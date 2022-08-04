ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

localemagazine.com

Stay Cool This Summer in Greater Palm Springs With These 8 Refreshing Activities

From the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Entertaining Escape Rooms, Here’s How to Stay Cool in the Desert. A trip to Greater Palm Springs is calling your name! Between the region’s laid-back resort culture and abundance of activities, you and your family will never run out of things to do. And when you’ve had your fill of relaxing by one of Greater Palm Springs‘ many chilled pools, you may feel like heading indoors for some shade. Lucky for you, these nine cities know how to keep their visitors cool, offering a variety of indoor experiences. During the day, you can soar into the clouds, explore historic planes up-close, plunge into chilled pools and discover one refreshing destination for all your shopping desires. Lead your family on an expedition to enticing escape rooms and game rooms for all ages. These eight air-conditioned activities in Greater Palm Springs will keep you cool and allow you to make the most of your sun-drenched getaway. Palm Springs Summer Activities.
travelnowsmart.com

Finest Brunch in Palm Springs, CA– 20 Top Places!

Do you wish to take place a food journey in the nick of time for breakfast?. If you do not recognize where to go right now, I recommend you take a look at Palm Springs in California. Sonoran Desert’s city is greater than a vacationer destination with its sensational mid-century...
townandtourist.com

10 Best Hiking Trails in Temecula (Striking Views & Cardio Rich)

Many people equate Temecula, California with golf courses and wineries. However, there are quite a few hiking opportunities in the area as well. For those looking to escape the daily work-from-home routine and get some fresh air, the city is bursting with outdoor adventures. The trails range from easy to...
TEMECULA, CA
knewsradio.com

Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project

Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Society
nbcpalmsprings.com

Guide Dogs of the Desert has urgent need for puppy homes

WHITEWATER, CA (August 2022) — What if volunteer work could be gratifying, meaningful, and totally adorable? It’s paws-ible with Guide Dogs of the Desert!. Right now the organization is in urgent need of potential foster families for 10 puppies by September 2022. But you can help!. By becoming...
WHITEWATER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New airline to land at Palm Springs International Airport in November

Discount carrier Avelo Airlines announced plans today for its first service from Palm Springs International Airport, offering flights to Santa Rosa and a pair of destinations in Oregon. "Traveling between PSP and these three popular Northern (California) and Oregon destinations is now easier and more affordable than ever," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy The post New airline to land at Palm Springs International Airport in November appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Corona building is future home of private school

A freestanding building in Corona will be home to a Montessori School. The structure, at 4180 Green River Road, was bought for $2.8 million by an Inland Empire investor who wished to remain anonymous, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was an Orange County investor...
CORONA, CA
luxury-houses.net

Italian Inspired Masterpiece Commandingly Positioned Atop 20.39 Acres with Uninterrupted Panoramic Mountain Views in Murrieta for Sale at $12,750,000

The Home in Murrieta – Villa Dolce Vista, an Italian inspired masterpiece offers luxury amenities and uninterrupted panoramic views of mountains and the valley is now available for sale. This home located at 36852 Calle De Lobo, Murrieta, California offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 16,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Scott Partridge (Phone: 951-216-2000) at Realty ONE Group Southwest for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Murrieta.
MURRIETA, CA
CBS LA

Randy's Donuts opens new location in Riverside

Randy's Donuts expanded Friday when it opened a new location in Riverside.The donut shop, located at 3519 Van Buren Boulevard, opened its doors with a bang.Randy's offered up free Glazed Raised donuts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a DJ performed from 9 a.m. until noon.Randy's Donuts has other locations throughout SoCal including its flagship location in Inglewood.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters extinguish fire at unoccupied house in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Desert Hot Springs this afternoon. The fire broke out just after 2:00 p.m. on Via Corto and Camino Idilio and was contained less than an hour later, according to Cal Fire. A car outside the home was also fully involved in fire. The captain of the Riverside County The post Firefighters extinguish fire at unoccupied house in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found

The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman after she was found this evening. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Deborah Belcher-George, 64 Authorities have not said The post Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
theeagle1069.com

Time To Clear The Shelters; Plenty Of Pets Up For Adoption

Throughout the month of August, Riverside County Animal Shelters are offering free adoptions, as part of the nationwide Clear The Shelters campaign. Currently, the county animal campus in Thousand Palms has 140 dogs and 115 cats up for adoption. The shelter in Jurupa Valley has to find homes for 479...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Sunshine returns to the desert this weekend

Storm cells moved farther east of the Coachella Valley to areas in the high desert such as Twentynine Palms and Joshua Tree. The NWS Phoenix issued a flood advisory due to heavier rainfall in the area which has since expired. It may be drier by Saturday, but it will still...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

