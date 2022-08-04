From the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Entertaining Escape Rooms, Here’s How to Stay Cool in the Desert. A trip to Greater Palm Springs is calling your name! Between the region’s laid-back resort culture and abundance of activities, you and your family will never run out of things to do. And when you’ve had your fill of relaxing by one of Greater Palm Springs‘ many chilled pools, you may feel like heading indoors for some shade. Lucky for you, these nine cities know how to keep their visitors cool, offering a variety of indoor experiences. During the day, you can soar into the clouds, explore historic planes up-close, plunge into chilled pools and discover one refreshing destination for all your shopping desires. Lead your family on an expedition to enticing escape rooms and game rooms for all ages. These eight air-conditioned activities in Greater Palm Springs will keep you cool and allow you to make the most of your sun-drenched getaway. Palm Springs Summer Activities.

