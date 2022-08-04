No 'ducking' way: Stars, Blue Jackets mascots stage best fanbase battle

Read on www.nhl.com
NHL
Jets bring in Bowness after disappointing season
Winnipeg failed to qualify for playoffs for first time since 2016-17 After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands ahead of the 2022-23 regular season, which starts on Oct. 7. Today, the Winnipeg Jets:. 2021-22 season: 39-32-11, sixth in the Central...
NHL
2022 World Junior Championship Group A preview
"He's the guy that sets the bar that everybody else is going to aspire to get to," coach Dave Cameron said. "We think we have a lot of guys that were captain material but picking 'Mac' actually was pretty easy." McTavish will try to lead Canada to a WJC title...
NHL
Highlighting Home Games | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Get the scoop on some key games on the Devils home schedule in this edition of 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster. It won't be long until the doors to the Prudential Center will open and it's time to make your way to your seats for a New Jersey Devils game. On August 10, single-game tickets will go on sale and you can begin to lock in the dates you'll be at The Rock to cheer on your team. In this edition of 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster, Amanda Stein highlights a couple of home dates to keep your eye on!
NHL
Sweden coach Monten eyes 'last dance' at 2022 World Junior Championship
44-year-old discusses roster, his future, Sabres' Dahlin in Q&A with NHL.com. Tomas Monten is looking forward to getting one final shot at winning a championship in his sixth attempt as Sweden coach at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. "When we left Red Deer, Alberta, last December 30, I thought...
NHL
Trenin awarded two-year, $3.4M contract with Predators from arbitrator
Forward scored NHL career-high 17 goals last season. Yakov Trenin was awarded a two-year, $3.4 million contract with the Nashville Predators by an independent arbitrator Friday. It has an average annual value of $1.7 million. The 25-year-old forward had a salary arbitration hearing Tuesday. He was the first of 24...
NHL
Kuemper spends final day in Avalanche gear with Stanley Cup
Capitals goalie introduces trophy to his dog, young patients at Saskatchewan hospital. Darcy Kuemper's final day in Colorado Avalanche gear is here. Kuemper, who signed a $26.25 million contract with the Washington Capitals on July 13, won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche last season. On Saturday, he spent the day with the Stanley Cup and his dog, Rogie, in his hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
NHL
FLAMES EXTEND JONATHAN HUBERDEAU
The forward has inked an eight-year extension with the club. The Flames announced today that they have agreed to a contract extension with newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau, with an eight-year term and an AAV of $10,500,000. "We are excited to extend Jonathan long term in Calgary," said Flames general manager...
NHL
Canes Re-Sign Lajoie To One-Year Contract
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed defenseman Maxime Lajoie to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Lajoie $750,000 at the NHL level and $125,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with a $200,000 guarantee.
NHL
Radek Faksa, coach Steve Spott reunite for the first time since juniors
If anyone knows how to unlock Faksa's offensive potential, it's his former head coach with the Kitchener Rangers. 2021-22 stats: Five goals, 14 assists and 19 points in 77 games. Contract: Three years remaining at a cap hit of $3.25 million. Actual salary of $4 million next season. Performance evaluation.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'THE FUTURE IS LOOKING BRIGHT'
Quotes from Huberdeau's press conference after signing a long-term deal. "I know we have a good team right now - and it made my decision easier. We want to win now. … They traded for me and they wanted me, and they were talking highly about me. You know, when you hear that, you want to play for a team that wants you and that's why it was so important to me (to sign long term)."
NHL
Manson takes Stanley Cup wake surfing in Saskatchewan
Avalanche defenseman enjoys day on lake with trophy. Josh Manson showed off his wake surfing skills to the Stanley Cup on Wednesday. The Colorado Avalanche defenseman brought the Cup to a fun day of boating on Christopher Lake in Saskatchewan. Manson did spins on the lake as the Cup tried to stay dry on the boat. Fittingly, the soundtrack of the ride was the Avalanche's anthem, "All the Small Things" by Blink-182.
NHL
Transaction Analysis: MacEwen Signs One-Year Extension
The Philadelphia Flyers have avoided arbitration with Zack MacEwen. On Tuesday, the Flyers signed the rugged 26-year-old right winger to a one-year contractr $925,000. The case was otherwise scheduled to go to player-elected arbitration on August 8. The sides actually came to an agreement for a salary lower than the...
NHL
Flames-Panthers trade, offseason news discussed on 'NHL @TheRink'
Co-hosts Rosen, Roarke also talk Sharks, Klingberg, Tarasenko on latest podcast. The blockbuster trade between the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames, David Quinn being hired as coach of the San Jose Sharks and John Klingberg signing a one-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks were three of the big topics discussed on the summer check-in episode of the "NHL @TheRink podcast" recorded Thursday.
NHL
James hoping to develop into consistent, two-way player for Red Wings
DETROIT -- Dylan James knows his offensive skills aren't going to make him an NHL star. But he said he believes he has assets that can help the Detroit Red Wings return to being a consistent contender for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. "I take a lot of pride in being...
