Text bombshell stuns conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in trial on 'sick' Sandy Hook lies

Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney
Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
Infowars Whistleblower: Staff Laughed At Pleas To Stop Pushing Sandy Hook Lies
Jurors watched the deposition of former Infowars editor Rob Jacobson during Alex Jones' Sandy Hook defamation trial.
See Alex Jones' reaction when mom confronts him with the truth about her son
Parents of Sandy Hook victims shared their devastating testimony in a Texas courtroom in one of several defamation cases against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who also testified. CNN’s Miguel Marquez reports.
Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court
Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
Infowars Sidekick Owen Shroyer Testifies In Alex Jones' Sandy Hook Defamation Trial
Shroyer peddled a false story on Infowars that Neil Heslin didn't hold his dead child after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary.
After conceding that the Sandy Hook shooting is '100% real,' Alex Jones said the media 'won't let me take it back'
"[The media] won't let me take it back," Jones said, referring to statements he made calling the shooting a "giant hoax."
Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuit
Alex Jones was told to “shut your mouth” during a tense exchange with a lawyer of a Sandy Hook family.The InfoWars host approached representatives of Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was killed in the massacre, after they gave testimony on Tuesday.Jones accused lawyers of feeding the jury “fake videos” during his defamation trial, sparking a response from one of the attorneys.“Oh shut your mouth,” the lawyer told Jones as he walked away.“That’s what you’re trying to do, shut my mouth, you’ll never succeed,” Jones responded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Alex Jones 'never intentionally meant to hurt' Sandy Hook family suing for defamationAlex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorneySteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding Fathers
Mom of Sandy Hook victim confronts Alex Jones: "My son existed"
Scarlett Lewis' 6-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. For years, she and her husband have faced harassment from people believing that her child's death was staged – but on Tuesday, she had the chance to confront the man who's been at the helm of propagating such falsehoods.Lewis took the witness stand in the defamation trial against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media company for his repeated claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was "staged." Lewis and her husband, Neil Heslin, are seeking at least $150 million in damages,...
Alex Jones arrives hours late to second day of Sandy Hook trial after decrying case as a ‘witch hunt’
Infowars founder Alex Jones showed up hours late for day two of his defamation trial on Wednesday, a day after a Texas judge told him off for moaning to media about the case within earshot of the jury.The trial to determine how much in damages Mr Jones must pay the parents of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims for falsely claiming the attack began on Tuesday.During a break in opening arguments, Mr Jones began ranting to reporters inside the Travis County Courthouse in Austin that the case was a “witch hunt”, Yahoo News reported. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble reprimanded...
'Monumental consequences': Why Trump is facing real legal trouble
MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell speaks to Jill Wine-Banks, who served as an assistant Watergate prosecutor, and Tim O'Brien, Senior Executive Editor for Bloomberg Opinion, about the news that former President Trump’s legal team has been having discussions with the Justice Department over issues of executive privilege as they investigate January 6th.Aug. 5, 2022.
Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created 'living hell'
The parents of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting described being put through a “living hell” of death threats, harassment and ongoing trauma over the past decade as they confronted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has used his media platforms to push claims that it was all a hoax.The parents led a day of charged testimony Tuesday that included the judge scolding the bombastic Jones for not being truthful with some of what he said under oath.Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse was killed at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, took the...
Parents of Sandy Hook victim received death threats after Alex Jones branded mass shooting as ‘hoax’
The parents of a child who died during the Sandy Hook school shooting have said that Alex Jones’ claims put them through “living hell.”Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who lost their six-year-old son Jesse, told the jury on 2 August that they experienced death threats, harassment, and trauma as a result of Jones’ comments.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”Heslin and Lewis are seeking $150m in damages.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuitLawyer says Alex Jones’ attorney accidentally sent Jones’ texts to himAlex Jones claims InfoWars is becoming a Christian ‘self-help’ show
‘Do You Know What Perjury Is?’ Lawyer Alleges Alex Jones Lied in Sandy Hook Case
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was already in a mountain of legal trouble after he was found liable in Connecticut and Texas last fall for defaming families of victims who were killed in 2012’s Sandy Hook mass shooting—which Jones had repeatedly called a hoax on his far-right platform InfoWars. But those troubles grew on Wednesday after a bombshell allegation by the victims’ families’ lawyer suggested Jones may have lied on the stand. (Jones denied lying.) Jones repeatedly said on InfoWars that he believed the Sandy Hook massacre—which left 20 elementary school children and six adults dead in the deadliest school...
Alex Jones damages trial begins over his false claims Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones repeatedly "lied and attacked the parents of murdered children" when he told his Infowars audience that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, an attorney for one of the victims' parents told a Texas jury on Tuesday at the outset of a trial to determine how much Jones must pay for defaming them.
Alex Jones must pay $49.3m for Sandy Hook hoax claim
US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $49.3m (£41m) in damages after falsely claiming a 2012 school shooting was a hoax. A jury in Texas ruled the radio host must pay $45.2m in punitive damages, in addition to $4.1m in compensatory damages they awarded a day earlier.
Sandy Hook parents seek to stop InfoWars bankruptcy payments to Alex Jones
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre urged a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday not to allow the parent company of far-right website InfoWars to send any money to its founder, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, or his companies until they have an opportunity to get to the bottom of InfoWars' finances.
Alex Jones Ordered to Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4M
A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax. The Austin jury must still decide how much the Infowars host must pay in punitive damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse Lewis was among the 20 children and six educators who were killed in the 2012...
Jan. 6 committee requests Alex Jones’ phone records, Sandy Hook attorney says
The Jan. 6 committee has requested records on Alex Jones’ phone as part of its investigation into the Capitol riot, AP reports. Driving the news: Attorney Mark Bankston, who is representing the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Jones' ongoing trial, revealed Wednesday that Jones’ lawyer accidentally sent him several years’ worth of the conspiracy theorist's texts and emails.
‘Sickening liar’: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hit with millions in fines for Sandy Hook lies
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hit with part one of sentencing. The jury making him pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages to Sandy Hook parents. The punitive fines, meaning the punishment for lying about the Sandy Hook massacre, coming next. The judge rebuking Jones for lies and rejecting his ask for a mistrial after a bombshell revelation – his lawyer accidentally leaked his cell phone data. MSNBC’s Chief Legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on this trial and what the punishment part of this sentencing could mean. Former Federal prosecutor Paul Butler, NBC reporter Ben Collins and Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer react to this breaking news.Aug. 4, 2022.
Alex Jones and Infowars finally face the music for sowing Sandy Hook conspiracies
For years, Jones and Infowars spread outlandish and disturbing conspiracy theories purporting that the 2012 tragedy, which claimed 28 lives — most of them children — was staged. The first trial to determine the damages Jones may owe is underway in Texas, with Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis,...
