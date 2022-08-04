Read on www.ksat.com
KSAT 12
New Pearl restaurant Carriqui gets opening date
SAN ANTONIO – The newest restaurant concept at the Pearl finally has a set opening date — Sept 2. Carriqui, pronounced KHER-ih-key, is an 11,000-square-foot restaurant that will have room to seat 380 guests. Named after the South Texas native green jay, the eatery will serve a menu...
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 8, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re helping you slash your grocery bill! Christina from Saving with Christina shows you how to shop on budget and where you might be missing some great deals on those essentials like milk, eggs and cereal. Then, we continue to save...
KSAT 12
Map: Search restaurant inspections around San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – From perfect points to scathing scores, Metro Health frequently inspects San Antonio food establishments. KSAT’s Behind The Kitchen Door series digs into these health inspections and gives you a weekly rundown of noteworthy scores. As part of that reporting, we created a map to display...
KSAT 12
Yelp’s list of top bookstores in Texas includes 2 San Antonio shops
SAN ANTONIO – Hey San Antonio readers, two local bookstores were listed among the best in Texas. Yelp on Wednesday released its list of the top bookstores in the Lone Star State, based on user ratings. The Twig Book Shop at the Pearl landed at No. 21 and Nine...
KSAT 12
‘New You’: City’s newest walking group born from TikTok trend
Integrated throughout San Antonio are dozens of parks and greenways — wonderful places to explore and get some exercise, but they can be scary for some women. “Women have many stories where they walk alone and don’t feel safe around the area,“ explained Andrea Diaz, one of the founders of City Girls Who Walk San Antonio. “So being able to walk in a group, I think makes them feel more safe.”
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission this week before school starts
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to make the most of your final days of summer before the start of the school year? San Antonio Zoo has you covered. The zoo is offering $10 admission from Monday, Aug. 8 - 14 if you order your tickets online. Whether you’re visiting the...
KSAT 12
ACS caring for two pigs found wandering San Antonio streets
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Animal Care Services is dealing with a porky situation. The department said officers found two pigs roaming local neighborhoods on separate occasions in the past week, according to a Facebook post from Monday. One of the pigs, named King, was spotted by an...
KSAT 12
Ask Angi shares trendy ways to improve your outdoor space
SAN ANTONIO – The warm weather and long days of summer make it the perfect time to transform your backyard or patio. If you’re not sure what to do with your outdoor space this summer, we’ve got you covered. “Turn your outdoor space into a bohemian oasis...
KSAT 12
Providing structure can help keep children emotionally stable
SAN ANTONIO – As children return back to the classroom over the next several weeks, KSAT 12 wanted to provide students and parents with a mental health tool kit to help navigate through what can be an emotionally trying time. KSAT spoke with a mental health expert about ways...
KSAT 12
2 free exhibits open at Centro de Artes Gallery in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The Centro de Artes Gallery in downtown San Antonio has added two exhibits that show “the cultural and societal importance of the immigrant and indigenous experience,” according to the city’s Department of Arts & Culture. The work from artists Leila Hernández and Elizabeth...
KSAT 12
As students return to the classroom, some may feel emotionally on edge
SAN ANTONIO – Monday is the first day of school for South San ISD, Jourdanton ISD and Edgewood ISD and many other districts will soon then follow. As children return back to the classroom, KSAT 12 wanted to provide students and parents with a mental health tool kit to help them navigate through an emotionally trying time.
KSAT 12
27,000 students at 4 San Antonio school districts will get free school supplies thanks to a local partnership
SAN ANTONIO – Students at dozens of San Antonio elementary schools will get free supplies thanks to a local partnership between the nonprofit, Texas Yes, and attorney Thomas J. Henry. The “Box of Dreams” program is having distribution events this week for students in kindergarten through fifth grade at...
KSAT 12
Harlandale ISD program provides free Wi-Fi at home for dozens of students
SAN ANTONIO – This new school year, dozens of Harlandale ISD students will have free Wi-Fi at home thanks to a district program. “One of the things we set out to do was really break down the school walls and just extend the education to the homes. Provide access where maybe there was none,” Myrna Martinez, director of information services at Harlandale ISD said.
KSAT 12
West Side convenience store damaged by smoke, early-morning fire
SAN ANTONIO – A fire has damaged a convenience store on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in just before 7 a.m. at the Northstar Grocery in the 8100 block of Westshire Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Marbach Road.
KSAT 12
Largest San Antonio school districts looking to fill teaching positions with students returning to class
SAN ANTONIO – School districts here at home and across the country are scrambling to fill teaching positions with class starting this month. Northside ISD held its annual New Teacher Academy on Monday at Brandeis High School. Hundreds of first-year elementary and middle school teachers were in attendance, but...
KSAT 12
Spring Branch wastewater plant to deposit 260,000 gallons of domestic wastewater daily into Guadalupe River
SPRING BRANCH – Next Thursday, Spring Branch residents will get the chance to ask questions and voice their concerns over a permit that would allow 260,000 gallons of domestic wastewater to be deposited daily into Cypress Creek and then into the Guadalupe River, according to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality documents.
KSAT 12
Three county boat ramps at Canyon Lake closed due to dropping lake level
SAN ANTONIO – Three county boat ramps at Canyon Lake are closed as the water level continues to drop. The Comal County Public Information Office said that as of Monday, the lake level is 903.70 feet. That means it is 88.9% full — down by .7% a week ago and by 3.1% a month ago, according to Water Data for Texas.
KSAT 12
Local foster care organization now able to care for 10 times more children than last year
BULVERDE, Texas – As the state’s foster care system changes, so do the roles of local organizations. The state is in the process of privatizing the foster care system. It will still continue to do investigations, but will leave placement and case work to private organizations divided into regions.
KSAT 12
US Army to conduct military training exercises in San Antonio this week
SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Army will be conducting military training exercises in certain parts of the downtown and the central area of San Antonio this week, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The trainings will take place from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. between Tuesday and Friday....
KSAT 12
Manufacturers providing schools with additional security tools to protect students
SAN ANTONIO – Manufacturers say they are ready to help schools step up their security with bulletproof desks and window shades to protect students in the event of a school shooting. Safe Space Security Desk. After the massacre at a school in Parkland in 2018, Todd Drummond and his...
