ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Depleting already insufficient Pacific forces, Biden sends F-22s to Europe

Six Air Force F-22 fighter jets are on their way to Poland. The crew's mission is to strengthen NATO's deterrent posture in Eastern Europe and deter Russian aggression. The allies this mission most benefits are deserving: The Baltic states and Poland spend at least NATO's 2%-of-GDP target on defense. They also support U.S. efforts to restrain China's increasingly bold Communist imperialism.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Hagel
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Ash Carter
The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Defense Department#Press Secretary#Secretary Of Defense#Air Force Brig#Ryder#The Air Force#White House#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#U S Central Command#American#Defense News
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Why France's only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is no joke

The only two countries that have nuclear-powers carriers are both Western powers and NATO members. The US Navy has 11 such flattops while the French Navy has one, the Charles de Gaulle. Here's a detailed look at Charles de Gaulle. In recent weeks, we at 19FortyFive have published several articles...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
China
Navy Times

Watch the US Navy and allies blast the bejeezus out of this retired frigate

By most accounts, the retired Navy guided-missile frigate Rodney M. Davis enjoyed a long and successful sea service career. Its was commissioned back in 1987 and served faithfully for 28 years. After retirement, it received a nice shadowbox and proceeded to talk the gate guard’s ear off before every commissary visit.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy