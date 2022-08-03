Text bombshell stuns conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in trial on 'sick' Sandy Hook lies

The parents of a child who died during the Sandy Hook school shooting have said that Alex Jones’ claims put them through “living hell.”Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who lost their six-year-old son Jesse, told the jury on 2 August that they experienced death threats, harassment, and trauma as a result of Jones’ comments.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”Heslin and Lewis are seeking $150m in damages.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuitLawyer says Alex Jones’ attorney accidentally sent Jones’ texts to himAlex Jones claims InfoWars is becoming a Christian ‘self-help’ show

