TU establishes Switchyard as an intersection for music, literature, ideas

Author’s note: This is an expanded version of a story and post that first appeared on The Sapulpa News and Views Facebook Page a half dozen years ago. It was one of their most-viewed posts of all time, especially after Route 66 enthusiasts near and far began to share it on social media. There were more than 10,000 views within a three-month period.

SAPULPA, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO