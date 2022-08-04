Hypnotherapist Holding Sessions For You To Lose Weight Or Stop Smoking

Read on irock935.com
Related
ourquadcities.com
Passionate QC woman looking for miracle to end chronic pain
Jackie Celske has lived for several years with constant, chronic pain. The persistently optimistic Augustana College alum has endured eight major surgeries, countless tests and procedures, life-threatening infections, expensive hospitalizations and unsuccessful exploratory treatments (often not covered by health insurance). “Not only have her physical symptoms debilitated her and robbed...
aledotimesrecord.com
VIDEO: St. Jude runners make the trek from Galesburg to Peoria
Runners depart Galesburg to meet up with other participants from throughout the Midwest in Peoria to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
Grand Opening For Scooter’s Coffee’s New Location In Milan, IL
Most of us enjoy a delicious cup of coffee when we wake up in the morning to start our day. Residents in Milan, IL now have a new coffee shop where they can get their morning pick-me-up. Scooter's Coffee has opened a new location in the Quad Cities area town and they are inviting everyone to stop by for each location's grand opening events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend
You can get covered in color this weekend while helping out a good cause!. LeClaire will be the site of the Color Blaze 5k on Saturday. The race kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will be launching in waves. You can run or walk the distance but you will definitely get colorful. With registration, you will get an individual color packet (which you can throw on yourself or at the finish line), along with a teeshirt, and a grab bag containing different stuff. However, since it's so close to race time, you might find teeshirt sizes to be limited now.
Pay What You Want For One Week Only at the QC Botanical Center
We're so lucky, here in the Quad Cities, to have so many different things to do. If you want sports, we've got a ton of options for every season. If you want music, there are plenty of venues both large and small. If you want art, you can find it even just walking down the street.
Adopt a pet! Scott Co. Humane Society is waiving adoption fees this weekend
If you're looking to adopt a pooch, it's the perfect weekend to do so at the Humane Society of Scott County. Because the shelter has reached "crisis capacity," it is waiving dog adoption fees through Sunday, Aug. 7 to help clear space to take in more dogs. The discount applies...
50+ Reasons This Illinois Town is One of Best Fall Destinations in US
The fall season in Illinois looks pretty good in photos, but there's one place where it looks and feels best. It's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures. I've said this before so many times, this small Illinois town never disappoints. There's a special feeling I get every time I make this drive southwest of Rockford, and I think it's time to do it again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
aroundptown.com
The 151st Whiteside County Fair Will Honor the Venhuizen Family as Friend of the Fair
Since 1989, the Whiteside County Fair Board has sought to honor those who have made an extra effort to support and make the annual Fair, Aug. 16th-20th, as much fun as possible for all those who participate and attend the many shows and events. The Whiteside County Fair Board is...
KWQC
New go-to coffee shop and bakery opens in Geneseo
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Want a fresh cup of coffee? Or craving a sandwich or a little cake for dessert?. Caffeine & Carbs is now open to satisfy appetites with an array of food and drink options. The new business is at 1225 South Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo. Kelly Wolf discusses the...
Jo Daviess Co. Man Aims To Turn ‘Back Roads Bars’ into TV Show
Recently during a Sunday afternoon jam session at the colorful Council Hill Station, I met up with a unique Jo Daviess County dude, social media sensation and aspiring TV host-producer named Bob Farster. Farster is eccentric & affable in all the right ways. First, Bob is a retired highway builder....
We Judged The Mississippi Valley Fair Food Contest And It Was Very Hard
To kick off the Mississippi Valley Fair 2022, a 'Taste of the QC' competition was held for the food vendors. Judges were needed so, of course, we stepped up to the plate. Goose from 97X and Sarah from B100 were two of the judges in 'Taste of the QC' on Tuesday afternoon. It's a competition among the food vendors to see who can impress the judges with the best fair fare.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show
A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
Sioux City Journal
Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert
The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
ourquadcities.com
Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19
CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End
So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
A New World Record Has Been Set For Longest Fingernails: 42 Feet
Diana Armstrong from Minnesota has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands, as well as the record for longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever. Measuring a combined 42 feet, 10.4 inches as of March 13, 2022, makes her fingernails longer...
ourquadcities.com
Essence eliminated from finale of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’
After a dizzying, dazzling four-month journey from Davenport to L.A. for Quad Cities celebrity Essence Wilmington, the 20-year-old star was eliminated Wednesday night on FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”. The Davenport North alum and aspiring rapper/dancer/choreographer/actor/model did not make it to the top 2 dancers, as...
Fire Up The Grill: Bar-B-QC Fundraiser Coming Up in Davenport
Fellow barbecue lovers, you'll want to save the date for this event in Davenport this fall. Bar-B-QC will be a barbecue competition happening in Davenport in September. It's a fundraiser for Jaycees of the Quad Cities. Bar-B-QC will be in LeClaire Park on September 9th & 10th. There will be...
I-Rock 93.5
Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://irock935.com
Comments / 0