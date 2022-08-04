ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

New Pearl restaurant Carriqui gets opening date

SAN ANTONIO – The newest restaurant concept at the Pearl finally has a set opening date — Sept 2. Carriqui, pronounced KHER-ih-key, is an 11,000-square-foot restaurant that will have room to seat 380 guests. Named after the South Texas native green jay, the eatery will serve a menu...
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 8, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re helping you slash your grocery bill! Christina from Saving with Christina shows you how to shop on budget and where you might be missing some great deals on those essentials like milk, eggs and cereal. Then, we continue to save...
KSAT 12

Map: Search restaurant inspections around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – From perfect points to scathing scores, Metro Health frequently inspects San Antonio food establishments. KSAT’s Behind The Kitchen Door series digs into these health inspections and gives you a weekly rundown of noteworthy scores. As part of that reporting, we created a map to display...
KSAT 12

‘New You’: City’s newest walking group born from TikTok trend

Integrated throughout San Antonio are dozens of parks and greenways — wonderful places to explore and get some exercise, but they can be scary for some women. “Women have many stories where they walk alone and don’t feel safe around the area,“ explained Andrea Diaz, one of the founders of City Girls Who Walk San Antonio. “So being able to walk in a group, I think makes them feel more safe.”
KSAT 12

ACS caring for two pigs found wandering San Antonio streets

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Animal Care Services is dealing with a porky situation. The department said officers found two pigs roaming local neighborhoods on separate occasions in the past week, according to a Facebook post from Monday. One of the pigs, named King, was spotted by an...
KSAT 12

Ask Angi shares trendy ways to improve your outdoor space

SAN ANTONIO – The warm weather and long days of summer make it the perfect time to transform your backyard or patio. If you’re not sure what to do with your outdoor space this summer, we’ve got you covered. “Turn your outdoor space into a bohemian oasis...
KSAT 12

Providing structure can help keep children emotionally stable

SAN ANTONIO – As children return back to the classroom over the next several weeks, KSAT 12 wanted to provide students and parents with a mental health tool kit to help navigate through what can be an emotionally trying time. KSAT spoke with a mental health expert about ways...
KSAT 12

As students return to the classroom, some may feel emotionally on edge

SAN ANTONIO – Monday is the first day of school for South San ISD, Jourdanton ISD and Edgewood ISD and many other districts will soon then follow. As children return back to the classroom, KSAT 12 wanted to provide students and parents with a mental health tool kit to help them navigate through an emotionally trying time.
KSAT 12

Harlandale ISD program provides free Wi-Fi at home for dozens of students

SAN ANTONIO – This new school year, dozens of Harlandale ISD students will have free Wi-Fi at home thanks to a district program. “One of the things we set out to do was really break down the school walls and just extend the education to the homes. Provide access where maybe there was none,” Myrna Martinez, director of information services at Harlandale ISD said.
KSAT 12

West Side convenience store damaged by smoke, early-morning fire

SAN ANTONIO – A fire has damaged a convenience store on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in just before 7 a.m. at the Northstar Grocery in the 8100 block of Westshire Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Marbach Road.
