the pandemic began, but they made it through and they’re still going strong almost three years later. The European-inspired craft brewery is located about a half-mile from the Noblesville Square at 960 Logan St., Suite 100.
Fox 59
Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed
This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Indy Arts Council kicking off the fall arts season
INDIANAPOLIS- “Start with the Art” is the Indy Arts Council‘s fundraiser, which kicks off the fall arts season here in the Circle City. Tickets are sold out for this year’s benefit. Julie Goodman, CEO of The Arts Council, and performer PsyWrn Simone joined FOX59 Morning News...
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
Top 12 things to do in Indy this weekend: August 4-7
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, August 4 - 7, including Gen Con, the Chicken & Beer Festival, and free First Friday fun.
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Say It Ain’t Social: fair food edition
INDIANAPOLIS — This week for Say It Ain’t Social we asked followers: what is your favorite and least favorite fair food? Jillian and Ryan read some of our followers responses!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and...
Fox 59
36th Annual Kid & Co. Fishing Tournament happening in Bloomington
Shawn Rexroth, president of the Indiana Bass’n Gals joined us to discuss the 36th annual Kid & Co. Tournament happening August 6 at Lake Monroe in Bloomington. It’s a fishing tournament for kids from ages 6-17 with a variety of other fun activities and presentations planned.
Indianapolis Recorder
‘Keep growing and keep going’: New space for Black restaurant owners opens at City Market
Four new booths in Indianapolis City Market will provide a space for Black restaurant owners to get their start. A new program with the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce and Bank of America launched Aug. 3 to bring more Black restaurant owners into City Market and provide them with guidance to continue their business after they leave.
indyschild.com
Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7
July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
Another edition of Lyrical Lightning with Jill & Ry!
INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme is songs that mention animals! Play along at home and see if you know these songs better than Jillian and Ryan!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes...
Fox 59
Indy Now chats with the Goo Goo Dolls
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt got to chat with Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls ahead of the band’s Indy performance. Goo Goo Dolls plays the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park tonight. Takac, vocalist, bassist and songwriter, described heading into...
tmpresale.com
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience at Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington Oct 19, 2022 – presale code
The Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience presale password everyone has been asking for is available now! Anyone with this presale info will have the chance to purchase great seats before anyone else!. Don’t miss this awesome chance to go and see Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’s show in Bloomington, IN!!...
Inside Indiana Business
Back 9 Golf to open in downtown Indy
A much-anticipated, $30 million golf and entertainment venue will open Friday on the near southwest side of downtown Indianapolis. Back 9 Golf & Entertainment features a three-story golf range with 75 climate-controlled golf bays, restaurant and a 550-person music pavilion. “We’re hoping our venue is the first of many that choose to come this way, and we want to keep visitors in downtown Indy,” said Director of Operations Patrick Dugan.
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherland
Linda Lewis-Everett | Award-Winning Author of the 2019 Author Academy Award for her book: "I Still Hear the Drums"Image credit: Linda Lewis-Everett. Linda Lewis-Everett is retired, a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, wife, mother of an adult son, and grandmother of one grown granddaughter.
cbs4indy.com
IndyHumane offering free core animal vaccines for life
INDIANAPOLIS — Exciting news for animal owners who adopted their furry friend from IndyHumane recently!. IndyHumane is now offering free core animal vaccines for life!. Core vaccines include rabies, DAPPV for dogs, and FVRCP for cats. DAPPv includes distemper, adenovirus, hepatitis, parainfluenza, and parvovirus protection for dogs. FVRCP includes Rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia protection for cats.
indyschild.com
Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis
About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
Comments / 0