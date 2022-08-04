ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

Police face rights lawsuit filed over alleged racial profiling in '21

By Boston.com, Washington Post, Bob Sprague
YourArlington
 5 days ago
Read on www.yourarlington.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourArlington

Town resident gets MBA from Park University

Park University, in Parkville, Mo., has announced its spring graduates, and among them is Arlington resident Chirag P. Patel, who received a master's degree in business administration in finance. The list of graduates includes those from the university’s campus in Parkville as well as its 41 campuses across the country...
ARLINGTON, MA
YourArlington

ACMi catches 'National Night Out' at Thompson

13Forest Gallery: Reception held for 'Exquisite Entanglement'. Let the public know with a letter to the editor. For details, see https://www.yourarlington.com/easy... Julian Carpenter, Berklee drummer. / Liam Garcia photo Musician Julian Carpenter, a 2019 Arlington High School grad, aims to feel the beat of the big time as he is among the performers at the Lollapalooza Festival, four days of sounds in Chicago that runs from rap to electro pop and indie to…
ARLINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy