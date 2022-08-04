ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

How Saints fans can watch Sam Mills' Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4Sdm_0h4mqvhU00

The legendary Sam Mills will be enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame this Saturday, putting a bronze bust in his image alongside his old New Orleans Saints “Dome Patrol” teammate Rickey Jackson for years to come. Mills died of cancer in 2005 and will be represented by his family at the enshrinement ceremony, and he’s remembered well by all who knew him. Another old friend and Hall of Famer, former Saints left tackle Willie Roaf, spoke of the recognition he’s pleased to see Mills receive upon his election back in February.

It’s going to be an emotional moment for the Mills family and their supporters, who have spent decades working to get him into the Hall of Fame. Now those efforts have come to fruition. Here’s how you can tune in:

  • What: 2022 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
  • When: Saturday, Aug. 6 at 12:00 p.m.ET
  • Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio
  • Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
  • TV: ESPN
  • Radio: ESPN Radio

And here’s what you need to know about Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game, which will be played to commemorate the occasion in front of a national audience:

  • What: Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (0-0)
  • When: Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio
  • Radio: ESPN Radio
  • TV: NBC
  • Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
  • Odds: Raiders -1
  • Announcing Crew: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Sam Mills' bronze bust presented at Hall of Fame ceremony

This is really cool: the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted legendary New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills on Saturday, with longtime broadcaster Chris Berman introducing the iconic “Field Mouse” and his old coach Jim Mora Sr. leading the presentation. Mills, who died of cancer in 2005, was represented by his wife Melanie and their family at the enshrinement ceremony.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Ohio State
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
FOX Sports

NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener

The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN

Tony Boselli becomes 1st Jaguars player in Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio --  Tony Boselli looked out at all the teal-colored jerseys in the crowd and screamed: Duuuuval!. Finally, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Boselli, the first pick in Jaguars history, was among eight members of the Class of 2022 enshrined...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Benson
Person
Mike Tirico
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Willie Roaf
Person
Rickey Jackson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers legend Sam Mills officially enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Just in case you didn’t know why the Carolina Panthers keep pounding, you found out on Saturday. The unique, inspiring and beautiful legacy of franchise icon Sam Mills—after 20 long years—was finally immortalized in Canton, Ohio this afternoon. He is now officially the third Panther, joining fellow defenders Reggie White and Kevin Greene, to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#The Hall Of Fame#Espn Radio And#Hall Of Fame Game#Ohio Radio#Espn Radio Tv#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy