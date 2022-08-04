ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Hypnotherapist Holding Sessions For You To Lose Weight Or Stop Smoking

By Ryan McCredden
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on irock935.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Passionate QC woman looking for miracle to end chronic pain

Jackie Celske has lived for several years with constant, chronic pain. The persistently optimistic Augustana College alum has endured eight major surgeries, countless tests and procedures, life-threatening infections, expensive hospitalizations and unsuccessful exploratory treatments (often not covered by health insurance). “Not only have her physical symptoms debilitated her and robbed...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
US 104.9

10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair

My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
BETTENDORF, IA
97ZOK

Grand Opening For Scooter’s Coffee’s New Location In Milan, IL

Most of us enjoy a delicious cup of coffee when we wake up in the morning to start our day. Residents in Milan, IL now have a new coffee shop where they can get their morning pick-me-up. Scooter's Coffee has opened a new location in the Quad Cities area town and they are inviting everyone to stop by for each location's grand opening events.
MILAN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Davenport, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Health
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Davenport, IA
Health
I-Rock 93.5

Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend

You can get covered in color this weekend while helping out a good cause!. LeClaire will be the site of the Color Blaze 5k on Saturday. The race kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will be launching in waves. You can run or walk the distance but you will definitely get colorful. With registration, you will get an individual color packet (which you can throw on yourself or at the finish line), along with a teeshirt, and a grab bag containing different stuff. However, since it's so close to race time, you might find teeshirt sizes to be limited now.
LE CLAIRE, IA
97ZOK

50+ Reasons This Illinois Town is One of Best Fall Destinations in US

The fall season in Illinois looks pretty good in photos, but there's one place where it looks and feels best. It's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures. I've said this before so many times, this small Illinois town never disappoints. There's a special feeling I get every time I make this drive southwest of Rockford, and I think it's time to do it again.
GALENA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Quit Smoking#The Quad Cities#Bbb#The Holiday Inn Suites
KWQC

New go-to coffee shop and bakery opens in Geneseo

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Want a fresh cup of coffee? Or craving a sandwich or a little cake for dessert?. Caffeine & Carbs is now open to satisfy appetites with an array of food and drink options. The new business is at 1225 South Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo. Kelly Wolf discusses the...
I-Rock 93.5

We Judged The Mississippi Valley Fair Food Contest And It Was Very Hard

To kick off the Mississippi Valley Fair 2022, a 'Taste of the QC' competition was held for the food vendors. Judges were needed so, of course, we stepped up to the plate. Goose from 97X and Sarah from B100 were two of the judges in 'Taste of the QC' on Tuesday afternoon. It's a competition among the food vendors to see who can impress the judges with the best fair fare.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
K92.3

Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show

A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert

The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19

CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
CLINTON, IA
K92.3

My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End

So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Essence eliminated from finale of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

After a dizzying, dazzling four-month journey from Davenport to L.A. for Quad Cities celebrity Essence Wilmington, the 20-year-old star was eliminated Wednesday night on FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”. The Davenport North alum and aspiring rapper/dancer/choreographer/actor/model did not make it to the top 2 dancers, as...
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy